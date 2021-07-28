checkAd

HOFV Announces GEICO ESPN High School KickOff Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 20:52  |  58   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced it will be hosting the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff game between the world-renowned IMG Academy, based in Bradenton, Florida, and Bishop Sycamore High School, a local high school in the northeast suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and take place on Sunday, August 29th, 2021, at 1:30pm at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Destination’s campus. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 28, and can be purchased for $10 at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/geico-espn-high-school-kickoff-gam ....

“We couldn’t be more excited to have IMG Academy compete at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls,” said Michael Munoz, Vice President, Youth Football and Partnerships for HOFV. “With all of the homegrown football talent that Ohio has to offer, seeing one of our local schools compete against IMG Academy will be incredibly memorable. In addition to providing another exciting event for our guests and fans to enjoy, our goal is to provide every young athlete involved with an unforgettable experience that they will cherish as they continue to develop their sports careers.”

The nationally renowned IMG Academy has 20 of the 37 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300. Bishop Sycamore, a new program with young talent and several players on both sides of the ball, has multiple Division 1 offers. Some of the players ranked include: No. 1 Junior Lebbeus Overton - DE (Milton, Ga.) and the No. 2 Senior Quinn Ewers - QB (Southlake Carroll, Texas). Three other Top 100 ESPN ranked senior quarterbacks join Ewers in leading their teams this kickoff weekend: No. 36 Connor Weigman (Bridgeland, Texas), No. 39 AJ Duffy (IMG Academy, Fla.), and No. 100 Gunner Stockton (Rabun County, Ga.), as well as junior quarterback No. 275 Malachi Singleton (North Cobb, Ga.). Of the athletes participating, 12 have already committed to top Division I college football programs, including Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, TCU, and UCLA.

Seite 1 von 4


Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HOFV Announces GEICO ESPN High School KickOff Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
QuantumScape Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Hendrickson
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for the Hall Of Fantasy League’s Inaugural Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Groundbreaking Health Initiative in Partnership with NFL Alumni Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21 Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Return of NFL Alumni Academy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners With Venuetize to Develop HOFV-Dedicated App
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GPAQ, HOFV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten