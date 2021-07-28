checkAd

Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results which will be broadcast live on July 28, 2021, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13720943.     

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email:  ir@qualcomm.com

