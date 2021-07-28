Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.39 per common share payable on October 7, 2021 to holders of record on September 23, 2021.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned 951 properties and leased 54 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
