First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $13.40 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was an increase of $0.30 per diluted common share, or 65.22%, over the same quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $28.01 million or $1.59 per diluted common share, which represents a 76.67% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period of 2020.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per common share, which is an increase of 8.00% over last quarter and last year. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 9, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about August 23, 2021. 2021 is the 36th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2021 and Current Highlights

      General

  • Net income for the quarter increased $5.17 million to $13.40 million compared to the same quarter of 2020. The large increase in net income includes the reversal of $2.23 million in allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six month period increased $11.90 million compared to the same period of 2020. Similarly, for the six month period, a reversal of $6.23 million in the allowance for credit losses accounts for a large part of the increase in income over the same period in 2020. The decreases in credit loss provisioning are primarily due to significantly improved economic forecasts and GDP growth in the current year, and prior year provisioning driven by the pandemic.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 261,600 common shares for $7.98 million. Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 449,300 common shares for $12.96 million.

      Income Statement

  • Diluted earnings per share increased $0.30 to $0.76 compared to the same quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six month period increased $0.69 to $1.59 compared to 2020.
  • Due to forecasted continued improving jobless rates and other economic indicators, as well as strong credit quality metrics, the Company released a substantial amount of allowance for credit losses for the quarter resulting in a reversal of $2.23 million in the provision for credit losses; a significant improvement from the $3.83 million loan loss provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six month period, the Company reversed $6.23 million compared to $7.33 million in loan loss provision recorded for the same period in 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity increased to 12.55% compared to 7.97% from the same quarter of 2020, and return on average equity for the first six months increased to 13.24% compared to 7.73% from the same period last year.
  • Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.70% compared to 1.15% from the same quarter of 2020, while year-to-date return on average assets increased to 1.82% compared to 1.15% for the same period of 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.88 million, or 27.25%, compared to the prior year. Year-to-date non-interest income increased 13.17% to $16.37 million compared to last year. Both increases are largely attributable to the more vibrant state of local economies with increased customer activity compared with last spring.
  • Other income includes $946 thousand of accelerated amortization that eliminates the carrying value of the indemnification asset with no anticipated claims in the future.

      Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $476 thousand and the allowance for credit losses remains very strong at 1.48% of total loans.
  • As of June 30, 2021, total COVID-19 loan deferrals stood at $4.02 million, down significantly from the peak of $436.11 million at June 30, 2020.
  • The SBA had forgiven $48.27 million, or 79.15%, of the Company’s first round Paycheck Protection Program loan balances through June 30, 2021. Current PPP loan balances at June 30, 2021, which include second round originations were, $41.63 million.
  • Book value per share at June 30, 2021, was $24.66, an increase of $0.58 from year-end 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2021. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.27 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2021. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
                               
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
 		  September 30,   June 30,
 		  June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020  
Interest income                          
  Interest and fees on loans $ 25,937     $ 26,540     $ 28,101     $ 27,297     $ 26,991     $ 52,477     $ 55,049    
  Interest on securities   435       495       549       609       713       930       1,631    
  Interest on deposits in banks   166       116       96       89       82       282       615    
Total interest income   26,538       27,151       28,746       27,995       27,786       53,689       57,295    
Interest expense                          
  Interest on deposits   724       869       1,029       1,161       1,445       1,593       3,270    
  Interest on borrowings   -       -       -       -       2       -       4    
Total interest expense   724       869       1,029       1,161       1,447       1,593       3,274    
Net interest income   25,814       26,282       27,717       26,834       26,339       52,096       54,021    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses   (2,230 )     (4,001 )     634       4,703       3,831       (6,231 )     7,331    
Net interest income after provision   28,044       30,283       27,083       22,131       22,508       58,327       46,690    
Noninterest income   8,797       7,569       7,733       7,638       6,913       16,366       14,462    
Noninterest expense   19,361       18,820       19,877       19,171       18,913       38,181       40,577    
Income before income taxes   17,480       19,032       14,939       10,598       10,508       36,512       20,575    
Income tax expense   4,077       4,430       3,389       2,332       2,270       8,507       4,465    
Net income $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 28,005     $ 16,110    
                               
Earnings per common share                          
  Basic $ 0.77     $ 0.83     $ 0.65     $ 0.47     $ 0.47     $ 1.59     $ 0.90    
  Diluted   0.76       0.82       0.65       0.47       0.46       1.59       0.90    
Cash dividends per common share                          
  Regular   0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.50       0.50    
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
  Basic   17,486,182       17,669,937       17,717,356       17,710,283       17,701,853       17,577,552       17,850,423    
  Diluted   17,536,144       17,729,185       17,751,805       17,732,428       17,728,300       17,631,330       17,888,325    
Performance ratios                          
  Return on average assets   1.70 %     1.94 %     1.54 %     1.11 %     1.15 %     1.82 %     1.15 %  
  Return on average common equity   12.55 %     13.94 %     10.82 %     7.83 %     7.97 %     13.24 %     7.73 %  
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   18.40 %     20.54 %     15.96 %     11.62 %     11.91 %     19.45 %     11.51 %  
                               
  (1)    A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,   June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020  
Noninterest income                            
  Wealth management $ 1,058     $ 881     $ 810     $ 909     $ 854     $ 1,939     $ 1,698    
  Service charges on deposits   3,098       3,031       3,478       3,250       2,560       6,129       6,291    
  Other service charges and fees   3,166       3,022       2,737       2,748       2,617       6,188       4,848    
  Net gain on sale of securities   -       -       -       -       -       -       385    
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization   (946 )     (280 )     (338 )     (383 )     (483 )     (1,226 )     (969 )  
  Other operating income   2,421       915       1,046       1,114       1,365       3,336       2,209    
Total noninterest income $ 8,797     $ 7,569     $ 7,733     $ 7,638     $ 6,913     $ 16,366     $ 14,462    
Noninterest expense                            
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,216     $ 10,884     $ 11,119     $ 10,485     $ 11,015     $ 21,100     $ 22,401    
  Occupancy expense   1,115       1,275       1,225       1,228       1,275       2,390       2,590    
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,457       1,367       1,446       1,412       1,316       2,824       2,700    
  Service fees   1,513       1,335       1,232       1,581       1,329       2,848       2,852    
  Advertising and public relations   616       335       534       430       475       951       987    
  Professional fees   290       466       276       408       307       756       540    
  Amortization of intangibles   360       357       364       365       360       717       721    
  FDIC premiums and assessments   204       199       202       191       33       403       33    
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,893    
  Other operating expense   3,590       2,602       3,479       3,071       2,803       6,192       5,860    
Total noninterest expense $ 19,361     $ 18,820     $ 19,877     $ 19,171     $ 18,913     $ 38,181     $ 40,577    


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)  
                                 
      Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,   June 30,  
      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                            
Net income $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 28,005     $ 16,110    
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
  Net (gain) loss on sale of securities   -       -       -       -       -       -       (385 )  
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,893    
  Other items(1)   -       -       -       -       -       -       -    
Total adjustments   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,508    
 Tax effect   -       -       -       -       -       -       354    
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 28,005     $ 17,264    
                                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                            
  non-GAAP $ 0.76     $ 0.82     $ 0.65     $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 1.59     $ 0.97    
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.70 %     1.94 %     1.54 %     1.11 %     1.15 %     1.82 %     1.24 %  
  Adjusted return on average common equity   12.55 %     13.94 %     10.82 %     7.83 %     7.97 %     13.24 %     8.28 %  
  Adjusted return on average tangible                            
    common equity(2)   18.40 %     20.54 %     15.96 %     11.62 %     11.91 %     19.45 %     12.33 %  
                                 
(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
                               
      Three Months Ended June 30,    
        2021       2020      
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)    
Assets                          
Earning assets                          
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,134,136   $ 25,979   4.88 %   $ 2,129,513   $ 27,040   5.11 %    
  Securities available for sale   84,099     508   2.42 %     103,378     839   3.26 %    
  Interest-bearing deposits   610,148     166   0.11 %     293,791     81   0.11 %    
Total earning assets   2,828,383     26,653   3.78 %     2,526,682     27,960   4.45 %    
Other assets   331,563             356,913            
Total assets $ 3,159,946           $ 2,883,595            
                               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                          
Interest-bearing deposits                          
  Demand deposits $ 654,767   $ 33   0.02 %   $ 547,445   $ 98   0.07 %    
  Savings deposits   818,490     63   0.03 %     707,298     240   0.14 %    
  Time deposits   394,889     628   0.64 %     465,212     1,107   0.96 %    
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,868,146     724   0.15 %     1,719,955     1,445   0.34 %    
Borrowings                          
  Retail repurchase agreements   1,266     -   N/M       1,244     1   0.14 %    
Total borrowings   1,266     -   -       1,244     1   0.32 %    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,869,412     724   0.16 %     1,721,199     1,446   0.34 %    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   824,888             711,174            
Other liabilities   37,306             35,467            
Total liabilities   2,731,606             2,467,840            
Stockholders' equity   428,340             415,755            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,159,946           $ 2,883,595            
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 25,929           $ 26,514        
Net interest rate spread         3.62 %           4.11 %    
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         3.68 %           4.22 %    
                               
  (1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.    
  (2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.    
  (3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.25 million and $1.50 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.    


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
                               
      Six Months Ended June 30,    
        2021       2020      
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)    
Assets                          
Earning assets                          
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,149,509   $ 52,561   4.93 %   $ 2,105,323   $ 55,145   5.27 %    
  Securities available for sale   83,868     1,081   2.60 %     119,744     1,899   3.19 %    
  Interest-bearing deposits   539,500     284   0.11 %     228,636     616   0.53 %    
Total earning assets   2,772,877     53,926   3.92 %     2,453,703     57,660   4.73 %    
Other assets   331,524             355,280            
Total assets $ 3,104,401           $ 2,808,983            
                               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                          
Interest-bearing deposits                          
  Demand deposits $ 634,000   $ 72   0.02 %   $ 525,024   $ 188   0.07 %    
  Savings deposits   798,571     154   0.04 %     693,477     654   0.19 %    
  Time deposits   403,888     1,367   0.68 %     475,149     2,429   1.03 %    
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,836,459     1,593   0.16 %     1,693,650     3,271   0.39 %    
Borrowings                          
  Retail repurchase agreements   1,250     -   N/M       1,346     3   0.39 %    
  FHLB advances and other borrowings     -     -   -       72     1   2.23 %    
Total borrowings   1,250     -   -       1,418     4   0.57 %    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,837,709     1,593   0.17 %     1,695,068     3,275   0.39 %    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   801,512             655,906            
Other liabilities   38,609             38,820            
Total liabilities   2,677,830             2,389,794            
Stockholders' equity   426,571             419,189            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,104,401           $ 2,808,983            
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 52,333           $ 54,385        
Net interest rate spread         3.75 %           4.34 %    
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         3.81 %           4.46 %    
                               
  (1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.    
  (2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.    
  (3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.44 million and $3.46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.    


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
                         
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 618,738     $ 628,745     $ 456,561     $ 375,664     $ 421,492    
Debt securities available for sale   79,842       87,643       83,358       90,972       98,367    
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income                    
  (includes covered loans of $7,503, $9,041, $9,680,                    
  $10,744, and $11,257, for the stated periods, respectively)     2,153,731       2,146,640       2,186,632       2,194,995       2,136,817    
  Allowance for credit losses (1)   (31,857 )     (34,563 )     (26,182 )     (27,277 )     (23,758 )  
Loans held for investment, net   2,121,874       2,112,077       2,160,450       2,167,718       2,113,059    
FDIC indemnification asset   -       946       1,223       1,598       1,943    
Premises and equipment, net   53,560       57,371       57,700       60,488       62,658    
Other real estate owned, noncovered   1,324       1,740       2,083       2,103       2,181    
Interest receivable   8,480       8,724       9,052       9,151       8,380    
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565    
Other intangible assets   6,352       6,712       7,069       7,433       7,798    
Other assets   109,548       106,543       104,075       103,236       103,623    
Total assets $ 3,129,283     $ 3,140,066     $ 3,011,136     $ 2,947,928     $ 2,949,066    
                         
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 819,138     $ 824,576     $ 772,795     $ 750,277     $ 752,899    
  Interest-bearing   1,846,556       1,848,524       1,773,452       1,741,962       1,744,947    
Total deposits   2,665,694       2,673,100       2,546,247       2,492,239       2,497,846    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   994       1,519       964       956       1,100    
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   35,061       39,448       37,195       34,816       34,290    
Total liabilities   2,701,749       2,714,067       2,584,406       2,528,011       2,533,236    
                         
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock   17,335       17,592       17,723       17,717       17,710    
Additional paid-in capital   161,853       169,173       173,345       172,980       172,601    
Retained earnings   250,911       241,889       237,585       230,464       226,627    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,565 )     (2,655 )     (1,923 )     (1,244 )     (1,108 )  
Total stockholders' equity   427,534       425,999       426,730       419,917       415,830    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,129,283     $ 3,140,066     $ 3,011,136     $ 2,947,928     $ 2,949,066    
                         
Shares outstanding at period-end   17,334,547       17,592,009       17,722,507       17,716,522       17,709,569    
Book value per common share $ 24.66     $ 24.22     $ 24.08     $ 23.70     $ 23.48    
Tangible book value per common share(2)   16.82       16.47       16.37       15.97       15.72    
                         
  (1)  Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.
  (2)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
                         
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
Allowance for Credit Losses (1)                    
Beginning balance $ 34,563     $ 26,182     $ 27,277     $ 23,758     $ 21,137    
Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13   -       13,107       -       -       -    
(Recovery of) provision for                    
   credit/loan losses charged to operations   (2,230 )     (4,001 )     634       4,703       3,831    
Charge-offs   (1,902 )     (1,730 )     (2,194 )     (1,563 )     (1,672 )  
Recoveries   1,426       1,005       465       379       462    
Net charge-offs   (476 )     (725 )     (1,729 )     (1,184 )     (1,210 )  
Ending balance $ 31,857     $ 34,563     $ 26,182     $ 27,277     $ 23,758    
                         
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $ 24,085     $ 26,106     $ 22,003     $ 24,756     $ 24,770    
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   327       171       295       43       284    
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(2)   133       308       187       456       598    
Total nonperforming loans   24,545       26,585       22,485       25,255       25,652    
OREO   1,324       1,740       2,083       2,103       2,181    
Total nonperforming assets $ 25,869     $ 28,325     $ 24,568     $ 27,358     $ 27,833    
                         
                         
Additional Information                    
Total Accruing TDRs(3) $ 8,309     $ 9,027     $ 10,248     $ 10,936     $ 11,420    
                         
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.14 %     1.24 %     1.03 %     1.15 %     1.20 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.83 %     0.90 %     0.82 %     0.93 %     0.94 %  
Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans       129.79 %     130.01 %     116.44 %     108.01 %     92.62 %  
Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans   1.48 %     1.61 %     1.20 %     1.24 %     1.11 %  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.09 %     0.14 %     0.26 %     0.22 %     0.23 %  
                         
                         
  (1)  Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.
  (2)  Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming  
  (3)  Accruing total TDRs  


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000





