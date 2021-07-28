checkAd

Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.07.2021, 20:30  |  26   |   |   

Stuttgart/Hamburg (ots) - The beautiful things in life are coming to beautiful
Hamburg: In 2023, Stuttgart-based fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger will
open a new flagship store in the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, its
first location in northern Germany. As the largest anchor tenant by far in the
heart of Hamburg's HafenCity district, Breuninger will occupy a total area of
more than 14,000 square metres in the future. The long-term lease agreement with
the project developer and district operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) was
signed today in Hamburg.

"As a gateway to the world, Hamburg has been at the top of our wish list for
some time now. Hamburg is a modern, cosmopolitan and dynamic city of commerce.
As a merchant, you are bound to be drawn to Hamburg sooner or later. So we are
thrilled that Breuninger has now found its own home in this versatile and
impressive metropolis in the far north", says Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker
about the decision to open up shop in the northern German city.

The new Breuninger Department Store will be the centrepiece of the Westfield
Hamburg-Überseequartier district, which is currently under construction. The new
Breuninger location in Hamburg extends over a total area of 14,000 square metres
on three floors. Situated directly on the banks of the Nordelbe river, with an
attractive blend of inspiring retail locations, cosmopolitan dining concepts and
a strong offering of entertainment and culture, HafenCity is developing into a
vibrant future destination with the new Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier
district. Over an area of 419,000 square metres, an urban mixed-use district is
being constructed in line with international standards encompassing residential
units, offices, hotels and a cruise ship terminal. The grand opening of the
Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier with Breuninger as principal tenant is planned
for 2023.

Holger Blecker is enthusiastic about this new premium location in the Hanseatic
city: "We are thrilled to have found an attractive home in the heart of the
HafenCity with the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier. Breuninger firmly believes
in brick-and-mortar retail with high standards as well as vibrant cities and
urban quarters. What is happening in the HafenCity is one of the most exciting
urban development projects in Europe, and we would like to play an active role."

Consistent growth strategy

Up to now, Breuninger has been known in Hamburg primarily due to its rapidly
growing online shop. "Many of our breuninger.com customers live in and around
Hamburg", explains Blecker. "We look forward to inviting everyone to visit us in
the Überseequartier and personally welcoming them."
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district (FOTO) The beautiful things in life are coming to beautiful Hamburg: In 2023, Stuttgart-based fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger will open a new flagship store in the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier district, its first location in northern Germany. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tariifverhandlungen werden vertagt!
BASF mit aktuellen Pressefotos zur Halbjahrespressekonferenz am 28.07.2021 (FOTO)
ottobahn revolutioniert den Individualverkehr (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year
Solargewächshäuser in Südeuropa: / Ein nachhaltiges Modell für Wassernutzung und Förderung der Biodiversität (FOTO)
Sinnvoll / Kommentar von Ralf Heidenreich zu Condor-Beihilfe
Musk bleibt am Boden / Kommentar zu Tesla von Norbert Kuls
NicheRMS365(TM) wurde als Verwaltungsplattform für polizeiliche Unterlagen für die ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
Scotch & Soda Erweitert Sein Einzelhandelsnetzwerk In Deutschland, Eröffnet Seinen Ersten ...
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
Neue Version von Centric Software® PLM fördert End-to-End-Produktentwicklung bei ...
BAUINDUSTRIE zu den Konjunkturindikatoren im Mai 2021: Materialknappheit bremst den Umsatz im Bauhauptgewerbe - real minus 5,2 % zum Vorjahr
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:42 UhrROUNDUP: Einigkeit auf Meyer-Werft über Jobabbau: 450 müssen gehen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:42 UhrBaerbock will mehr Geld in Grundschulen stecken
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:42 UhrScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Consumers to Class Action Litigation Against Lemonade, Inc. (LMND)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20:38 UhrUS-Notenbank sieht Fortschritt in Richtung strafferer Geldpolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:37 UhrROUNDUP: Volkswagen will Europcar übernehmen - Einigung auf Details
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:37 UhrOTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Die Spitze des Eisbergs, Kommentar zum Cum-ex-Urteil ...
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
20:33 UhrErneuter Anstieg der Coronafälle in der Türkei
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:32 UhrDGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
20:30 UhrOuverture en 2023 dans le Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier / Breuninger poursuit son expansion à Hambourg (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
20:30 UhrWith Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech Announces Caribbean Testing Expansion into Grenada
Accesswire | Analysen