Fortune Brands Delivers Strong Sales and Profit Growth in 2Q 2021; Company Further Increases 2021 Annual Outlook Based on Continued Expected Outperformance in a Strong Housing Market

“Our exceptional top and bottom-line results were once again driven by our teams’ outperformance,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “We continue to delight consumers, serve our customers, and are being rewarded with above-market growth. We delivered share gains and increased profitability, both sequentially and year-over-year. Our Fortune Brands Advantage initiatives are working to offset inflation and supply chain headwinds while also delivering incremental investment funds to support our most critical growth priorities. Long-term fundamentals are solidly intact as the industry works to address years of underbuilding in our key U.S. market. Our execution in this strong housing market has enabled us to raise our outlook for the year. While inflation and supply chain headwinds will persist through the second half of the year, we are on track to deliver on our growth and margin objectives. We remain focused on our strategic priorities and intend to continue to outperform in any environment.”

Second Quarter 2021

For the second quarter of 2021, sales were $1.9 billion, an increase of 41 percent over the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $1.55, compared to $0.83 in the prior-year quarter. EPS before charges / gains were $1.56, compared to $0.94 in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 66 percent. Operating income was $294.9 million, compared to $173.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income before charges / gains was $297.5 million, compared to $196.7 million in the prior-year quarter, up 51 percent. Operating margin was 15.2 percent, compared to 12.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin before charges / gains was 15.4 percent, up 110 basis points over the second quarter of 2020.

For each segment in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior-year quarter:

Plumbing sales increased approximately 38 percent, or 33 percent excluding FX, the result of strong performance across the business. Operating margin before charges / gains was especially strong at 24.3 percent.

Outdoors & Security sales increased approximately 61 percent, driven by the addition of LARSON and double-digit sales growth of composite decking, doors, and security. Excluding LARSON, organic sales increased 26 percent. Operating margin before charges / gains was 14.7 percent, an increase of 30 basis points.

Cabinet sales increased 31 percent, driven by strong growth across all price points. Operating margin before charges / gains was 10.9 percent, an increase of 270 basis points versus the prior year.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Share Repurchase Authorization

At the end of the quarter, net debt was $2.1 billion and net debt to EBITDA was 1.7x. The Company had $460 million in cash and $430 million of availability under its revolving credit facility.

Year-to-date through June 30, 2021, the Company has purchased $156 million of its shares outstanding.

On July 26, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized the further repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the Company’s common stock over the next two years on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Update to Annual Outlook for 2021

The Company expects to continue outperforming a fundamentally strong housing market. The Company now anticipates delivering full-year sales growth in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent, or 16 percent to 18 percent excluding the LARSON acquisition. This reflects the Company’s revised assumptions of a global home products market now expanding by 10 percent to 12 percent, including growth in the U.S. home products market of approximately 11 percent to 13 percent.

The Company now expects EPS before charges / gains for the full year to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.85, representing an increase at the midpoint of 37 percent versus a year ago.

For 2021, the Company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $675 to $725 million.

“The market for our brands remains very strong,” said Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, Fortune Brands. “We have increased our market forecast and coupled with our excellent execution in a challenging external environment, we are again raising our 2021 financial outlook. We are solidly on track to deliver our 2021 and longer-term financial objectives, while continuing to invest for growth. Further, we are also positioned to deploy capital to increase stakeholder value.”

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales (GAAP) Net Sales (GAAP) Plumbing $ 694.6 $ 504.8 38 Plumbing $ 1,316.2 $ 973.8 35 Outdoors & Security 535.5 332.3 61 Outdoors & Security 997.0 646.0 54 Cabinets 706.0 538.7 31 Cabinets 1,393.9 1,158.7 20 Total Net Sales $ 1,936.1 $ 1,375.8 41 Total Net Sales $ 3,707.1 $ 2,778.5 33 Current Quarter Operating Income Before Charges & Gains GAAP Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Operating Income (Loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) 2021 2020 % Change Operating Income (Loss) 2021 2020 % Change Plumbing $ 169.0 $ 123.5 37 Plumbing $ 168.9 $ 109.5 54 Outdoors & Security 78.5 48.0 64 Outdoors & Security 78.5 45.2 74 Cabinets 76.9 44.2 74 Cabinets 74.4 37.3 99 Corporate expenses (26.9) (19.0) (42) Corporate expenses (26.9) (19.0) (42) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains $ 297.5 $ 196.7 51 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 294.9 $ 173.0 70 Earnings Per Share Before Charges/Gains (b) Diluted EPS (GAAP) Diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.94 66 Diluted EPS $ 1.55 $ 0.83 87 EBITDA Before Charges/Gains (c) $ 344.1 $ 235.4 46 Net Income (GAAP) $ 217.2 $ 116.2 87 Year to Date Operating Income Before Charges & Gains GAAP Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Income (loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) 2021 2020 % Change Operating Income (loss) 2021 2020 % Change Plumbing $ 318.4 $ 227.9 40 Plumbing $ 316.8 $ 214.0 48 Outdoors & Security 140.8 80.6 75 Outdoors & Security 131.3 76.7 71 Cabinets 151.4 99.9 52 Cabinets 147.0 81.0 81 Corporate expenses (51.3) (41.9) (22) Corporate expenses (51.8) (43.7) (19) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains $ 559.3 $ 366.5 53 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 543.3 $ 328.0 66 Earnings Per Share Before Charges/Gains (b) Diluted EPS (GAAP) Diluted $ 2.92 $ 1.75 67 Diluted EPS $ 2.81 $ 1.61 75 EBITDA Before Charges/Gains (c) $ 653.2 $ 442.5 48 Net Income (GAAP) $ 395.0 $ 225.0 76 (a) (b) (c) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In millions) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 460.0 $ 419.1 Accounts receivable, net 844.6 734.9 Inventories 1,046.8 867.2 Other current assets 197.5 187.3 Total current assets 2,548.9 2,208.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 918.2 917.4 Goodwill 2,470.6 2,394.8 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,420.6 1,420.3 Other assets 337.7 417.7 Total assets $ 7,696.0 $ 7,358.7 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 697.5 620.5 Other current liabilities 667.2 724.6 Total current liabilities 1,364.7 1,345.1 Long-term debt 2,608.3 2,572.2 Deferred income taxes 171.9 160.5 Other non-current liabilities 507.6 505.4 Total liabilities 4,652.5 4,583.2 Stockholders' equity 3,043.5 2,775.5 Total equity 3,043.5 2,775.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,696.0 $ 7,358.7

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 395.0 $ 225.0 Depreciation and amortization 95.2 77.6 Non-cash lease expense 20.9 16.7 Deferred taxes 7.1 (11.8) Equity in losses of affiliate - 2.3 Loss (gain) on equity investments 2.9 (6.6) Asset impairment charges - 22.5 Other non-cash items 27.7 18.3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (286.1) (83.5) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 262.7 $ 260.5 Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (65.8) $ (42.3) Proceeds from the disposition of assets 1.7 1.5 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired 5.2 - Cost of investments in equity securities - (59.4) Net cash used in investing activities $ (58.9) $ (100.2) Financing activities Increase in debt, net $ 35.0 $ 60.0 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 32.1 24.1 Treasury stock purchases (156.0) (150.0) Dividends to stockholders (72.0) (66.6) All other (8.5) (9.7) Net cash used in financing activities $ (169.4) $ (142.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 5.9 (8.0) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 40.3 $ 10.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period 425.0 394.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period $ 465.3 $ 405.0 FREE CASH FLOW Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Full Year 2021 2020 Approximation Free cash flow** $ 230.7 $ 243.8 $ 675.0 - 725.0 Add: Capital expenditures 65.8 42.3 210.0 - 250.0 Less: Proceeds from the disposition of assets 1.7 1.5 1.7 - 5.0 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 32.1 24.1 40.0 - 45.0 Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 262.7 $ 260.5 $ 843.3 - 925.0 *Restricted cash of $1.4 million and $3.9 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. Restricted cash of $1.0 million and $5.6 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. ** Free cash flow is cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less proceeds from the disposition of assets including property, plant and equipment) plus proceeds from the exercise of stock options. Free cash flow does not include adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows such as mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company's ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions, repay debt and related interest, pay dividends and repurchase common stock. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 1,936.1 $ 1,375.8 41 $ 3,707.1 $ 2,778.5 33 Cost of products sold 1,230.3 892.9 38 2,357.2 1,802.4 31 Selling, general and administrative expenses 394.6 276.2 43 766.1 590.1 30 Amortization of intangible assets 16.0 10.3 55 32.6 20.6 58 Asset impairment charges - 13.0 (100) - 22.5 (100) Restructuring charges 0.3 10.4 (97) 7.9 14.9 (47) Operating income 294.9 173.0 70 543.3 328.0 66 Interest expense 21.2 22.2 (5) 42.6 44.3 (4) Other expense (income), net (1.3) (5.2) 75 2.0 (11.3) 118 Income before taxes 275.0 156.0 76 498.7 295.0 69 Income tax 57.8 37.8 53 103.7 67.7 53 Income after tax $ 217.2 $ 118.2 84 $ 395.0 $ 227.3 74 Equity in losses of affiliate - 2.0 (100) - 2.3 (100) Net income $ 217.2 $ 116.2 87 $ 395.0 $ 225.0 76 Less: Noncontrolling interests - 0.4 (100) - 0.1 (100) Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 217.2 $ 115.8 88 $ 395.0 $ 224.9 76 Diluted earnings per common share Net income $ 1.55 $ 0.83 87 $ 2.81 $ 1.61 75 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 140.4 138.8 1 140.5 139.8 1

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $2.6 million ($1.9 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges and a tax expense of $0.2 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $16 million ($11.9 million after tax or $0.09 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, loss on equity investments of $4.5 million ($3.4 million net of tax or $0.02 per diluted share) and a tax expense of $0.2 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $10.7 million ($8.0 million after tax or $0.05 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, an asset impairment charge of $13.0 million ($10.5 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share), gain on equity investments of $4.4 million ($2.9 million net of tax, and $0.4 million of basis difference amortization, or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share). For the six months ended June 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $16.0 million ($11.7 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, asset impairment charges of $22.5 million ($17.6 million after tax or $0.13 per diluted share), gain on equity investments of $11.0 million ($7.9 million net of tax, and $0.4 million of basis difference amortization, or $0.06 per diluted share) and a tax benefit of $2.1 million ($0.01 per diluted share). Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted Diluted EPS Before Charges/Gains (b) $ 1.56 $ 0.94 66 $ 2.92 $ 1.75 67 Restructuring and other charges (0.01) (0.05) 80 (0.09) (0.08) (13) Asset impairment charges (d) - (0.08) 100 - (0.13) 100 Gain (loss) on equity investments (e) - 0.01 (100) (0.02) 0.06 (133) Tax items - 0.01 (100) - 0.01 (100) Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.55 $ 0.83 87 $ 2.81 $ 1.61 75 RECONCILIATION OF FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO GAAP The Company is targeting diluted EPS before charges/gains to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share. For the full year, on a GAAP basis, the Company is targeting diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.49 to $5.69 per share and including the full year impact of previously announced restructuring actions. Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS guidance cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to gains and losses associated with our defined benefit plans and restructuring and other charges, which are excluded from the diluted EPS before charges/gains. In addition, the Company's GAAP EPS range assumes the Company incurs no gains or losses associated with its defined benefit plans during 2021. (b) (d) (e) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO NET INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (c) $344.1 $235.4 46 $653.2 $442.5 48 Depreciation* $(29.3) $(27.6) (6) $(58.8) $(55.1) (7) Amortization of intangible assets (16.0) (10.3) (55) (32.6) (20.6) (58) Restructuring and other charges (2.6) (10.7) 76 (16.0) (16.0) 0 Interest expense (21.2) (22.2) 5 (42.6) (44.3) 4 Asset impairment charges (d) - (13.0) 100 - (22.5) 100 Equity in losses of affiliate - (2.0) 100 - (2.3) 100 Gain (loss) on equity investments (e) - 4.4 (100) (4.5) 11.0 (141) Income taxes (57.8) (37.8) (53) (103.7) (67.7) (53) Net Income (GAAP) $217.2 $116.2 87 $395.0 $225.0 76 * Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($2.2) million and ($3.8) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($2.2) million and ($1.9) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Included in the six months ended June 30, 2020 is a benefit relating to the reversal of previously recorded accelerated depreciation expense of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges. CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO As of June 30, 2021 Long-term debt ** 2,608.3 Total debt 2,608.3 Less: Cash and cash equivalents ** 460.0 Net debt (1) 2,148.3 For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (c) 1,228.3 Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2) 1.7 ** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2021. Six Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2021 EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (c) $575.1 $653.2 $1,228.3 Depreciation*** $(57.9) $(58.8) $(116.7) Amortization of intangible assets (21.4) (32.6) (54.0) Restructuring and other charges (17.2) (16.0) (33.2) Interest expense (39.6) (42.6) (82.2) Equity in losses of affiliate (5.3) - (5.3) Gain (loss) on equity investments (e) - (4.5) (4.5) Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (3.2) - (3.2) Income taxes (101.1) (103.7) (204.8) Net Income (GAAP) $329.4 $395.0 $724.4 *** Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($6.6) million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges. (c) (d) (e) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales (GAAP) Plumbing $ 694.6 $ 504.8 38 $ 1,316.2 $ 973.8 35 Outdoors & Security 535.5 332.3 61 997.0 646.0 54 Cabinets 706.0 538.7 31 1,393.9 1,158.7 20 Total Net Sales $ 1,936.1 $ 1,375.8 41 $ 3,707.1 $ 2,778.5 33 Operating Income (loss) Plumbing $ 168.9 $ 109.5 54 $ 316.8 $ 214.0 48 Outdoors & Security 78.5 45.2 74 131.3 76.7 71 Cabinets 74.4 37.3 99 147.0 81.0 81 Corporate expenses (26.9) (19.0) (42) (51.8) (43.7) (19) Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 294.9 $ 173.0 70 $ 543.3 $ 328.0 66 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION Operating Income (Loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) Plumbing $ 169.0 $ 123.5 37 $ 318.4 $ 227.9 40 Outdoors & Security 78.5 48.0 64 140.8 80.6 75 Cabinets 76.9 44.2 74 151.4 99.9 52 Corporate expenses (26.9) (19.0) (42) (51.3) (41.9) (22) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains (a) 297.5 196.7 51 559.3 366.5 53 Restructuring and other charges (1) (2) (2.6) (10.7) 76 (16.0) (16.0) 0 Asset impairment charges (d) - (13.0) 100 - (22.5) 100 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 294.9 $ 173.0 70 $ 543.3 $ 328.0 66 (1) Restructuring charges are costs incurred to implement significant cost reduction initiatives and include workforce reduction costs. (2) "Other charges" represent charges directly related to restructuring initiatives that cannot be reported as restructuring under GAAP. Such costs may include losses on disposal of inventories, trade receivables allowances from exiting product lines, accelerated depreciation resulting from the closure of facilities and gains or losses on the sale of previously closed facilities. In total, we recognized charges of $2.3 million and $4.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively and $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. In addition, in our Outdoors & Security segment, other charges also includes an acquisition-related inventory step-up expense (LARSON) of $3.4 million classified in cost of products sold for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



At Corporate, other charges also include pre-tax expenditures of $0.3 million for banking, legal, accounting and other similar services directly related to the acquisition of LARSON classified in selling, general and administrative expenses and a pre-tax charge of $0.2 million for a loss on sale of a Corporate asset for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (a) (d) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. Reconciliation of Income Statements - GAAP to Before Charges/Gains Information Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Before Charges/Gains Adjustments Restructuring Asset Gain (loss) on Before GAAP and other impairments equity Tax Items (2) Charges/Gains (unaudited) charges (1) investments (Non-GAAP) 2021 SECOND QUARTER Net Sales $ 1,936.1 - - - - Cost of products sold 1,230.3 (2.0) - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 394.6 (0.3) - - - Amortization of intangible assets 16.0 - - - - Restructuring charges 0.3 (0.3) - - - Operating Income 294.9 2.6 - - - 297.5 Interest expense 21.2 - - - - Other income, net (1.3) - - - - Income before taxes 275.0 2.6 - - - 277.6 Income tax 57.8 0.7 - - (0.2) Income after tax $ 217.2 1.9 - - 0.2 $ 219.3 Equity in losses of affiliate - - - - - Net Income 217.2 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests - - - - - Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 217.2 1.9 - - 0.2 $ 219.3 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 140.4 140.4 Diluted EPS 1.55 1.56 2020 Net Sales $ 1,375.8 - - - - Cost of products sold 892.9 (2.1) - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 276.2 1.8 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 10.3 - - - - Asset impairment charge 13.0 - (13.0) - - Restructuring charges 10.4 (10.4) - - - Operating Income 173.0 10.7 13.0 - - 196.7 Interest expense 22.2 - - - - Other income, net (5.2) - - 4.4 - Income before taxes 156.0 10.7 13.0 (4.4) - 175.3 Income tax 37.8 3.1 2.5 (1.1) 1.5 Income after tax $ 118.2 7.6 10.5 (3.3) (1.5) $ 131.5 Equity in losses of affiliate 2.0 - - (0.4) - Net Income 116.2 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) 0.4 (0.4) - - - Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 115.8 8.0 10.5 (2.9) (1.5) $ 129.9 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 138.8 138.8 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.94 (1) Includes noncontrolling interests share of restructuring and other charges in our China plumbing operations during the three months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Tax items for the three months ended June 30, 2021, represent foreign exchange movement related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”) recorded in earlier periods. Tax items for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represents activity related to the Tax Act recorded in earlier periods, including foreign exchange movement.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. Reconciliation of Income Statements - GAAP to Before Charges/Gains Information Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Before Charges/Gains Adjustments Restructuring Asset Gain (loss) on Before GAAP and other impairments equity Tax Items (2) Charges/Gains (unaudited) charges (1) investments (Non-GAAP) 2021 YEAR TO DATE Net Sales $ 3,707.1 - - - - Cost of products sold 2,357.2 (7.3) - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 766.1 (0.8) - - - Amortization of intangible assets 32.6 - - - - Restructuring charges 7.9 (7.9) - - - Operating Income 543.3 16.0 - - - 559.3 Interest expense 42.6 - - - - Other expense, net 2.0 - - (4.5) - Income before taxes 498.7 16.0 - 4.5 - 519.2 Income taxes 103.7 4.1 - 1.1 (0.2) Income after tax $ 395.0 11.9 - 3.4 0.2 $ 410.5 Equity in losses of affiliate - - - - - Net Income 395.0 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests - - - - - Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 395.0 11.9 - 3.4 0.2 $ 410.5 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 140.5 140.5 Diluted EPS 2.81 2.92 2020 Net Sales $ 2,778.5 - - - - Cost of products sold 1,802.4 (2.3) - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 590.1 1.2 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 20.6 - - - - Asset impairment charges 22.5 - (22.5) - - Restructuring charges 14.9 (14.9) - - - Operating Income 328.0 16.0 22.5 - - 366.5 Interest expense 44.3 - - - - Other income, net (11.3) - - 11.0 - Income before taxes 295.0 16.0 22.5 (11.0) - 322.5 Income taxes 67.7 4.4 4.9 (2.7) 2.1 Income after tax $ 227.3 11.6 17.6 (8.3) (2.1) $ 246.1 Equity in losses of affiliate 2.3 - - (0.4) - Net Income 225.0 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) 0.1 (0.1) - - - Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 224.9 11.7 17.6 (7.9) (2.1) $ 244.2 Diluted average number of shares outstanding 139.8 139.8 Diluted EPS 1.61 1.75 (1) Includes noncontrolling interests share of restructuring and other charges in our China plumbing operations during the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Tax items for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represent foreign exchange movement related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”) recorded in earlier periods. Tax items for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents activity related to the Tax Act recorded in earlier periods, including foreign exchange movement.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change PLUMBING Before charges/gains operating margin 24.3% 24.5% (20) bps Restructuring & other charges - (0.2%) Asset impairment charges - (2.6%) Operating margin 24.3% 21.7% 260 bps OUTDOORS & SECURITY Before charges/gains operating margin 14.7% 14.4% 30 bps Restructuring & other charges - (0.8%) Operating margin 14.7% 13.6% 110 bps CABINETS Before charges/gains operating margin 10.9% 8.2% 270 bps Restructuring & other charges (0.4%) (1.3%) Operating margin 10.5% 6.9% 360 bps TOTAL COMPANY Before charges/gains operating margin 15.4% 14.3% 110 bps Restructuring & other charges (0.2%) (0.8%) Asset impairment charges - (0.9%) Operating margin 15.2% 12.6% 260 bps Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding restructuring and other charges and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN OUTDOORS & SECURITY NET SALES EXCLUDING LARSON NET SALES TO PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES (GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change OUTDOORS & SECURITY Percentage change in Outdoors & Security Net Sales excluding LARSON Net Sales 26% LARSON Net Sales 35% Percentage change in Outdoors & Security Net Sales (GAAP) 61% Outdoors & Security net sales excluding LARSON net sales is Outdoors & Security net sales derived in accordance with GAAP excluding LARSON net sales. Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Outdoors & Security segment and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the segment from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN PLUMBING NET SALES EXCLUDING FX IMPACT TO PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES (GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change PLUMBING Percentage change in Plumbing Net Sales excluding FX Impact 33% FX Impact 5% Percentage change in Plumbing Net Sales (GAAP) 38% Plumbing net sales excluding FX impact is consolidated Plumbing net sales derived in accordance with GAAP excluding the FX impact on net sales. Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Plumbing segment and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the segment from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN TOTAL COMPANY NET SALES EXCLUDING LARSON NET SALES TO PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES (GAAP) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 % Change TOTAL COMPANY Percentage change in Total Company Net Sales excluding LARSON Net Sales 16% - 18% LARSON Net Sales 7% Percentage change in Total Company Net Sales (GAAP) 23% - 25% Total Company net sales excluding LARSON net sales is consolidated total Company net sales derived in accordance with GAAP excluding LARSON net sales. Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the total Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the segment from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Definitions of Terms: Non-GAAP Measures (a) Operating income (loss) before charges/gains is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding restructuring and other charges and asset impairment charges. Operating income (loss) before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by the Company and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (b) Diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding restructuring and other charges, asset impairment charges, gain (loss) on equity investments, and tax items. Diluted EPS before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (c) EBITDA before charges/gains is net income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, interest expense, asset impairment charges, equity in losses of affiliate, gain (loss) on equity investments, defined benefit plan actuarial losses and income taxes. EBITDA before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to assess returns generated by the Company. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company's ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions and repay debt and related interest. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (d) Asset impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represent a pre-tax impairment charge of $13.0 million related to an indefinite-lived tradename in our Plumbing segment and for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represent pre-tax impairment charges of $22.5 million related to indefinite-lived tradenames within our Plumbing and Cabinets segments. (e) Gain (loss) on equity investments is related to our investment in Flo Technologies. Definitions of Terms: GAAP Measures In December 2020, the Company acquired LARSON Manufacturing ("LARSON"), the North American market leading brand of storm, screen and security doors. LARSON also sells related outdoor living products including retractable screens and porch windows. The Company completed the acquisition for a total purchase price of approximately $717.5 million, net of cash acquired. The Company financed the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The financial results of LARSON were included in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2020. LARSON's net sales, operating income and cash flows from the date of acquisition to December 31, 2020 were not material to the Company. The results of operations are included in the Outdoors & Security segment.

