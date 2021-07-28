checkAd

Inventiva Reports First-Half of 2021 Financial Information

  • Cash and cash equivalents at €93.6 m as of June 30, 2021
  • Revenues of €0.2 m in H1 2021


Daix (France), July 28, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position as of June 30, 2021 and its revenues for the first half of 20211.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2021, Inventiva’s cash and cash equivalents stood at €93.6 million compared to €107.8 million as of March 31, 2021 and €113.02 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to €19.8 million in the first half of 2021 compared to €7.2 million for the same period in 2020. R&D expenses for the first half of 2021 were up 56% compared to the first half of 2020, mainly driven by the development of lanifibranor in NASH and costs linked to the preparation for the initiation of NATiV3, the Company’s Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH. This amount includes the payment received on June 30, 2021 of €8.0 million of Research Tax Credit (CIR - Crédit Impôt Recherche) (€3.8 million related to complementary filings following the 2020 Conseil d’État judgement covering prior years, and €4.2 million related to the 2020 Research Tax Credit), while the first half of 2020 had been positively impacted by the receipt of a €4.2 million non-recurrent late payment of the 2018 Research Tax Credit and a €4.2 million payment in respect of the 2019 Research Tax Credit.

Net cash used from investing activities amounted to €1.2 million in the first half of 2021 compared to 1.0 million for the same period in 2020.

No net cash from financing activities was generated over the first half of 2021 while Inventiva recorded
€24.6 million of net cash from financing activities for the same period in 2020, notably related to the issuance of €15 million (gross proceeds) of ordinary shares in February 2020 and the entry into a €10.0 million State-guaranteed loan, with a syndicate of French banks in May 2020.

Over the first semester of 2021, the Company recorded a positive exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalent of €1.2 million.

Considering its current R&D and clinical development programs, and excluding additional financial resources, Inventiva’s cash runway will allow to fund its operating activities through the third quarter of 2022.

