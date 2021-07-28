Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?

OXFORD, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misunderstandings and omissions from Charles Darwin's theory of evolution have spawned massive failures in cancer, antibiotics and nutrition – and it's time to rediscover the real Darwin. That's the view of famed Oxford scientist Denis Noble, creator of the first 3-D model of the heart, longtime author on evolutionary change and scientific advisor to the $10 Million Evolution 2.0 Prize created by biotech company Natural Code LLC.

Say Modernizing What We Teach About Our Ability To Influence Evolution Can Change How Medicine Is Practiced

Noble is challenging long-standing theories that claim evolution is gradual, when studies now show cancer cells evolve in days. "We will never understand cancer until we recognize how tumors adapt on an hourly basis," offers Noble. "But if we show our pre-med students how the human body directs its own evolutions, it will forever transform how they practice medicine."

That's why researchers around the world (including 70 scientists from The Third Way of Evolution), are pressing for significant textbook revisions and long-overdue updates to the foundations of biology. The group is shining a spotlight on two critical areas of education they say are inaccurate:

(1) Darwin's finest insights are wrongly interpreted or overlooked;

(2) 17 transformational discoveries from molecular genetics and genome sequence data are omitted from biology's most used textbook.

They insist up-to-date evolution curriculum is key to rapid breakthroughs for treating disease and curing cancer.

"Students are being taught outdated models," says Noble. "For a century, mainstream science taught fatalism – and insisted we're stuck with whatever genes we inherited from our parents. Today we know our bodies and cells are actually in charge of our own evolution; for instance, athletes transform the way genes express because exercise causes every cell to function differently – and some of this gets passed on across generations.