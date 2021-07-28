Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on September 30, 2021, to …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. After careful consideration and a commitment to best-in-class governance, last quarter the directors of the Company decided to change the frequency with which it will pay dividends and accordingly, has gone to a quarterly dividend payment. Further, the sponsored dividend exchange program under which shareholders may exchange their cash dividends for minted gold and silver rounds has been discontinued effective July 1, 2021 due to its costly nature to administer and limited shareholder participation.