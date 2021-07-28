Cimpress Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, in a PDF file called "Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics. The company has also posted on that site its annual letter to investors from Robert Keane, founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

Cimpress also announced it will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day event in two parts: on Friday July 30, 2021 at 4:05 pm EDT, prepared video content will be posted to ir.cimpress.com, and on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 am EDT, Cimpress will host a live video Q&A session with Cimpress executives that will be accessible through ir.cimpress.com. Investors may presubmit questions by emailing ir@cimpress.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions live via the event website. A video replay will be posted on ir.cimpress.com after the event.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

