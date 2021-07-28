HOFV Announces GEICO ESPN High School KickOff Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced it will be hosting the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff game between the world-renowned IMG Academy, based in Bradenton, Florida, and Bishop Sycamore High School, a local high school in the northeast suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and take place on Sunday, August 29th, 2021, at 1:30pm at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Destination’s campus. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 28, and can be purchased for $10 at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/geico-espn-high-school-kickoff-gam ....

“We couldn’t be more excited to have IMG Academy compete at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls,” said Michael Munoz, Vice President, Youth Football and Partnerships for HOFV. “With all of the homegrown football talent that Ohio has to offer, seeing one of our local schools compete against IMG Academy will be incredibly memorable. In addition to providing another exciting event for our guests and fans to enjoy, our goal is to provide every young athlete involved with an unforgettable experience that they will cherish as they continue to develop their sports careers.”

The nationally renowned IMG Academy has 20 of the 37 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300. Bishop Sycamore, a new program with young talent and several players on both sides of the ball, has multiple Division 1 offers. Some of the players ranked include: No. 1 Junior Lebbeus Overton - DE (Milton, Ga.) and the No. 2 Senior Quinn Ewers - QB (Southlake Carroll, Texas). Three other Top 100 ESPN ranked senior quarterbacks join Ewers in leading their teams this kickoff weekend: No. 36 Connor Weigman (Bridgeland, Texas), No. 39 AJ Duffy (IMG Academy, Fla.), and No. 100 Gunner Stockton (Rabun County, Ga.), as well as junior quarterback No. 275 Malachi Singleton (North Cobb, Ga.). Of the athletes participating, 12 have already committed to top Division I college football programs, including Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, TCU, and UCLA.