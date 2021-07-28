Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Consumers to Class Action Litigation Against Lemonade, Inc. (LMND)

The litigation alleges, among other things, that Lemonade violated consumer privacy protection laws by collecting, using, and storing customers’ biometric information without sufficient disclosure or consent.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action litigation against Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE: LMND), alleging violations of consumer privacy protection laws. If you are a Lemonade customer and have submitted a video to Lemonade as part of making an insurance claim, you are encouraged to contact Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

As part of its insurance claims making process, Lemonade requires users to submit a short video of themselves describing the basis for the claim. Lemonade analyzes these videos with facial recognition technology as part of their claims evaluation. Lemonade does not fully inform customers that it is collecting their biometric information, or give them sufficient opportunity to give, withhold, or retract their consent.

What You Can Do

If you are a Lemonade customer and submitted a video to Lemonade as part of making an insurance claim, you may have legal claims against Lemonade. If you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

