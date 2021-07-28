Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $11.7 Million

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) reported net income of $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.66 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $11.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman said, “Alerus continues to deliver top tier financial performance, driven by our long-term strategies and focus on offering valued advice to clients, resulting in extraordinary revenue diversification and growth opportunities. Alerus continues to establish itself as a premier provider of holistic solutions to our consumer and business clients. Our client base of more than 540,000 consumer clients and 18,300 business clients is a significant differentiator in our ability to continue to grow and provide superior returns to our shareholders.

Our diversified business is rooted by our long-standing culture, focused on advice and working in the best interests of our clients, a foundation which has been built over decades of meeting our clients on their financial journey and guiding them to their path for financial success. This relationship focused model is a key differentiator both in working with clients and attracting talented professionals to our organization.

During the quarter we strengthened our U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, lending capabilities with the addition of an experienced SBA team. Led by industry veteran John Kimball, who most recently served as SBA lending manager at a large, regional community bank, the five-person team collectively has more than 100 years of business banking and small business lending experience at community and regional banks. These team members are aligned with our culture of providing expertise and value to our business clients so they can continue to grow and expand.”

Quarterly Highlights

Return on average total assets of 1.50%, compared to 2.02% for the first quarter of 2021

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 17.36%, compared to 23.03% for the first quarter of 2021

of 17.36%, compared to 23.03% for the first quarter of 2021 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) was 2.88%, compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2021

was 2.88%, compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2021 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans, was 2.02%, compared to 2.00% as of December 31, 2020

Efficiency ratio (1) of 71.46%, compared to 66.43% for the first quarter of 2021

of 71.46%, compared to 66.43% for the first quarter of 2021 Noninterest income decreased $4.1 million from the first quarter of 2021 and was 63.48% of total revenue, compared to 64.97% for the first quarter of 2021

Mortgage originations totaled $545.4 million, a 5.3% increase from the first quarter of 2021

Investment securities increased $205.5 million, or 34.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2020

Loans held for sale decreased $55.6 million, or 45.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020

Loans held for investment decreased $144.1 million, or 7.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020

Deposits increased $138.9 million, or 5.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) As of and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Ratios Return on average total assets 1.50 % 2.02 % 1.68 % 1.76 % 1.31 % Return on average common equity 13.82 % 18.46 % 15.30 % 16.11 % 11.35 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.36 % 23.03 % 18.88 % 20.15 % 14.39 % Noninterest income as a % of revenue 63.48 % 64.97 % 65.55 % 64.26 % 62.69 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 2.88 % 3.12 % 3.14 % 3.00 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio (1) 71.46 % 66.43 % 66.31 % 68.84 % 71.23 % Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans — % 0.10 % 0.66 % 0.05 % 0.29 % Dividend payout ratio 24.24 % 17.44 % 23.08 % 20.39 % 31.58 % Per Common Share Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.87 $ 0.66 $ 1.54 $ 0.97 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.86 $ 0.65 $ 1.52 $ 0.95 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.89 $ 15.95 $ 15.30 Average common shares outstanding - basic 17,194 17,145 17,111 17,170 17,091 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,497 17,465 17,445 17,482 17,425 Other Data Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management $ 36,964,961 $ 34,774,650 $ 30,093,095 Wealth management assets under administration/management 3,538,959 3,357,530 2,957,213 Mortgage originations 545,437 518,014 431,638 $ 1,063,451 $ 660,206

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.1 million, a decrease of $898 thousand, or 4.1%, from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 5.2%, from $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by a $1.2 million decrease in interest income from loans as average total loans decreased $57.5 million while the average yield decreased by 17 basis points. During the second quarter of 2021, average interest earning assets increased $78.2 million, primarily due to increases of $138.4 million in investment securities and $7.3 million in interest-bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by decreases of $57.5 million in loans held for investment and $10.8 million in loans held for sale. The change in the balance sheet mix resulted in a 22 basis point decrease in the average earning asset yield. Net interest income earned from PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.6 million, a decrease of $477 thousand, from the $3.0 million earned during the first quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities had a modest increase of 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased average balances in interest-bearing demand deposits as well as long-term debt.

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent), a non-GAAP financial measure, was 2.88% for the second quarter of 2021, a 24 basis point decrease from 3.12% for the first quarter of 2021, and a 26 basis point decrease from 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to lower yields on interest earning assets. Excluding PPP loans, net interest margin was 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021, a 20 basis point decrease from 2.95% for the first quarter of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the historically low and flat yield curve and a more liquid balance sheet mix which resulted in a 60 basis point decrease in interest earning asset yields.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.7 million, a $4.1 million, or 10.1%, decrease from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a $4.8 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue was primarily a result of a $6.2 million decline in fair market value of the secondary market hedge, partially offset by a 56 basis point increase in the gain on sale margin.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $1.5 million, or 3.9%, from $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a $5.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue, a result of a $11.5 million decline in fair market value on the secondary market hedge, partially offset by a 56 basis point increase in the gain on sale margin. Offsetting this decrease was a $4.2 million increase in retirement and benefit services income, primarily driven by the revenue attributable to the acquisition of Retirement Planning Services, Inc. (doing business as RPS Plan Administrators and 24HourFlex) and a $693 thousand increase in document restatement fees, and a $1.0 million increase in wealth management revenue primarily driven by organic growth and market increases in assets under administration/management.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $42.6 million, a decrease of $492 thousand, or 1.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $447 thousand in other noninterest expense, $313 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expense and $241 thousand decrease in employee taxes and benefits, partially offset by a $611 thousand increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other noninterest expense was a result of a loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 on the redemption of the Company’s subordinated notes which were redeemed during the first quarter. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is attributable to the termination of facility leases and closure of nine office locations in 2020. The increase in compensation expense was primarily due to an increase in mortgage related compensation and incentives.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $2.8 million, or 7.1%, from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increased compensation expense, employee taxes and benefits, primarily as a result of the significant year over year increase in mortgage originations. Additionally, compensation expense and employee taxes and benefits increased as a result of the acquisition of RPS, as the number of full time employees increased from 791 employees in the second quarter of 2020 to 835 employees in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $143.5 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2020. The overall increase in total assets included increases of $205.5 million in investment securities and $142.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $55.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $144.1 million decrease in loans held for investment.

Loans

Total loans were $1.84 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $144.1 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $119.1 million decrease in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio, as approximately $213.5 million of PPP loans were forgiven, and $110.5 million of new PPP loans were funded. Excluding PPP loans, the commercial loan portfolio decreased by $18.6 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2020. The consumer loan portfolio decreased $22.0 million from December 31, 2020, due to high levels of refinancing and our strategic exit from indirect lending.

The following table presents the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Commercial Commercial and industrial (1) $ 572,734 $ 678,029 $ 691,858 $ 789,036 $ 794,204 Real estate construction 36,549 40,473 44,451 33,169 31,344 Commercial real estate 567,987 569,451 563,007 535,216 519,104 Total commercial 1,177,270 1,287,953 1,299,316 1,357,421 1,344,652 Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 470,822 454,958 463,370 469,050 456,737 Residential real estate junior lien 130,180 130,299 143,416 152,487 154,351 Other revolving and installment 57,040 64,135 73,273 79,461 78,457 Total consumer 658,042 649,392 680,059 700,998 689,545 Total loans $ 1,835,312 $ 1,937,345 $ 1,979,375 $ 2,058,419 $ 2,034,197

__________________________________ (1) Includes PPP loans of $165.0 million at June 30, 2021, $256.8 million at March 31, 2021, $268.4 million at December 31, 2020, $348.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $347.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.71 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $138.9 million, or 5.4%, from December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits increased $134.8 million while noninterest-bearing deposits increased $4.1 million. Key drivers of the increase included ongoing higher depositor balances due to the uncertain economic environment, government stimulus programs and volatile financial markets. Although overall deposits increased, there was a $44.0 million decrease in synergistic deposits, primarily in the retirement and benefit services accounts as participants moved balances back into the markets. Excluding synergistic deposits, commercial transaction deposits increased $113.9 million, or 10.3%, while consumer transaction deposits increased, $75.8 million, or 11.8%, since December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 28.0% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 29.3% as of December 31, 2020.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 758,820 $ 775,434 $ 754,716 $ 693,450 $ 700,892 Interest-bearing Interest-bearing demand 736,043 674,466 618,900 590,366 579,840 Savings accounts 89,437 87,492 79,902 78,659 75,973 Money market savings 920,831 967,273 909,137 892,473 892,717 Time deposits 205,809 212,908 209,338 207,422 203,731 Total interest-bearing 1,952,120 1,942,139 1,817,277 1,768,920 1,752,261 Total deposits $ 2,710,940 $ 2,717,573 $ 2,571,993 $ 2,462,370 $ 2,453,153

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $7.8 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.7 million, or 52.0%, from December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $33.8 million, or 1.84% of total loans, compared to $34.2 million, or 1.73% of total loans, as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 2.02% at June 30, 2021, compared to 2.00% as of December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:

As of and for the three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 6,960 $ 4,756 $ 5,050 $ 4,795 $ 5,328 Accruing loans 90+ days past due — — 30 — — Total nonperforming loans 6,960 4,756 5,080 4,795 5,328 OREO and repossessed assets 858 139 63 10 26 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,818 $ 4,895 $ 5,143 $ 4,805 $ 5,354 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (6 ) 488 (1,509 ) (581 ) 3,264 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans — % 0.10 % (0.30 )% (0.11 )% 0.66 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.84 % 1.74 % 1.73 % 1.52 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 485 % 710 % 674 % 654 % 512 %

For the second quarter of 2021, we had net recoveries of $6 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $488 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.3 million of net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020.

There was no provision recorded for the second quarter of 2021, no change from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $3.5 million from the second quarter of 2020. Management decided additional provisions were not necessary in the second quarter of 2021 as credit quality indicators remained strong and loan balances decreased.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.38%, and if PPP loans were excluded, this ratio would have been 0.42%. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.25% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets would have been 0.26% at June 30, 2021.

Beginning in 2020, in accordance with the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions as issued on April 7, 2020, through June 30, 2021, we had entered into principal and interest deferrals on 584 loans, representing $154.5 million in total outstanding principal balances. Of those loans, 12 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $5.3 million have been granted additional deferrals, 4 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $653 thousand remain on the first deferral and the remaining loans have been returned to normal payment status. These loan modifications are not considered troubled debt restructurings.

Capital

Total stockholders’ equity was $344.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.2 million from December 31, 2020. The tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $16.89 as of June 30, 2021, from $16.00 as of December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 9.36% as of June 30, 2021, from 9.27% as of December 31, 2020.

The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Capital Ratios(1) Alerus Financial Corporation Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.30 % 12.75 % 12.58 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.71 % 13.15 % 12.99 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 18.43 % 16.79 % 16.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.62 % 9.24 % 9.75 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.36 % 9.27 % 9.25 % Alerus Financial, N.A. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.57 % 12.10 % 11.99 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.57 % 12.10 % 11.99 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.82 % 13.36 % 13.24 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.98 % 8.50 % 9.00 %

(1) Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (888) 317-6016. A recording of the call and transcript will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area, and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (tax- equivalent), and the efficiency ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management’s long-term performance goals and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients, and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in response to the pandemic; our ability to successfully manage credit risk and maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss Standard; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; concentrations within our loan portfolio; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; interest rate risks associated with our business; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative rates; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,430 $ 172,962 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 651,546 592,342 Held-to-maturity, at carrying value 146,316 — Loans held for sale 66,856 122,440 Loans 1,835,312 1,979,375 Allowance for loan losses (33,764 ) (34,246 ) Net loans 1,801,548 1,945,129 Land, premises and equipment, net 18,847 20,289 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,203 6,918 Accrued interest receivable 8,463 9,662 Bank-owned life insurance 32,752 32,363 Goodwill 30,201 30,201 Other intangible assets 23,680 25,919 Servicing rights 1,964 1,987 Deferred income taxes, net 11,522 9,409 Other assets 43,901 44,150 Total assets $ 3,157,229 $ 3,013,771 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 758,820 $ 754,716 Interest-bearing 1,952,120 1,817,277 Total deposits 2,710,940 2,571,993 Long-term debt 58,992 58,735 Operating lease liabilities 4,868 7,861 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,038 45,019 Total liabilities 2,812,838 2,683,608 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $1 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized: 17,197,771 and 17,125,270 issued and outstanding 17,198 17,125 Additional paid-in capital 91,273 90,237 Retained earnings 233,397 212,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,523 10,638 Total stockholders’ equity 344,391 330,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,157,229 $ 3,013,771

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 19,324 $ 20,567 $ 21,372 $ 39,891 $ 41,914 Investment securities Taxable 2,897 2,401 1,765 5,298 3,524 Exempt from federal income taxes 233 236 239 469 474 Other 130 117 130 247 700 Total interest income 22,584 23,321 23,506 45,905 46,612 Interest Expense Deposits 906 995 2,558 1,901 5,950 Long-term debt 538 288 857 826 1,734 Total interest expense 1,444 1,283 3,415 2,727 7,684 Net interest income 21,140 22,038 20,091 43,178 38,928 Provision for loan losses — — 3,500 — 6,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,140 22,038 16,591 43,178 32,928 Noninterest Income Retirement and benefit services 17,871 17,255 13,710 35,126 29,930 Wealth management 5,138 4,986 4,112 10,124 8,158 Mortgage banking 12,287 17,132 17,546 29,419 22,591 Service charges on deposit accounts 330 338 297 668 720 Net gains (losses) on investment securities — 114 1,294 114 1,294 Other 1,122 1,056 1,271 2,178 2,726 Total noninterest income 36,748 40,881 38,230 77,629 65,419 Noninterest Expense Compensation 24,309 23,698 21,213 48,007 39,944 Employee taxes and benefits 5,572 5,813 4,747 11,385 10,055 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,918 2,231 2,612 4,149 5,104 Business services, software and technology expense 4,958 4,976 4,580 9,934 9,123 Intangible amortization expense 1,088 1,151 991 2,239 1,981 Professional fees and assessments 1,509 1,472 1,177 2,981 2,233 Marketing and business development 769 676 549 1,445 1,159 Supplies and postage 503 531 675 1,034 1,382 Travel 36 26 51 62 312 Mortgage and lending expenses 1,199 1,332 1,341 2,531 2,482 Other 689 1,136 1,798 1,825 2,685 Total noninterest expense 42,550 43,042 39,734 85,592 76,460 Income before income taxes 15,338 19,877 15,087 35,215 21,887 Income tax expense 3,644 4,662 3,613 8,306 5,050 Net income $ 11,694 $ 15,215 $ 11,474 $ 26,909 $ 16,837 Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.87 $ 0.66 $ 1.54 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.86 $ 0.65 $ 1.52 $ 0.95 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Average common shares outstanding 17,194 17,145 17,111 17,170 17,091 Diluted average common shares outstanding 17,497 17,465 17,445 17,482 17,425

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders’ equity $ 344,391 $ 329,234 $ 330,163 $ 305,732 Less: Goodwill 30,201 30,201 30,201 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 23,680 24,768 25,919 16,411 Tangible common equity (a) 290,510 274,265 274,043 261,992 Total assets 3,157,229 3,151,756 3,013,771 2,875,457 Less: Goodwill 30,201 30,201 30,201 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 23,680 24,768 25,919 16,411 Tangible assets (b) 3,103,348 3,096,787 2,957,651 2,831,717 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b) 9.36 % 8.86 % 9.27 % 9.25 % Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders’ equity $ 344,391 $ 329,234 $ 330,163 $ 305,732 Less: Goodwill 30,201 30,201 30,201 27,329 Less: Other intangible assets 23,680 24,768 25,919 16,411 Tangible common equity (c) 290,510 274,265 274,043 261,992 Total common shares issued and outstanding (d) 17,198 17,190 17,125 17,120 Tangible book value per common share (c)/(d) $ 16.89 $ 15.95 $ 16.00 $ 15.30

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 11,694 $ 15,215 $ 11,474 $ 26,909 $ 16,837 Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) 860 909 783 1,769 1,565 Net income, excluding intangible amortization (e) 12,554 16,124 12,257 28,678 18,402 Average total equity 339,439 334,188 301,719 336,830 298,221 Less: Average goodwill 30,201 30,201 27,329 30,201 27,329 Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax) 19,123 19,995 13,345 19,556 13,737 Average tangible common equity (f) 290,115 283,992 261,045 287,073 257,155 Return on average tangible common equity (e)/(f) 17.36 % 23.03 % 18.88 % 20.15 % 14.39 % Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) Net interest income $ 21,140 $ 22,038 $ 20,091 $ 43,178 $ 38,928 Tax-equivalent adjustment 135 143 109 278 209 Tax-equivalent net interest income (g) 21,275 22,181 20,200 43,456 39,137 Average earning assets (h) 2,958,468 2,880,255 2,584,037 2,919,578 2,427,519 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (g)/(h) 2.88 % 3.12 % 3.14 % 3.00 % 3.24 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 42,550 $ 43,042 $ 39,734 $ 85,592 $ 76,460 Less: Intangible amortization expense 1,088 1,151 991 2,239 1,981 Adjusted noninterest expense (i) 41,462 41,891 38,743 83,353 74,479 Net interest income 21,140 22,038 20,091 43,178 38,928 Noninterest income 36,748 40,881 38,230 77,629 65,419 Tax-equivalent adjustment 135 143 109 278 209 Total tax-equivalent revenue (j) 58,023 63,062 58,430 121,085 104,556 Efficiency ratio (i)/(j) 71.46 % 66.43 % 66.31 % 68.84 % 71.23 %

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Interest Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 191,695 0.12 % $ 184,376 0.12 % $ 153,197 0.16 % $ 188,056 0.12 % $ 158,274 0.72 % Investment securities (1) 800,812 1.60 % 662,413 1.65 % 369,247 2.25 % 731,995 1.62 % 353,203 2.35 % Loans held for sale 71,447 2.26 % 82,249 2.13 % 69,606 2.69 % 76,818 2.19 % 51,372 2.81 % Loans Commercial: Commercial and industrial 627,613 4.55 % 674,935 4.72 % 739,816 4.12 % 651,143 4.64 % 609,553 4.57 % Real estate construction 42,511 4.28 % 45,264 4.22 % 31,660 4.48 % 43,880 4.25 % 29,191 4.73 % Commercial real estate 568,827 3.71 % 560,986 3.79 % 513,497 4.31 % 564,928 3.75 % 510,831 4.46 % Total commercial 1,238,951 4.15 % 1,281,185 4.30 % 1,284,973 4.21 % 1,259,951 4.23 % 1,149,575 4.53 % Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 459,278 3.53 % 457,882 3.76 % 459,789 4.09 % 458,584 3.65 % 460,258 4.10 % Residential real estate junior lien 129,544 4.58 % 137,745 4.86 % 163,345 4.79 % 133,622 4.72 % 168,390 4.98 % Other revolving and installment 60,213 4.31 % 68,625 4.38 % 77,921 4.56 % 64,396 4.35 % 80,587 4.63 % Total consumer 649,035 3.81 % 664,252 4.05 % 701,055 4.31 % 656,602 3.93 % 709,235 4.37 % Total loans (1) 1,887,986 4.04 % 1,945,437 4.21 % 1,986,028 4.24 % 1,916,553 4.13 % 1,858,810 4.47 % Federal Reserve/FHLB stock 6,528 4.36 % 5,780 4.49 % 5,959 4.59 % 6,156 4.42 % 5,860 4.67 % Total interest earning assets 2,958,468 3.08 % 2,880,255 3.30 % 2,584,037 3.68 % 2,919,578 3.19 % 2,427,519 3.88 % Noninterest earning assets 161,272 167,006 156,293 164,124 152,476 Total assets $ 3,119,740 $ 3,047,261 $ 2,740,330 $ 3,083,702 $ 2,579,995 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 697,789 0.14 % $ 642,832 0.16 % $ 534,733 0.30 % $ 670,462 0.15 % $ 496,880 0.38 % Money market and savings deposits 1,015,358 0.14 % 1,030,348 0.16 % 900,812 0.67 % 1,022,812 0.15 % 852,325 0.85 % Time deposits 208,338 0.56 % 210,719 0.66 % 201,147 1.30 % 209,521 0.61 % 200,117 1.44 % Short-term borrowings — — % — — % 321 — % — — % 161 — % Long-term debt 58,996 3.66 % 25,677 4.55 % 58,747 5.87 % 42,429 3.93 % 58,751 5.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,980,481 0.29 % 1,909,576 0.27 % 1,695,760 0.81 % 1,945,224 0.28 % 1,608,234 0.96 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 755,773 731,680 692,500 743,793 628,404 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 44,047 71,817 50,351 57,855 45,136 Stockholders’ equity 339,439 334,188 301,719 336,830 298,221 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,119,740 $ 3,047,261 $ 2,740,330 $ 3,083,702 $ 2,579,995 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 3.03 % 2.87 % 2.91 % 2.92 % Net interest margin, tax- equivalent (2) 2.88 % 3.12 % 3.14 % 3.00 % 3.24 %

(1) Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

