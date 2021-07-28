checkAd

UroGen Pharma Announces License and Supply Agreement with Neopharm to Pursue Regulatory Approval and Commercialization for Jelmyto in Israel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:00  |  30   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, and Neopharm group (“Neopharm”), today announced an exclusive license for Neopharm to market and sell Jelmyto(mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution in Israel, subject to regulatory approval. Jelmyto is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved medicine for adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC).

Neopharm will lead the regulatory process in Israel, which is supported by the results from the Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial that showed Jelmyto achieved clinically significant disease eradication in adults with LG-UTUC.

“We are excited to work with Neopharm and take the first step in making Jelmyto available to patients in Israel,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “As we begin the process of geographic expansion for Jelmyto, it was important for us to prioritize Israel as the first opportunity to bring this innovative treatment to patients outside of the United States. Beyond the fact that our company was founded in Israel, and we continue to have a significant presence there, physicians and patients in Israel played a key role in the pivotal study that supported Jelmyto’s approval in the United States.”

Jelmyto, which received expedited approval in the United States in April 2020, is an innovative therapy utilizing UroGen’s proprietary sustained release RTGel technology in combination with mitomycin, an established chemotherapy that inhibits DNA synthesis. It has been designed to dwell in the cavity, enabling mitomycin to have longer exposure to and broader coverage of urinary tract tissue, thereby allowing the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means.

“We look forward to working with UroGen to move Jelmyto through the regulatory process in Israel and to make this novel, non-surgical treatment available to appropriate patients as quickly as possible,” said Efi Shnaidman, general manager of Neopharm Israel. “We are proud to be the first company outside the US to have started the regulatory approval and commercialization process for Jelmyto, demonstrating Israel's importance in geographic expansion. Moreover, it is exciting to work with another company who has deep roots in Israel. I am confident that our well-established expertise and heritage of collaboration with innovative biopharmaceutical companies will make Jelmyto a success in Israel.”

Seite 1 von 6
UroGen Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UroGen Pharma Announces License and Supply Agreement with Neopharm to Pursue Regulatory Approval and Commercialization for Jelmyto in Israel UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, and Neopharm group (“Neopharm”), today announced an exclusive license for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Boston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrUroGen Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21UroGen Pharma Reports Strong Preliminary Jelmyto Sales for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21UroGen Pharma to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten