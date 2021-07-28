checkAd

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“ATI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ATIP, ATIP-WT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Company reduced its full year guidance, blaming "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter." Based on this news, which came just weeks after its June 16, 2021 business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), ATI’s share price plummeted by 43% on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

