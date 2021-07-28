checkAd

Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

After careful consideration and a commitment to best-in-class governance, last quarter the directors of the Company decided to change the frequency with which it will pay dividends and accordingly, has gone to a quarterly dividend payment. Further, the sponsored dividend exchange program under which shareholders may exchange their cash dividends for minted gold and silver rounds has been discontinued effective July 1, 2021 due to its costly nature to administer and limited shareholder participation.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

