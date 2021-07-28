checkAd

Ford’s Expectations for Better Full-Year 2021 Operating Results Driven by Strong Order Bank, Improving Semiconductor Supplies

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2021 second quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Wertpapier


