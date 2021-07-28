checkAd

Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 21:22  |  27   |   |   

Milestone represents a valuable endorsement for POWER in the commercial truck market

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Reynolds U.K. Automotive has been awarded silver-level integration status in the DAF Trucks N.V. partner integration programme with the POWER dealership management system (DMS).

DAF Trucks N.V. is a subsidiary of PACCAR Inc., the worldwide leader in design and manufacture of premium light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Silver integration emphasises a strong working relationship with DAF, helping ensure POWER offers a comprehensive suite of integrated software applications for DAF customers.

"We've been working meticulously with DAF to offer advanced and efficient integrations within POWER for the U.K. DAF network," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds U.K. "That makes this endorsement even more meaningful, and it helps solidify our position when approaching commercial truck dealers to explain how POWER can help them better manage their business."

The POWER DMS has earned multiple endorsements from DAF dealers in conjunction with the silver-integration announcement.

"POWER ticks the boxes and really helps us manage our operations effectively, connecting all business activities and departments so we know exactly what's happening, all the time," said Desmond Conway, Managing Director of Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Ltd, a DAF truck service dealer. "We would certainly recommend looking at the Reynolds POWER DMS for use in other similar commercial businesses."

In tandem with the news of achieving silver-level integration status, Reynolds also announced a forthcoming new interface that will integrate DAFcheck with the POWER DMS. DAFcheck is a commercial vehicle service scheduling and booking system that automatically creates prospective booking occurrences for regular interval maintenance, which are then confirmed by dealers. The new interface is currently in pilot.

"Our integration with DAFcheck will be a significant efficiency boost to dealers, eliminating the need to re-key information from DAFcheck into the DMS and saving time that can now be spent more profitably elsewhere," said Adele Feeney.

"POWER has been delivering results for automotive dealers in the U.K. since 1992, and we're proud of the strong foundation we've built," said Adele Feeney. "Now, a new and exciting area of focus for us will be supporting commercial truck dealers, especially those in the U.K. DAF network, to enhance operating efficiency in service, parts, and sales. We have no doubt that POWER is up to the challenge."

About Reynolds
Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk. 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V. Milestone represents a valuable endorsement for POWER in the commercial truck market BIRMINGHAM, England, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Reynolds U.K. Automotive has been awarded silver-level …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Premia Partners launches Premia China STAR50 ETF at TER of 0.58% p.a. as low-cost tool for ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...