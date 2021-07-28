The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Company reduced its full year guidance, blaming "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter." Based on this news, which came just weeks after its June 16, 2021 business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), ATI’s share price plummeted by 43% on the same day.

