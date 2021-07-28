checkAd

Meritage Homes Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Including Record Gross Margin of 27.3%, 11% Sequential Quarterly Increase in Community Count to 226 and 83% Increase in Diluted EPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   % Chg   2021   2020   % Chg
Homes closed (units)   3,273     2,770     18   %   6,163     5,086     21 %
Home closing revenue   $ 1,264,643     $ 1,031,591     23   %   $ 2,344,625     $ 1,922,008     22 %
Average sales price - closings   $ 386     $ 372     4   %   $ 380     $ 378     1 %
Home orders (units)   3,542     3,597     (2 ) %   7,000     6,699     4 %
Home order value   $ 1,499,672     $ 1,290,454     16   %   $ 2,848,802     $ 2,470,391     15 %
Average sales price - orders   $ 423     $ 359     18   %   $ 407     $ 369     10 %
Ending backlog (units)               5,509     4,395     25 %
Ending backlog value               $ 2,317,534     $ 1,648,451     41 %
Average sales price - backlog               $ 421     $ 375     12 %
Earnings before income taxes   $ 215,651     $ 115,862     86   %   $ 381,628     $ 202,695     88 %
Net earnings   $ 167,389     $ 90,678     85   %   $ 299,232     $ 161,830     85 %
Diluted EPS   $ 4.36     $ 2.38     83   %   $ 7.80     $ 4.20     86 %
                                               

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Homebuying demand in the second quarter of 2021 remained strong and steady as macroeconomic conditions improved,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "Our second quarter 2021 average absorption pace was 5.5 per month, up from 5.0 in the second quarter of 2020 even as we metered our orders pace. Although our orders pace was strong, a 10% decline in average community count resulted in a modest 2% decline in quarterly sales orders to 3,542 homes this quarter, compared to the exceptionally strong sales orders in the second quarter of 2020. Demonstrating our high level of execution and ability to navigate ongoing supply chain challenges, we closed 3,273 homes, the best second quarter of closings in company history which was also 18% greater than prior year, as well as generated the Company's all-time high quarterly gross margin of 27.3%."

Mr. Hilton continued, “As we get closer to attaining our mid-2022 goal of 300 communities, we exceeded our own expectations and had 226 active communities at June 30, 2021, reflecting an 11% sequential quarterly increase from 203 and, we believe, the start of meaningful growth. We opened 45 new communities this quarter and our strong pipeline of community openings over the next four quarters should position us well both to address market demand with a greater volume of affordable entry-level and first move-up homes and to drive continued profitability.”

“Our strategy continues to successfully leverage demographic trends in homebuying for millennials and baby boomers, as well as market conditions of constrained housing supply and sustained lower interest rates,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “During the quarter, we invested significantly in growth by spending a record $551 million on land acquisition and development. Approximately 9,000 net new lots were secured, a 114% increase over prior year, bringing our total lot supply to over 63,000. Inclusive of this additional spend, our net debt to capital ratio was 15.4% this quarter, as we remain committed to sustained growth, a strong balance sheet, and maintaining liquidity.”

"For the second quarter of 2021, home closing revenue of $1.3 billion was 23% greater than last year," Mr. Lord remarked. "Leveraging strong operational efficiencies and favorable pricing power, our home closing gross margin expanded 590 bps year-over-year from 21.4% to 27.3% this quarter and our diluted EPS increased 83% year-over-year from $2.38 to $4.36 after the impact of $18.2 million of early debt extinguishment."

Mr. Lord added, “Based on our current forecast and confidence in delivering our backlog, we are projecting 2021 home closings of approximately 12,500-13,000 and 2021 home closing revenue in the range of $5.00-5.25 billion. In addition, we anticipate full year home closing gross margin of around 27.5% and an effective tax rate of 22.5-23.0%, which we expect will translate into approximately $18.55-19.45 of diluted EPS for 2021.”

"Housing demand remains strong and we are still able to sell our homes soon after they are released. Looking ahead, we will continue to adjust and maximize prices based on market conditions and to align our orders pace with our production schedule, which is affected by supply chain constraints. With notable lumber price declines over the last couple months, we expect our net construction costs will stay flat or decline over the next couple of quarters. We believe that this improvement coupled with our ongoing community count growth will contribute to strong financial results in the short- and medium-term," concluded Mr. Lord.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

  • The total orders of 3,542 for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of 2% year-over-year, driven by a 9% increase in average absorption pace from 5.0 to 5.5 per month, which was offset by a 10% decrease in average communities. Entry-level represented 81% of second quarter 2021 orders, compared to 70% in the same quarter in 2020. Strong housing demand enabled Meritage to achieve higher average absorptions in the East and Central regions, which were up 25% and 8%, respectively. Average absorption pace in the West region was relatively flat year-over-year. The tight housing supply conditions combined with strong homebuying demand created considerable pricing power in the market, which generated year-over-year increases in average sales price ("ASP") for both orders and backlog. Even as our product mix continued to shift toward entry-level homes, ASP on orders in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded $420,000.

  • The 23% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021 was due to 18% higher home closing volume and a 4% increase in closing ASP, which is primarily attributable to the sustained strength in housing demand and the significant price increases the market has allowed us to push through in recent quarters, despite the product mix shift toward entry-level homes.

  • The 590 bps improvement in second quarter 2021 home closing gross margin to 27.3% from 21.4% a year ago mainly resulted from efficiencies gained from higher ASP and leveraging of our fixed costs on greater home closing volume, which more than offset higher lumber prices and increases in other commodity costs.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 9.2% of second quarter 2021 home closing revenue, a 110 bps improvement over 10.3% in the prior year. This improvement was due to greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue, in addition to cost savings from technology enhancements, particularly related to our sales and marketing efforts.

  • Loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of the 7.00% senior notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes").

  • The second quarter effective income tax rate was 22.4% in 2021 compared to 21.7% in 2020. The reduced rate in both years primarily stems from eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes closed under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act enacted in December 2019.

  • Second quarter 2021 pre-tax margin increased 560 bps to 16.8%, compared to 11.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Net earnings were $167.4 million ($4.36 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2021, an 85% increase over $90.7 million ($2.38 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2020. Strong earnings growth reflected higher closing volume, pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage, which led to an 83% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total orders for the first half of 2021 increased 4% year-over-year, driven by a 21% increase in absorption pace, partially offset by a 14% decrease in average community count compared to the first half of 2020.

  • Home closing revenue increased 22% in the first half of 2021 to $2.3 billion due to 21% higher home closing volume and a 1% increase in closing ASP given the favorable pricing environment.

  • The 530 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first half of 2021 to 26.1% from 20.8% primarily resulted from higher ASP and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing volume.

  • SG&A expenses improved 100 bps year-over-year to 9.5% of home closing revenue, compared to 10.5% in the first half of 2020, due to operating efficiencies and improved leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing volume and revenue.

  • Loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million was recognized in the first half of 2021 in connection with the early redemption of the 2022 Notes.

  • The effective tax rate for the first half of 2021 was 21.6%, compared to 20.2% for the first half of 2020. The effective tax rate in both periods benefited from tax credits earned for qualifying energy-efficient homes under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act enacted in December 2019.

  • Net earnings were $299.2 million ($7.80 per diluted share) for the first half of 2021, an 85% increase over $161.8 million ($4.20 per diluted share) for the first half of 2020, primarily reflecting higher closing volume, pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2021.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 totaled $684.4 million, compared to $745.6 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting investments in real estate and development and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020 to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase in homes under contract under construction and finished homesites and homesites under development.

  • A total of over 63,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately 43,000 total lots at June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, about 9,000 net new lots were added, representing 54 future communities, of which 80% are for entry-level communities.

  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 30.6% and 15.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, compared to 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

  • In the first half of 2021, we repurchased 300,000 shares of stock for a total of $27.5 million, of which 200,000 shares totaling $19.1 million were repurchased during the second quarter of 2021.

  • On April 15, 2021, the Company closed on its offering of $450 million 3.875% senior notes due 2029 and received approximately $444 million in net proceeds. On March 31, 2021, the company issued a notice of redemption for April 30, 2021 for all of its $300 million aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes. The redemption of the 2022 Notes resulted in $18.2 million of early extinguishment of debt charges in the second quarter of 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 29, 2021 and extending through August 12, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 1,264,643       $ 1,031,591       $ 233,052       23   %
  Land closing revenue 12,956       1,488       11,468       771   %
  Total closing revenue 1,277,599       1,033,079       244,520       24   %
  Cost of home closings (919,342 )     (810,895 )     108,447       13   %
  Cost of land closings (13,288 )     (2,936 )     10,352       353   %
  Total cost of closings (932,630 )     (813,831 )     118,799       15   %
  Home closing gross profit 345,301       220,696       124,605       56   %
  Land closing gross loss (332 )     (1,448 )     1,116       (77 ) %
  Total closing gross profit 344,969       219,248       125,721       57   %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue 5,665       4,478       1,187       27   %
  Expense (2,367 )     (1,758 )     609       35   %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,317       1,069       248       23   %
  Financial services profit 4,615       3,789       826       22   %
Commissions and other sales costs (73,889 )     (70,408 )     3,481       5   %
General and administrative expenses (43,156 )     (36,176 )     6,980       19   %
Interest expense (77 )     (2,105 )     (2,028 )     (96 ) %
Other income, net 1,377       1,514       (137 )     (9 ) %
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,188 )           18,188       n/a
Earnings before income taxes 215,651       115,862       99,789       86   %
Provision for income taxes (48,262 )     (25,184 )     23,078       92   %
Net earnings $ 167,389       $ 90,678       $ 76,711       85   %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 4.43       $ 2.41       $ 2.02       84   %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 37,818       37,599       219       1   %
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 4.36       $ 2.38       $ 1.98       83   %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 38,377       38,169       208       1   %


                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 2,344,625       $ 1,922,008       $ 422,617       22   %
  Land closing revenue 16,755       12,084       4,671       39   %
  Total closing revenue 2,361,380       1,934,092       427,288       22   %
  Cost of home closings (1,732,669 )     (1,522,952 )     209,717       14   %
  Cost of land closings (16,540 )     (13,149 )     3,391       26   %
  Total cost of closings (1,749,209 )     (1,536,101 )     213,108       14   %
  Home closing gross profit 611,956       399,056       212,900       53   %
  Land closing gross profit/(loss) 215       (1,065 )     1,280       120   %
  Total closing gross profit 612,171       397,991       214,180       54   %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue 10,416       8,390       2,026       24   %
  Expense (4,538 )     (3,493 )     1,045       30   %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,497       1,730       767       44   %
  Financial services profit 8,375       6,627       1,748       26   %
Commissions and other sales costs (141,633 )     (131,581 )     10,052       8   %
General and administrative expenses (81,105 )     (70,346 )     10,759       15   %
Interest expense (167 )     (2,121 )     (1,954 )     (92 ) %
Other income, net 2,175       2,125       50       2   %
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,188 )           18,188       n/a
Earnings before income taxes 381,628       202,695       178,933       88   %
Provision for income taxes (82,396 )     (40,865 )     41,531       102   %
Net earnings $ 299,232       $ 161,830       $ 137,402       85   %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 7.93       $ 4.28       $ 3.65       85   %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 37,731       37,842       (111 )       %
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 7.80       $ 4.20       $ 3.60       86   %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 38,357       38,512       (155 )       %


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 684,374     $ 745,621  
Other receivables   131,104     98,573  
Real estate (1)   3,251,787     2,778,039  
Deposits on real estate under option or contract   74,397     59,534  
Investments in unconsolidated entities   3,943     4,350  
Property and equipment, net   36,224     38,933  
Deferred tax asset   33,502     36,040  
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill   106,222     103,308  
Total assets   $ 4,321,553     $ 3,864,398  
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 215,221     $ 175,250  
Accrued liabilities   282,762     296,121  
Home sale deposits   33,958     25,074  
Loans payable and other borrowings   19,534     23,094  
Senior notes, net   1,141,934     996,991  
Total liabilities   1,693,409     1,516,530  
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock        
Common stock   376     375  
Additional paid-in capital   436,805     455,762  
Retained earnings   2,190,963     1,891,731  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,628,144     2,347,868  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,321,553     $ 3,864,398  


(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: 		       
Homes under contract under construction   $ 1,069,511     $ 873,365  
Unsold homes, completed and under construction   353,047     357,861  
Model homes   73,846     82,502  
Finished home sites and home sites under development   1,755,383     1,464,311  
Total real estate   $ 3,251,787     $ 2,778,039  


Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Depreciation and amortization $ 6,879       $ 7,540       $ 13,414       $ 14,551    
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 57,540       $ 78,162       $ 58,940       $ 82,014    
Interest incurred 16,321       17,550       32,413       34,085    
Interest expensed (77 )     (2,105 )     (167 )     (2,121 )  
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (17,074 )     (20,725 )     (34,476 )     (41,096 )  
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 56,710       $ 72,882       $ 56,710       $ 72,882    
               
  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020        
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,161,468       $ 1,020,085            
Stockholders' equity 2,628,144       2,347,868            
Total capital $ 3,789,612       $ 3,367,953            
Debt-to-capital 30.6   %   30.3   %        
               
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,161,468       $ 1,020,085            
Less: cash and cash equivalents (684,374 )     (745,621 )          
Net debt $ 477,094       $ 274,464            
Stockholders’ equity 2,628,144       2,347,868            
Total net capital $ 3,105,238       $ 2,622,332            
Net debt-to-capital 15.4   %   10.5   %        


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 299,232       $ 161,830    
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   13,414       14,551    
Stock-based compensation   8,590       9,594    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   18,188          
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities   (1,807 )     (1,691 )  
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities   2,215       1,491    
Other   2,266       2,548    
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
(Increase)/decrease in real estate   (469,733 )     9,655    
(Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract   (14,863 )     2,225    
(Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets   (36,390 )     3,469    
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   26,532       34,772    
Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits   8,884       (999 )  
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities   (143,472 )     237,445    
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investments in unconsolidated entities   (1 )     (3 )  
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities         1,000    
Purchases of property and equipment   (10,970 )     (10,343 )  
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   292       259    
Maturities/sales of investments and securities   2,697       632    
Payments to purchase investments and securities   (2,697 )     (632 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,679 )     (9,087 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings   (5,758 )     (2,389 )  
Repayment of senior notes   (317,690 )        
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes   450,000          
Payment of debt issuance costs   (6,102 )        
Repurchase of shares   (27,546 )     (60,813 )  
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   92,904       (63,202 )  
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents   (61,247 )     165,156    
Beginning cash and cash equivalents   745,621       319,466    
Ending cash and cash equivalents   $ 684,374       $ 484,622    


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   481     $ 165,990     427     $ 142,359  
California   318     198,232     247     150,343  
Colorado   145     74,987     184     89,087  
West Region   944     439,209     858     381,789  
Texas   1,154     403,838     914     295,975  
Central Region   1,154     403,838     914     295,975  
Florida   443     160,377     367     138,608  
Georgia   171     62,477     166     58,698  
North Carolina   330     119,838     288     98,738  
South Carolina   81     28,209     98     30,206  
Tennessee   150     50,695     79     27,577  
East Region   1,175     421,596     998     353,827  
Total   3,273     $ 1,264,643     2,770     $ 1,031,591  
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   624     $ 256,804     737     $ 231,057  
California   344     217,228     388     224,639  
Colorado   181     104,134     153     70,831  
West Region   1,149     578,166     1,278     526,527  
Texas   1,101     428,375     1,215     392,502  
Central Region   1,101     428,375     1,215     392,502  
Florida   468     176,118     390     136,362  
Georgia   193     77,309     190     65,434  
North Carolina   390     153,032     326     106,383  
South Carolina   88     32,595     95     29,262  
Tennessee   153     54,077     103     33,984  
East Region   1,292     493,131     1,104     371,425  
Total   3,542     $ 1,499,672     3,597     $ 1,290,454  


                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   891     $ 303,258     886     $ 293,603  
California   595     370,131     455     285,145  
Colorado   320     159,250     370     180,771  
West Region   1,806     832,639     1,711     759,519  
Texas   2,117     722,223     1,688     551,884  
Central Region   2,117     722,223     1,688     551,884  
Florida   860     301,205     603     232,397  
Georgia   317     117,616     281     100,696  
North Carolina   629     226,851     510     178,155  
South Carolina   166     56,055     151     47,611  
Tennessee   268     88,036     142     51,746  
East Region   2,240     789,763     1,687     610,605  
Total   6,163     $ 2,344,625     5,086     $ 1,922,008  
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   1,226     $ 479,239     1,307     $ 414,428  
California   630     390,619     740     449,571  
Colorado   350     193,913     352     169,296  
West Region   2,206     1,063,771     2,399     1,033,295  
Texas   2,216     820,343     2,274     735,492  
Central Region   2,216     820,343     2,274     735,492  
Florida   947     355,227     707     255,804  
Georgia   357     138,866     346     120,417  
North Carolina   809     310,719     613     207,638  
South Carolina   164     58,997     182     57,176  
Tennessee   301     100,879     178     60,569  
East Region   2,578     964,688     2,026     701,604  
Total   7,000     $ 2,848,802     6,699     $ 2,470,391  
                 
Order Backlog:                
Arizona   1,328     $ 520,034     932     $ 307,302  
California   479     295,198     430     256,694  
Colorado   238     139,437     178     86,158  
West Region   2,045     954,669     1,540     650,154  
Texas   1,729     670,583     1,634     556,787  
Central Region   1,729     670,583     1,634     556,787  
Florida   637     268,971     475     187,241  
Georgia   196     79,207     198     69,559  
North Carolina   634     247,292     322     109,026  
South Carolina   118     44,175     102     34,054  
Tennessee   150     52,637     124     41,630  
East Region   1,735     692,282     1,221     441,510  
Total   5,509     $ 2,317,534     4,395     $ 1,648,451  


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   38     35.5     38     35.5  
California   20     19.5     28     28.5  
Colorado   17     14.5     13     13.0  
West Region   75     69.5     79     77.0  
Texas   64     61.5     68     73.0  
Central Region   64     61.5     68     73.0  
Florida   34     32.0     36     35.0  
Georgia   10     11.0     17     16.0  
North Carolina   26     25.0     21     20.5  
South Carolina   7     6.5     5     6.0  
Tennessee   10     9.0     11     11.5  
East Region   87     83.5     90     89.0  
Total   226     214.5     237     239.0  


                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   38     34.6     38     34.5  
California   20     18.3     28     26.0  
Colorado   17     13.3     13     15.5  
West Region   75     66.2     79     76.0  
Texas   64     62.0     68     72.5  
Central Region   64     62.0     68     72.5  
Florida   34     31.6     36     34.5  
Georgia   10     9.7     17     17.5  
North Carolina   26     23.7     21     23.0  
South Carolina   7     6.3     5     7.0  
Tennessee   10     8.3     11     10.0  
East Region   87     79.6     90     92.0  
Total   226     207.8     237     240.5  
                         

About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 145,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; projected 2021 home closings, home closing revenue, gross margins, effective tax rate, diluted earnings per share and future community counts; trends in construction costs; and expectations about our future results.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain constraints; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; disruptions to our business by COVID-19, fear of a similar event, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com




Disclaimer

