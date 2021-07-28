Green Plains to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). Additionally, the company will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors on Aug. 3 and 4, 2021.



Materials used for the conference, the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.