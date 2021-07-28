checkAd

Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Accesswire
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH) (LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the markets close.

The 1H21 and 2Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy210812mu2PnrIY.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company
CVH was founded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A 
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047 
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657484/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcas ...

