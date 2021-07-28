Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Clinical Registry Investigating Bardet-Biedl Syndrome

“This collaborative research agreement with Rhythm and CRIBBS paves the way for a comprehensive population study that we believe will deepen our understanding of the needs of patients and families living with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and the real-world impact severe obesity and hyperphagia, or insatiable hunger, has on them,” said Robert Haws, M.D., of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

More than 600 individuals living with BBS are enrolled in CRIBBS, with more than 75 percent of them in the United States. The registry is designed to advance the understanding of BBS and its impact on patients and families, improve the care of people living with the disease, and augment scientific and clinical research. CRIBBS collects de-identified patient information through medical records, patient and caregiver interviews and annual surveys. It is supported by the BBS Foundation and Family Association, Bright Light to BBS, and Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Under the collaboration, health outcomes researchers will review data collected through registry questionnaires to quantify and describe unmet medical needs of adults and children with BBS and the impact severe obesity and hyperphagia has on them. Specifically, researchers will analyze natural history of treatment patterns and weight changes over time, as well as specific health outcomes and quality of life measures. The study also will examine the impact of hyperphagia on quality of life and developmental delays.

“With an improved understanding of the impacts of severe obesity and hyperphagia on long-term health and quality of life, we expect to be able to develop more tailored solutions to identify, properly diagnosis and treat people living with BBS and, we hope, improve our collective ability to address the needs and challenges facing this community,” said Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm.