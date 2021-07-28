checkAd

1st Source Announces the Promotion of Two Senior Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 21:00  |  54   |   |   

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and CEO of 1st Source Corporation announces the Board of Directors’ promotion of Mr. Brett Bauer to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank with responsibility for Accounting, Finance, Asset Liability Management, Treasury Management and Investor Relations; and that of Mr. John Bedient to Chief Operations Officer of 1st Source Bank overseeing a new Operations Group combining both deposit and loan operations. Mr. Murphy states that “both colleagues were promoted due to their long-term service and success at 1st Source, as well as their service, dedication and desire to live the Bank’s values. These new responsibilities harness the unique capabilities of each for the benefit of the company, their colleagues, and most importantly, the Bank’s clients and shareholders.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005935/en/

Brett Bauer (Photo: 1st Source Corporation)

Brett Bauer (Photo: 1st Source Corporation)

Mr. Bauer has served as Chief Investment Officer since late 2012. In this role he has been responsible for managing 1st Source’s funding and treasury functions, bank liquidity, municipal and large CD pricing and services, a $1 billion-plus investment portfolio, and setting and managing the Bank’s asset liability policy and approach. He has also played a key role in vetting tax equity investments in 1st Source’s solar financing business and recently took over responsibility for the company’s Financial Analysis unit. He initially joined the Bank as a Corporate Trainee in 1999 before becoming a Trust Investment Analyst in 2000. Prior to his tenure with 1st Source, Mr. Bauer joined Bear Stearns Japan Ltd. in Foreign Securities Operations and later served as a Vice President in the Government Securities Portfolio Management area for Bear Stearns. Between the years 2006-2012, he held the roles of Investment Officer in Funds Management and Manager of Bank Investment Operations in the Funds Management Division.

Mr. Bauer graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BS in Business Administration and Marketing and obtained an MBA from the University in 2013.

Mr. Murphy adds, “Throughout his career here Brett has lived our values and exhibited a balanced approach to managing our risks as well as using a collaborative approach to working with his colleagues. We know this approach and his dedication will serve him and our organization well as he enters his new role.”

Seite 1 von 2
1st Source Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1st Source Announces the Promotion of Two Senior Leaders Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and CEO of 1st Source Corporation announces the Board of Directors’ promotion of Mr. Brett Bauer to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank with responsibility for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
QuantumScape Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.211st Source Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results, Cash Dividend Increased
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten