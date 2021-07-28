Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district (FOTO)
Stuttgart/Hamburg (ots) - The beautiful things in life are coming to beautiful
Hamburg: In 2023, Stuttgart-based fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger will
open a new flagship store in the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, its
first location in northern Germany. As the largest anchor tenant by far in the
heart of Hamburg's HafenCity district, Breuninger will occupy a total area of
more than 14,000 square metres in the future. The long-term lease agreement with
the project developer and district operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) was
signed today in Hamburg.
"As a gateway to the world, Hamburg has been at the top of our wish list for
some time now. Hamburg is a modern, cosmopolitan and dynamic city of commerce.
As a merchant, you are bound to be drawn to Hamburg sooner or later. So we are
thrilled that Breuninger has now found its own home in this versatile and
impressive metropolis in the far north", says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker
about the decision to open up shop in the northern German city.
The new Breuninger Department Store will be the centrepiece of the Westfield
Hamburg-Überseequartier district, which is currently under construction. The new
Breuninger location in Hamburg extends over a total area of 14,000 square metres
on three floors. Situated directly on the banks of the Nordelbe river, with an
attractive blend of inspiring retail locations, cosmopolitan dining concepts and
a strong offering of entertainment and culture, HafenCity is developing into a
vibrant future destination with the new Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier
district. Over an area of 419,000 square metres, an urban mixed-use district is
being constructed in line with international standards encompassing residential
units, offices, hotels and a cruise ship terminal. The grand opening of the
Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier with Breuninger as principal tenant is planned
for 2023.
Holger Blecker is enthusiastic about this new premium location in the Hanseatic
city: "We are thrilled to have found an attractive home in the heart of the
HafenCity with the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier. Breuninger firmly believes
in brick-and-mortar retail with high standards as well as vibrant cities and
urban quarters. What is happening in the HafenCity is one of the most exciting
urban development projects in Europe, and we would like to play an active role."
Consistent growth strategy
Up to now, Breuninger has been known in Hamburg primarily due to its rapidly
growing online shop. "Many of our breuninger.com customers live in and around
Hamburg", explains Blecker. "We look forward to inviting everyone to visit us in
the Überseequartier and personally welcoming them."
