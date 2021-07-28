checkAd

Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 20:13  |  24   |   |   

Famed Researchers Highlight Glaring Omissions About the Power of Our Cells

Say Modernizing What We Teach About Our Ability To Influence Evolution Can Change How Medicine Is Practiced

OXFORD, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misunderstandings and omissions from Charles Darwin's theory of evolution have spawned massive failures in cancer, antibiotics and nutrition – and it's time to rediscover the real Darwin. That's the view of famed Oxford scientist Denis Noble, creator of the first 3-D model of the heart, longtime author on evolutionary change and scientific advisor to the $10 Million Evolution 2.0 Prize created by biotech company Natural Code LLC.

Famed Oxford Scientist Denis Noble stands next to a bust of Charles Darwin on the Galápagos Islands, where Darwin developed his Theory of Evolution. Noble believes textbooks have omitted much of Darwin’s original work and says correcting how evolution is taught holds they key to curing diseases. (PRNewsfoto/Natural Code LLC)

Noble is challenging long-standing theories that claim evolution is gradual, when studies now show cancer cells evolve in days. "We will never understand cancer until we recognize how tumors adapt on an hourly basis," offers Noble. "But if we show our pre-med students how the human body directs its own evolutions, it will forever transform how they practice medicine."

That's why researchers around the world (including 70 scientists from The Third Way of Evolution), are pressing for significant textbook revisions and long-overdue updates to the foundations of biology. The group is shining a spotlight on two critical areas of education they say are inaccurate:

(1)  Darwin's finest insights are wrongly interpreted or overlooked;

(2)   17 transformational discoveries from molecular genetics and genome sequence data are omitted from biology's most used textbook.

They insist up-to-date evolution curriculum is key to rapid breakthroughs for treating disease and curing cancer. 

"Students are being taught outdated models," says Noble. "For a century, mainstream science taught fatalism – and insisted we're stuck with whatever genes we inherited from our parents. Today we know our bodies and cells are actually in charge of our own evolution; for instance, athletes transform the way genes express because exercise causes every cell to function differently – and some of this gets passed on across generations.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer? Famed Researchers Highlight Glaring Omissions About the Power of Our Cells Say Modernizing What We Teach About Our Ability To Influence Evolution Can Change How Medicine Is Practiced OXFORD, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Misunderstandings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Premia Partners launches Premia China STAR50 ETF at TER of 0.58% p.a. as low-cost tool for ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...