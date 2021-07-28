It is planned that Attestor will tender all the Company’ shares it holds (i.e., c. 12.8% of the Company’s share capital) and will reinvest the proceeds with additional cash alongside Volkswagen and Pon. Green Mobility Holding will be jointly held by the Consortium members (with c. 66% for Volkswagen) upon completion of the offer, together acting in concert with respect to the Company.

Volkswagen AG (Xetra: VOW), Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings B.V. (collectively the “ Consortium ”) and Europcar Mobility Group (EUCAR: EN Paris) (“ Europcar Mobility Group ” or the “ Company ”) have entered, on July 28, 2021, into a tender offer support agreement which sets the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition of Europcar Mobility Group by the Consortium, through a dedicated company (called “Green Mobility Holding”) by way of a cash tender offer at €0.50 per share, increased by a potential price supplement of €0.01 per share if the 90% squeeze-out threshold is reached at the completion of the offer (dividend attached).

Europcar Mobility Group’s other main shareholders (namely, Anchorage, Carval, Attestor, Centerbridge, Diameter, Marathon and Monarch) representing together c. 55.3% of the share capital (i.e., c. 68% adding Attestor) have already entered into firm undertakings to tender their shares to the offer1.

The Offer price (excluding the potential price supplement) represents a premium of 23% to the 1-month weighted average share price and 44% to the 3-month weighted average share on the last undisturbed trading date of June 22nd, 20212.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, commented:

“As an independent company, Europcar Mobility Group is well positioned for growth, supported by its ‘Connect’ strategic roadmap and the general recovery in the Travel & Leisure market. This agreement has the potential to supercharge this growth, by enabling our Group to strengthen its customer proposition, by developing sustainable alternatives to vehicle ownership.

For our customers as well as for our employees, two global mobility service companies joining forces today makes a lot of sense and has great value creation potential: together, we could have a big impact on how mobility ecosystems transform and adapt to mobility current and future challenges.”

Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman of the Board of directors of Europcar Mobilty Group, added:

“The Board of directors welcomes this agreement: Volkswagen, which is leading the Consortium, is a long-standing business partner of our Group, Pon is an expert in international mobility services and Attestor, with its deep transformation capabilities, was a key partner in our financial restructuring. Their forces, combined with Europcar Mobility Group’s assets and strategic roadmap, could leverage unique growth opportunities in mobility ecosystems.”