Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district (FOTO)

Stuttgart/Hamburg (ots) - The beautiful things in life are coming to beautiful

Hamburg: In 2023, Stuttgart-based fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger will

open a new flagship store in the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, its

first location in northern Germany. As the largest anchor tenant by far in the

heart of Hamburg's HafenCity district, Breuninger will occupy a total area of

more than 14,000 square metres in the future. The long-term lease agreement with

the project developer and district operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) was

signed today in Hamburg.



"As a gateway to the world, Hamburg has been at the top of our wish list for

some time now. Hamburg is a modern, cosmopolitan and dynamic city of commerce.

As a merchant, you are bound to be drawn to Hamburg sooner or later. So we are

thrilled that Breuninger has now found its own home in this versatile and

impressive metropolis in the far north", says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker

about the decision to open up shop in the northern German city.







Hamburg-Überseequartier district, which is currently under construction. The new

Breuninger location in Hamburg extends over a total area of 14,000 square metres

on three floors. Situated directly on the banks of the Nordelbe river, with an

attractive blend of inspiring retail locations, cosmopolitan dining concepts and

a strong offering of entertainment and culture, HafenCity is developing into a

vibrant future destination with the new Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier

district. Over an area of 419,000 square metres, an urban mixed-use district is

being constructed in line with international standards encompassing residential

units, offices, hotels and a cruise ship terminal. The grand opening of the

Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier with Breuninger as principal tenant is planned

for 2023.



Holger Blecker is enthusiastic about this new premium location in the Hanseatic

city: "We are thrilled to have found an attractive home in the heart of the

HafenCity with the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier. Breuninger firmly believes

in brick-and-mortar retail with high standards as well as vibrant cities and

urban quarters. What is happening in the HafenCity is one of the most exciting

urban development projects in Europe, and we would like to play an active role."



Consistent growth strategy



Up to now, Breuninger has been known in Hamburg primarily due to its rapidly

growing online shop. "Many of our breuninger.com customers live in and around

Hamburg", explains Blecker. "We look forward to inviting everyone to visit us in

the Überseequartier and personally welcoming them." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



