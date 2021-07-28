Xencor to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on August 4, 2021

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.