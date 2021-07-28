1st Source Announces the Promotion of Two Senior Leaders

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and CEO of 1st Source Corporation announces the Board of Directors’ promotion of Mr. Brett Bauer to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank with responsibility for Accounting, Finance, Asset Liability Management, Treasury Management and Investor Relations; and that of Mr. John Bedient to Chief Operations Officer of 1st Source Bank overseeing a new Operations Group combining both deposit and loan operations. Mr. Murphy states that “both colleagues were promoted due to their long-term service and success at 1st Source, as well as their service, dedication and desire to live the Bank’s values. These new responsibilities harness the unique capabilities of each for the benefit of the company, their colleagues, and most importantly, the Bank’s clients and shareholders.”

Brett Bauer (Photo: 1st Source Corporation)

Mr. Bauer has served as Chief Investment Officer since late 2012. In this role he has been responsible for managing 1st Source’s funding and treasury functions, bank liquidity, municipal and large CD pricing and services, a $1 billion-plus investment portfolio, and setting and managing the Bank’s asset liability policy and approach. He has also played a key role in vetting tax equity investments in 1st Source’s solar financing business and recently took over responsibility for the company’s Financial Analysis unit. He initially joined the Bank as a Corporate Trainee in 1999 before becoming a Trust Investment Analyst in 2000. Prior to his tenure with 1st Source, Mr. Bauer joined Bear Stearns Japan Ltd. in Foreign Securities Operations and later served as a Vice President in the Government Securities Portfolio Management area for Bear Stearns. Between the years 2006-2012, he held the roles of Investment Officer in Funds Management and Manager of Bank Investment Operations in the Funds Management Division.

Mr. Bauer graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BS in Business Administration and Marketing and obtained an MBA from the University in 2013.

Mr. Murphy adds, “Throughout his career here Brett has lived our values and exhibited a balanced approach to managing our risks as well as using a collaborative approach to working with his colleagues. We know this approach and his dedication will serve him and our organization well as he enters his new role.”