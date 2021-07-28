The ExOne Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, and provide an update on its strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (877) 407-9039, Domestic

Phone: (201) 689-8470, International

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (844) 512-2921 and enter the conference ID number 13721191, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.

