First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per common share, which is an increase of 8.00% over last quarter and last year. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 9, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about August 23, 2021. 2021 is the 36 th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $13.40 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was an increase of $0.30 per diluted common share, or 65.22%, over the same quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $28.01 million or $1.59 per diluted common share, which represents a 76.67% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 and Current Highlights

General

Net income for the quarter increased $5.17 million to $13.40 million compared to the same quarter of 2020. The large increase in net income includes the reversal of $2.23 million in allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six month period increased $11.90 million compared to the same period of 2020. Similarly, for the six month period, a reversal of $6.23 million in the allowance for credit losses accounts for a large part of the increase in income over the same period in 2020. The decreases in credit loss provisioning are primarily due to significantly improved economic forecasts and GDP growth in the current year, and prior year provisioning driven by the pandemic.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 261,600 common shares for $7.98 million. Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 449,300 common shares for $12.96 million.

Income Statement

Diluted earnings per share increased $0.30 to $0.76 compared to the same quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six month period increased $0.69 to $1.59 compared to 2020.

Due to forecasted continued improving jobless rates and other economic indicators, as well as strong credit quality metrics, the Company released a substantial amount of allowance for credit losses for the quarter resulting in a reversal of $2.23 million in the provision for credit losses; a significant improvement from the $3.83 million loan loss provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six month period, the Company reversed $6.23 million compared to $7.33 million in loan loss provision recorded for the same period in 2020.

Annualized return on average equity increased to 12.55% compared to 7.97% from the same quarter of 2020, and return on average equity for the first six months increased to 13.24% compared to 7.73% from the same period last year.

Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.70% compared to 1.15% from the same quarter of 2020, while year-to-date return on average assets increased to 1.82% compared to 1.15% for the same period of 2020.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.88 million, or 27.25%, compared to the prior year. Year-to-date non-interest income increased 13.17% to $16.37 million compared to last year. Both increases are largely attributable to the more vibrant state of local economies with increased customer activity compared with last spring.

Other income includes $946 thousand of accelerated amortization that eliminates the carrying value of the indemnification asset with no anticipated claims in the future.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $476 thousand and the allowance for credit losses remains very strong at 1.48% of total loans.

As of June 30, 2021, total COVID-19 loan deferrals stood at $4.02 million, down significantly from the peak of $436.11 million at June 30, 2020.

The SBA had forgiven $48.27 million, or 79.15%, of the Company’s first round Paycheck Protection Program loan balances through June 30, 2021. Current PPP loan balances at June 30, 2021, which include second round originations were, $41.63 million.

Book value per share at June 30, 2021, was $24.66, an increase of $0.58 from year-end 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30, June 30,

June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 25,937 $ 26,540 $ 28,101 $ 27,297 $ 26,991 $ 52,477 $ 55,049 Interest on securities 435 495 549 609 713 930 1,631 Interest on deposits in banks 166 116 96 89 82 282 615 Total interest income 26,538 27,151 28,746 27,995 27,786 53,689 57,295 Interest expense Interest on deposits 724 869 1,029 1,161 1,445 1,593 3,270 Interest on borrowings - - - - 2 - 4 Total interest expense 724 869 1,029 1,161 1,447 1,593 3,274 Net interest income 25,814 26,282 27,717 26,834 26,339 52,096 54,021 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (2,230 ) (4,001 ) 634 4,703 3,831 (6,231 ) 7,331 Net interest income after provision 28,044 30,283 27,083 22,131 22,508 58,327 46,690 Noninterest income 8,797 7,569 7,733 7,638 6,913 16,366 14,462 Noninterest expense 19,361 18,820 19,877 19,171 18,913 38,181 40,577 Income before income taxes 17,480 19,032 14,939 10,598 10,508 36,512 20,575 Income tax expense 4,077 4,430 3,389 2,332 2,270 8,507 4,465 Net income $ 13,403 $ 14,602 $ 11,550 $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 28,005 $ 16,110 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 0.65 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 1.59 $ 0.90 Diluted 0.76 0.82 0.65 0.47 0.46 1.59 0.90 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,486,182 17,669,937 17,717,356 17,710,283 17,701,853 17,577,552 17,850,423 Diluted 17,536,144 17,729,185 17,751,805 17,732,428 17,728,300 17,631,330 17,888,325 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.94 % 1.54 % 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.82 % 1.15 % Return on average common equity 12.55 % 13.94 % 10.82 % 7.83 % 7.97 % 13.24 % 7.73 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 18.40 % 20.54 % 15.96 % 11.62 % 11.91 % 19.45 % 11.51 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,058 $ 881 $ 810 $ 909 $ 854 $ 1,939 $ 1,698 Service charges on deposits 3,098 3,031 3,478 3,250 2,560 6,129 6,291 Other service charges and fees 3,166 3,022 2,737 2,748 2,617 6,188 4,848 Net gain on sale of securities - - - - - - 385 Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (946 ) (280 ) (338 ) (383 ) (483 ) (1,226 ) (969 ) Other operating income 2,421 915 1,046 1,114 1,365 3,336 2,209 Total noninterest income $ 8,797 $ 7,569 $ 7,733 $ 7,638 $ 6,913 $ 16,366 $ 14,462 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,216 $ 10,884 $ 11,119 $ 10,485 $ 11,015 $ 21,100 $ 22,401 Occupancy expense 1,115 1,275 1,225 1,228 1,275 2,390 2,590 Furniture and equipment expense 1,457 1,367 1,446 1,412 1,316 2,824 2,700 Service fees 1,513 1,335 1,232 1,581 1,329 2,848 2,852 Advertising and public relations 616 335 534 430 475 951 987 Professional fees 290 466 276 408 307 756 540 Amortization of intangibles 360 357 364 365 360 717 721 FDIC premiums and assessments 204 199 202 191 33 403 33 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - - - - - - 1,893 Other operating expense 3,590 2,602 3,479 3,071 2,803 6,192 5,860 Total noninterest expense $ 19,361 $ 18,820 $ 19,877 $ 19,171 $ 18,913 $ 38,181 $ 40,577





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 13,403 $ 14,602 $ 11,550 $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 28,005 $ 16,110 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of securities - - - - - - (385 ) Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - - - - - - 1,893 Other items(1) - - - - - - - Total adjustments - - - - - - 1,508 Tax effect - - - - - - 354 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 13,403 $ 14,602 $ 11,550 $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 28,005 $ 17,264 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.65 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 1.59 $ 0.97 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.70 % 1.94 % 1.54 % 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.82 % 1.24 % Adjusted return on average common equity 12.55 % 13.94 % 10.82 % 7.83 % 7.97 % 13.24 % 8.28 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 18.40 % 20.54 % 15.96 % 11.62 % 11.91 % 19.45 % 12.33 % (1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,134,136 $ 25,979 4.88 % $ 2,129,513 $ 27,040 5.11 % Securities available for sale 84,099 508 2.42 % 103,378 839 3.26 % Interest-bearing deposits 610,148 166 0.11 % 293,791 81 0.11 % Total earning assets 2,828,383 26,653 3.78 % 2,526,682 27,960 4.45 % Other assets 331,563 356,913 Total assets $ 3,159,946 $ 2,883,595 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 654,767 $ 33 0.02 % $ 547,445 $ 98 0.07 % Savings deposits 818,490 63 0.03 % 707,298 240 0.14 % Time deposits 394,889 628 0.64 % 465,212 1,107 0.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,868,146 724 0.15 % 1,719,955 1,445 0.34 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,266 - N/M 1,244 1 0.14 % Total borrowings 1,266 - - 1,244 1 0.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,869,412 724 0.16 % 1,721,199 1,446 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 824,888 711,174 Other liabilities 37,306 35,467 Total liabilities 2,731,606 2,467,840 Stockholders' equity 428,340 415,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,159,946 $ 2,883,595 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 25,929 $ 26,514 Net interest rate spread 3.62 % 4.11 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 3.68 % 4.22 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.25 million and $1.50 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,149,509 $ 52,561 4.93 % $ 2,105,323 $ 55,145 5.27 % Securities available for sale 83,868 1,081 2.60 % 119,744 1,899 3.19 % Interest-bearing deposits 539,500 284 0.11 % 228,636 616 0.53 % Total earning assets 2,772,877 53,926 3.92 % 2,453,703 57,660 4.73 % Other assets 331,524 355,280 Total assets $ 3,104,401 $ 2,808,983 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 634,000 $ 72 0.02 % $ 525,024 $ 188 0.07 % Savings deposits 798,571 154 0.04 % 693,477 654 0.19 % Time deposits 403,888 1,367 0.68 % 475,149 2,429 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,836,459 1,593 0.16 % 1,693,650 3,271 0.39 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,250 - N/M 1,346 3 0.39 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - 72 1 2.23 % Total borrowings 1,250 - - 1,418 4 0.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,837,709 1,593 0.17 % 1,695,068 3,275 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 801,512 655,906 Other liabilities 38,609 38,820 Total liabilities 2,677,830 2,389,794 Stockholders' equity 426,571 419,189 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,104,401 $ 2,808,983 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 52,333 $ 54,385 Net interest rate spread 3.75 % 4.34 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 3.81 % 4.46 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.44 million and $3.46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 618,738 $ 628,745 $ 456,561 $ 375,664 $ 421,492 Debt securities available for sale 79,842 87,643 83,358 90,972 98,367 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income (includes covered loans of $7,503, $9,041, $9,680, $10,744, and $11,257, for the stated periods, respectively) 2,153,731 2,146,640 2,186,632 2,194,995 2,136,817 Allowance for credit losses (1) (31,857 ) (34,563 ) (26,182 ) (27,277 ) (23,758 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,121,874 2,112,077 2,160,450 2,167,718 2,113,059 FDIC indemnification asset - 946 1,223 1,598 1,943 Premises and equipment, net 53,560 57,371 57,700 60,488 62,658 Other real estate owned, noncovered 1,324 1,740 2,083 2,103 2,181 Interest receivable 8,480 8,724 9,052 9,151 8,380 Goodwill 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 Other intangible assets 6,352 6,712 7,069 7,433 7,798 Other assets 109,548 106,543 104,075 103,236 103,623 Total assets $ 3,129,283 $ 3,140,066 $ 3,011,136 $ 2,947,928 $ 2,949,066 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 819,138 $ 824,576 $ 772,795 $ 750,277 $ 752,899 Interest-bearing 1,846,556 1,848,524 1,773,452 1,741,962 1,744,947 Total deposits 2,665,694 2,673,100 2,546,247 2,492,239 2,497,846 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 994 1,519 964 956 1,100 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 35,061 39,448 37,195 34,816 34,290 Total liabilities 2,701,749 2,714,067 2,584,406 2,528,011 2,533,236 Stockholders' equity Common stock 17,335 17,592 17,723 17,717 17,710 Additional paid-in capital 161,853 169,173 173,345 172,980 172,601 Retained earnings 250,911 241,889 237,585 230,464 226,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,565 ) (2,655 ) (1,923 ) (1,244 ) (1,108 ) Total stockholders' equity 427,534 425,999 426,730 419,917 415,830 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,129,283 $ 3,140,066 $ 3,011,136 $ 2,947,928 $ 2,949,066 Shares outstanding at period-end 17,334,547 17,592,009 17,722,507 17,716,522 17,709,569 Book value per common share $ 24.66 $ 24.22 $ 24.08 $ 23.70 $ 23.48 Tangible book value per common share(2) 16.82 16.47 16.37 15.97 15.72 (1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses (1) Beginning balance $ 34,563 $ 26,182 $ 27,277 $ 23,758 $ 21,137 Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13 - 13,107 - - - (Recovery of) provision for credit/loan losses charged to operations (2,230 ) (4,001 ) 634 4,703 3,831 Charge-offs (1,902 ) (1,730 ) (2,194 ) (1,563 ) (1,672 ) Recoveries 1,426 1,005 465 379 462 Net charge-offs (476 ) (725 ) (1,729 ) (1,184 ) (1,210 ) Ending balance $ 31,857 $ 34,563 $ 26,182 $ 27,277 $ 23,758 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 24,085 $ 26,106 $ 22,003 $ 24,756 $ 24,770 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 327 171 295 43 284 Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(2) 133 308 187 456 598 Total nonperforming loans 24,545 26,585 22,485 25,255 25,652 OREO 1,324 1,740 2,083 2,103 2,181 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,869 $ 28,325 $ 24,568 $ 27,358 $ 27,833 Additional Information Total Accruing TDRs(3) $ 8,309 $ 9,027 $ 10,248 $ 10,936 $ 11,420 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.14 % 1.24 % 1.03 % 1.15 % 1.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83 % 0.90 % 0.82 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans 129.79 % 130.01 % 116.44 % 108.01 % 92.62 % Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans 1.48 % 1.61 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.11 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % (1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"); prior to January 1, 2021, the Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology. (2) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (3) Accruing total TDRs





