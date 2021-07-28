checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Clinical Registry Investigating Bardet-Biedl Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:01  |  22   |   |   

Population study to focus on natural history of weight gain, hyperphagia and quality of life in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced a collaborative research agreement with the Clinical Registry Investigating Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (CRIBBS).

“This collaborative research agreement with Rhythm and CRIBBS paves the way for a comprehensive population study that we believe will deepen our understanding of the needs of patients and families living with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and the real-world impact severe obesity and hyperphagia, or insatiable hunger, has on them,” said Robert Haws, M.D., of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

More than 600 individuals living with BBS are enrolled in CRIBBS, with more than 75 percent of them in the United States. The registry is designed to advance the understanding of BBS and its impact on patients and families, improve the care of people living with the disease, and augment scientific and clinical research. CRIBBS collects de-identified patient information through medical records, patient and caregiver interviews and annual surveys. It is supported by the BBS Foundation and Family Association, Bright Light to BBS, and Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Under the collaboration, health outcomes researchers will review data collected through registry questionnaires to quantify and describe unmet medical needs of adults and children with BBS and the impact severe obesity and hyperphagia has on them. Specifically, researchers will analyze natural history of treatment patterns and weight changes over time, as well as specific health outcomes and quality of life measures. The study also will examine the impact of hyperphagia on quality of life and developmental delays.

“With an improved understanding of the impacts of severe obesity and hyperphagia on long-term health and quality of life, we expect to be able to develop more tailored solutions to identify, properly diagnosis and treat people living with BBS and, we hope, improve our collective ability to address the needs and challenges facing this community,” said Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Clinical Registry Investigating Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Population study to focus on natural history of weight gain, hyperphagia and quality of life in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndromeBOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board