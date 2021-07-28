checkAd

Unifi Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results.

The fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and supporting materials will be available after the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. The conference call can be accessed approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call by dialing (877) 359-9508 (Domestic) or (224) 357-2393 (International) and, when prompted, providing conference ID number 4653477.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call through Thursday, August 12, 2021 and can be accessed via the Company’s website at http://investor.unifi.com. In addition, presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the call.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

