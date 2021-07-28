Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results which will be broadcast live on July 28, 2021, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13720943.