CONMED Corporation Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

“Our solid second quarter results, driven by the strong commitment and exceptional performance of our global team, have positioned us well as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment and its impacts on our business,” commented Curt R. Hartman, CONMED’s Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus remains on new product innovation and strategically investing in our commercial and operations teams to better serve our global customers and drive shareholder value.”

2021 Outlook

Based on its first six-month results, the Company is increasing its guidance for the full year 2021 and now expects revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.035 billion, compared to its prior guidance of between $1.0 billion and $1.03 billion. Based on recent exchange rates, the Company continues to expect the positive impact to 2021 sales from foreign exchange in the range of 50 to 100 basis points.

The Company now expects full-year 2021 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $3.15 to $3.25, compared to its prior range of $3.05 to $3.20.

Supplemental Financial Disclosures

(1) A reconciliation of reported diluted net earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, appears below.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 255,161 $ 157,785 $ 487,837 $ 371,796 Cost of sales 113,737 85,856 217,964 180,707 Gross profit 141,424 71,929 269,873 191,089 % of sales 55.4 % 45.6 % 55.3 % 51.4 % Selling & administrative expense 104,399 84,475 202,739 180,343 Research & development expense 11,318 8,700 21,344 18,820 Income (loss) from operations 25,707 (21,246 ) 45,790 (8,074 ) % of sales 10.1 % -13.5 % 9.4 % -2.2 % Interest expense 9,420 11,401 19,772 20,993 Other expense - 89 - 178 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,287 (32,736 ) 26,018 (29,245 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,997 (5,336 ) 2,868 (7,772 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,290 $ (27,400 ) $ 23,150 $ (21,473 ) Basic EPS $ 0.46 $ (0.96 ) $ 0.80 $ (0.75 ) Diluted EPS 0.41 (0.96 ) 0.72 (0.75 ) Basic shares 29,125 28,542 29,052 28,506 Diluted shares 32,464 28,542 31,964 28,506

Sales Summary (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, % Change Domestic International 2021 2020 As Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Orthopedic Surgery $ 107.9 $ 60.5 78.4% -5.5% 72.9% 90.7% 71.7% -8.6% 63.1% General Surgery 147.3 97.3 51.4% -2.3% 49.1% 55.7% 42.2% -7.0% 35.2% $ 255.2 $ 157.8 61.7% -3.5% 58.2% 64.2% 58.6% -7.9% 50.7% Single-use Products $ 208.9 $ 128.5 62.6% -3.6% 59.0% 55.8% 72.7% -8.8% 63.9% Capital Products 46.3 29.3 58.0% -3.4% 54.6% 126.6% 19.9% -5.4% 14.5% $ 255.2 $ 157.8 61.7% -3.5% 58.2% 64.2% 58.6% -7.9% 50.7% Domestic $ 143.6 $ 87.4 64.2% 0.0% 64.2% International 111.6 70.4 58.6% -7.9% 50.7% $ 255.2 $ 157.8 61.7% -3.5% 58.2% Six Months Ended June 30, % Change Domestic International 2021 2020 As Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Orthopedic Surgery $ 215.0 $ 159.8 34.6% -3.3% 31.3% 33.3% 35.3% -5.1% 30.2% General Surgery 272.8 212.0 28.7% -1.7% 27.0% 28.3% 29.6% -5.5% 24.1% $ 487.8 $ 371.8 31.2% -2.3% 28.9% 29.7% 33.1% -5.3% 27.8% Single-use Products $ 396.3 $ 306.2 29.4% -2.2% 27.2% 26.3% 33.7% -5.4% 28.3% Capital Products 91.5 65.6 39.6% -2.8% 36.8% 51.1% 31.0% -4.9% 26.1% $ 487.8 $ 371.8 31.2% -2.3% 28.9% 29.7% 33.1% -5.3% 27.8% Domestic $ 267.5 $ 206.3 29.7% 0.0% 29.7% International 220.3 165.5 33.1% -5.3% 27.8% $ 487.8 $ 371.8 31.2% -2.3% 28.9%

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross Profit Selling &

Administrative Expense Operating Income Interest

Expense Tax

Expense Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS As reported $ 141,424 $ 104,399 $ 25,707 $ 9,420 $ 2,997 18.4 % $ 13,290 $ 0.41 % of sales 55.4 % 40.9 % 10.1 % $ 141,424 $ 104,399 $ 25,707 $ 9,420 $ 2,997 $ 13,290 Adjusted gross profit % 55.4 % Amortization(6) $ 1,500 (6,689 ) 8,189 (3,586 ) 2,886 8,889 Adjusted net income $ 97,710 $ 33,896 $ 5,834 $ 5,883 21.0 % $ 22,179 $ 0.71 % of sales 38.3 % 13.3 % Diluted shares outstanding 30,482 Additional potential dilutive shares from in-the-money convertible notes(7) 1,982 Diluted shares, as reported 32,464 Convertible note hedges(8) (1,362 ) Diluted shares, as adjusted 31,102 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Gross Profit Selling &

Administrative Expense Operating

Income (Loss) Interest

Expense Tax

Expense/ (Benefit) Effective Tax Rate Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS As reported $ 71,929 $ 84,475 $ (21,246 ) $ 11,401 $ (5,336 ) 16.3 % $ (27,400 ) $ (0.96 ) % of sales 45.6 % 53.5 % -13.5 % Plant utilization costs (1) 6,586 - 6,586 - 739 5,847 Product rationalization costs (2) 2,169 (2,095 ) 4,264 - 460 3,804 Restructuring and related costs (3) 1,087 (2,124 ) 3,211 - 346 2,865 Manufacturing consolidation costs (4) 1,602 - 1,602 - 144 1,458 Acquisition and integration costs (5) 652 (439 ) 1,091 - 119 972 $ 84,025 $ 79,817 $ (4,492 ) $ 11,401 $ (3,528 ) $ (12,454 ) Adjusted gross profit % 53.3 % Amortization(6) $ 1,500 (6,955 ) 8,455 (3,413 ) 1,280 10,588 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 72,862 $ 3,963 $ 7,988 $ (2,248 ) 54.6 % $ (1,866 ) $ (0.07 ) % of sales 46.2 % 2.5 % (1) In 2020, the Company incurred a charge related to plant underutilization due to abnormally low production as a result of decreased sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) In 2020, the Company performed an analysis of product lines and determined certain catalog numbers, principally related to capital equipment, would be discontinued and consolidated into existing product offerings resulting in a charge to cost of sales. The Company also wrote-off related field inventory used for customer demonstration and evaluation of the discontinued products to selling and administrative expense. (3) In 2020, the Company incurred restructuring costs related to a voluntary separation arrangement with employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring of our sales force. (4) In 2020, the Company incurred costs related to the consolidation of certain manufacturing operations. These costs related to winding down operations at certain locations and moving production lines to other facilities. (5) In 2020, the Company incurred inventory adjustments associated with a prior acquisition and severance and integration costs mainly related to the Buffalo Filter, LLC acquisition. (6) Includes amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing fees and debt discount. (7) In 2021, the Company's average share price exceeded the conversion price of our 2.625% convertible notes due in 2024 (the "Notes") resulting in additional potential diluted shares. (8) Non-GAAP adjusted dilutive weighted average shares outstanding exclude dilution that is expected to be offset by the Company's convertible note hedge transactions.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross Profit Selling &

Administrative Expense Operating Income Interest

Expense Tax

Expense Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS As reported $ 269,873 $ 202,739 $ 45,790 $ 19,772 $ 2,868 11.0 % $ 23,150 $ 0.72 % of sales 55.3 % 41.6 % 9.4 % Restructuring and related costs (1) - (414 ) 414 - 109 305 $ 269,873 $ 202,325 $ 46,204 $ 19,772 $ 2,977 $ 23,455 Adjusted gross profit % 55.3 % Amortization(6) $ 3,000 (13,527 ) 16,527 (7,147 ) 5,855 17,819 Adjusted net income $ 188,798 $ 62,731 $ 12,625 $ 8,832 17.6 % $ 41,274 $ 1.34 % of sales 38.7 % 12.9 % Diluted shares outstanding 30,352 Additional potential dilutive shares from in-the-money convertible notes(7) 1,612 Diluted shares, as reported 31,964 Convertible note hedges(8) (1,201 ) Diluted shares, as adjusted 30,763 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Gross Profit Selling &

Administrative Expense Operating

Income (Loss) Interest

Expense Tax

Expense/ (Benefit) Effective Tax Rate Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS As reported $ 191,089 $ 180,343 $ (8,074 ) $ 20,993 $ (7,772 ) 26.6 % $ (21,473 ) $ (0.75 ) % of sales 51.4 % 48.5 % -2.2 % Plant utilization costs (2) 6,586 - 6,586 - 739 5,847 Product rationalization costs (3) 2,169 (2,095 ) 4,264 - 460 3,804 Restructuring and related costs (1) 1,087 (2,124 ) 3,211 - 346 2,865 Manufacturing consolidation costs (4) 3,387 - 3,387 - 837 2,550 Acquisition and integration costs (5) 1,457 (1,192 ) 2,649 - 722 1,927 $ 205,775 $ 174,932 $ 12,023 $ 20,993 $ (4,668 ) $ (4,480 ) Adjusted gross profit % 55.3 % Amortization(6) $ 3,000 (13,954 ) 16,954 (6,497 ) 5,775 17,676 Adjusted net income $ 160,978 $ 28,977 $ 14,496 $ 1,107 7.7 % $ 13,196 $ 0.46 % of sales 43.3 % 7.8 % (1) In 2021, the Company incurred restructuring costs related to restructuring of our sales force. In 2020, the Company incurred restructuring costs related to a voluntary separation arrangement with employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring of our sales force. (2) In 2020, the Company incurred a charge related to plant underutilization due to abnormally low production as a result of decreased sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) In 2020, the Company performed an analysis of product lines and determined certain catalog numbers, principally related to capital equipment, would be discontinued and consolidated into existing product offerings resulting in a charge to cost of sales. The Company also wrote-off related field inventory used for customer demonstration and evaluation of the discontinued products to selling and administrative expense. (4) In 2020, the Company incurred costs related to the consolidation of certain manufacturing operations. These costs related to winding down operations at certain locations and moving production lines to other facilities. (5) In 2020, the Company incurred inventory adjustments associated with a prior acquisition and severance and integration costs mainly related to the Buffalo Filter, LLC acquisition. (6) Includes amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing fees and debt discount. (7) In 2021, the Company's average share price exceeded the conversion price of our 2.625% convertible notes due in 2024 (the "Notes") resulting in additional potential diluted shares. (8) Non-GAAP adjusted dilutive weighted average shares outstanding exclude dilution that is expected to be offset by the Company's convertible note hedge transactions.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 13,290 $ (27,400 ) $ 23,150 $ (21,473 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,997 (5,336 ) 2,868 (7,772 ) Interest expense 9,420 11,401 19,772 20,993 Depreciation 3,984 4,588 8,741 9,234 Amortization 13,797 13,616 27,316 27,392 EBITDA $ 43,488 $ (3,131 ) $ 81,847 $ 28,374 Stock based compensation 4,290 3,555 7,676 6,587 Plant underutilization costs - 6,586 - 6,586 Product rationalization costs - 4,264 - 4,264 Restructuring and related costs - 3,211 414 3,211 Manufacturing consolidation costs - 1,602 - 3,387 Acquisition and integration costs - 1,091 - 2,649 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,778 $ 17,178 $ 89,937 $ 55,058 EBITDA Margin EBITDA 17.0 % -2.0 % 16.8 % 7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 18.7 % 10.9 % 18.4 % 14.8 %

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.

Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including percentage sales growth in constant currency; adjusted gross profit; cost of sales excluding specified items; adjusted selling and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income (loss); adjusted interest expense; adjusted income tax expense (benefit); adjusted effective income tax rate; adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted shares and adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share (EPS). The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and shareholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes percentage sales growth in constant currency and the other adjusted measures described above are important indicators of its operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, its core operating results and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company’s underlying business. Further, the presentation of EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement that management considers useful for measuring aspects of the Company’s cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for reviewing the operating results and analyzing potential future business trends in connection with its budget process and bases certain management incentive compensation on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Net sales on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure. The Company analyzes net sales on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. To measure percentage sales growth in constant currency, the Company removes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates that affect the comparability and trend of net sales. To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, the Company excludes certain items that affect the comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales growth, gross profit, cost of sales, selling and administrative expenses, operating income (loss), interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), effective income tax rate, net income (loss), diluted shares and diluted net earnings (loss) per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures above, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

