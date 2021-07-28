checkAd

With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech Announces Caribbean Testing Expansion into Grenada

Company Launches "QuikLAB" Covid Testing and "QuikPASS" Check and Verify Passport Platform in Grenada, Further Expanding its Caribbean Operations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ("TPTW or the Company") (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech's www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant on the rise globally, the operations will include Covid testing and the availability of its "QuikLAB" and "QuikPASS" Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.

Tourists in the country who are tested by an authorized "QuikLAB" facility will have to download the "QuikLAB" App, get tested and present and show their "QuikPASS" report results electronically via a QR code on their "QuikLAB" app. Once cleared to travel, tourists show or scan their "QuikPASS" QR code which displays their HIPPA compliant testing records to verify that they have been tested within the required timeframe making them free to travel home. The company has already successfully launched its QuikLAB and QuikPass technology platform in Jamaica where international travelers at both international airports in Montego Bay and Kingston are using the QuikPASS verification platform to travel home to their respective countries.

Travelers from Grenada to the US, Canada, the UK, and other countries may utilize "QuikPASS" or other COVID passport apps available or get tested at any approved facility and show their negative COVID-19 laboratory test results at the airport in the form of written documentation (electronic or printed) for clearance to travel. The CDC and other foreign authorities have mandated that all travelers coming back from the Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America must be tested before arrival into the United States, Canada, and the UK. TPT MedTech will charge QuikLAB customers $85 for an antigen test and $120 for a PCR test in Grenada. Pre-Covid, Grenada saw 4 million tourists enter and depart the country annually.

"We will continue to expand our Caribbean footprint while we strive to be a leader in the fight against infectious diseases, Covid 19 and all variants," said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech. "We expect to play a major role in keeping tourists and business travelers safe and compliant and will keep seeking revenue growing opportunities in the region and elsewhere through our proprietary medical solutions."

