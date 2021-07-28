checkAd

The AZEK Company Inc. Appoints Jon Skelly as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”) today announced that Jon Skelly has been appointed Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, a newly created position. In this new role reporting to Joe Ochoa, AZEK’s President of its Residential Business, Mr. Skelly will oversee the sales, customer service and product application teams. Mr. Skelly will immediately transition from his current role at the Company as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Execution.

“I am pleased to announce Jon’s transition to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Jon has played an invaluable role in AZEK’s success over the last several years, including our June 2020 initial public offering as well as our recent acquisitions of Versatex and Return Polymers. He has a deep understanding of our business, has added meaningful value in numerous areas and clearly shares our vision for the future of the Company. Jon’s promotion reflects our commitment to continuing to drive the customer experience as part of our overall strategy and I am confident in the significant contributions Jon will bring to this new, well-earned, position,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company.

Mr. Skelly added, "I could not be more excited about this new role and look forward to contributing more directly to our customer experience and working with the team to continue to drive AZEK’s overall strategy and success.”

Mr. Skelly joined AZEK in January 2018 and has over 20 years of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, analytics, integration and business development experience. Prior to joining AZEK, Mr. Skelly served as Vice President of Corporate Development for W.W. Grainger, Inc., an industrial supply company. Mr. Skelly has also held a variety of leadership positions at The Home Depot Inc. and Hughes Supply, Inc.

As previously announced, Peter Clifford, AZEK’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, will be responsible on a go-forward basis for, among other things, AZEK’s corporate development and strategy. Mr. Clifford will be supported by the Company’s existing Vice President, Strategy & Business Transformation, Jim Harrington, whose current role will expand to include Mr. Skelly’s previous strategy responsibilities. Mr. Harrington joined The AZEK Company in November 2020, having previously served as Vice President Supply Chain Operations at True Value and prior to that as a principal at The Boston Consulting Group.

Seite 1 von 3


The AZEK Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The AZEK Company Inc. Appoints Jon Skelly as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”) today announced that Jon Skelly has been appointed Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, a newly created position. In this new role reporting to Joe Ochoa, AZEK’s President of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Boston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21The AZEK Company Receives +Vantage Vinyl Verification, Demonstrating Leadership Across Three Guiding Principles: Resource Recovery, Emissions, and Health & Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten