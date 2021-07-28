Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.39 per common share payable on October 7, 2021 to holders of record on September 23, 2021. About Getty Realty Corp. Getty Realty Corp. is a …



