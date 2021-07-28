checkAd

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger Roller Coaster Premiering at Six Flags Fiesta Texas Summer 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021   

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, today unveiled plans to debut the world’s steepest dive roller coaster—Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. This exhilarating new dive coaster features a cliffhanger hold, which suspends riders as they face straight down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop, then releases them moments later into a terrifying 150-foot dive.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” added Siebert.

As guests enter the ride queue, they will be immersed in the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world. To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger features three 21-passenger trains that keep the adrenaline flowing as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then pause face-first before diving at 60 mph and flying through a variety of high-thrill experiences.

Key features of Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger include:

  • Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers, seated seven across;
  • 2,501 feet of soaring track;
  • Thrilling anticipation while the ride vehicle pauses in a face-first cliffhanger hold before plummeting 150 feet;
  • Spectacular, beyond-vertical, 95-degree first drop;
  • A second 75-foot, near-vertical drop;
  • An Immelmann inversion, during which riders enter a half-loop, followed by a half twist, then exit the element traveling in the opposite direction making a 180-degree turn;
  • Four intense elements, including an extreme airtime hill, wild-banked turn, high-speed spiral, and 270-degree zero-g roll;
  • Speeds of up to 60 mph;
  • Immersive steampunk theming that tells the story of Dr. Diabolical’s plot to harvest fear; and
  • Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is a custom-designed roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard.

Riders must meet the 52-inch height requirement. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger was announced during the FT92 Fan Event, and will debut in the summer of 2022 during the park’s 30th Anniversary season. It will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District.

For more information about Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, and all the exciting events planned for the 30th Anniversary season at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, visit https://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas/new-experiences

About Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions. Opened in 1992, the park was built on the site of an old limestone quarry, which provides a spectacular backdrop for such exciting roller coasters as The Iron Rattler, Batman: The Ride and Superman Krypton Coaster. In addition, Fiesta Texas boasts an impressive line-up of seasonal events and live entertainment, including Mardi Gras Festival, Fright Fest, and Holiday in the Park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

