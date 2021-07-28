Southern California Bancorp Reports Strong Organic Loan and Deposit Growth for the Second Quarter Of 2021

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Total assets increased to $1.8 billion, up $104.9 million or 6.3% from March 31, 2021, and $199 million or 12.6% from December 31, 2020

On June 29, 2021, following the departure of Nathan Rogge, the Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California Boards of Directors appointed David Rainer President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California.

“I’m honored to have our Board’s confidence and excited to be leading the Company as we continue to execute on the strategic growth plan presented to investors during last year’s capital raise,” said David Rainer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "We have made significant progress on that plan, including the opening of three banking offices in West Los Angeles, Encino and Westlake Village, all of which are key locations for commercial banking. In the second quarter we also announced the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita, which has a commercial banking business model very complementary to ours and is in the attractive banking community of northern Los Angeles County; we have received regulatory approval and expect that transaction to close in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, we have arranged for the sale of three branches that are not in alignment with our commercial business banking focus and that transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Our execution on all these initiatives places us in an excellent position for continued growth, especially given the recovering economy.

“I’m pleased to report the Bank achieved net organic non-PPP loan growth of $37 million in the second quarter, despite the headwinds of payoffs and paydowns of $70 million, and that loan credit quality remains pristine, with the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets ending the quarter at 0.04%.

“Second quarter net income of $2.4 million was impacted by nonrecurring compensation expenses but was significantly improved from $1.4 million in the first quarter. Quarterly net interest income of $15.4 million, which benefitted from $3.2 million in fee income related to the accelerated forgiveness on PPP loans, was a major driver of the increase. Net income also benefitted from the $920,000 gain on sale of a nonaccrual loan.

“Our employees worked diligently through two rounds of PPP loan originations totaling nearly $800 million to provide timely economic relief to businesses in our local community during the pandemic. These loans were made to both current and new customers, and we have been focused, with much success, on converting those new customers to ongoing banking relationships. Of the total PPP loans originated, at the end of the second quarter we had submitted 61% for forgiveness and received payoffs for 57%, reducing the Bank’s PPP outstanding loan balance to $347 million at June 30, 2021. The acceleration of PPP loan forgiveness has increased cash on our balance sheet, which will be deployed to fund new loans, and over time make additions to our investment portfolio, with some cash reduction related to the planned sale of three Bank branches later this year.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $2.6 million or $0.27 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income from the prior year was largely due to a $9.0 million increase in total noninterest expenses, primarily related to the acquisition of CalWest and the Company’s recent strategic expansion into Los Angeles County, as well as $3.1 million in nonrecurring compensation expenses related to a preexisting employment contract. This increase in noninterest expenses was partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in net interest income, a reduction of $2.2 million in the provision for loan losses and an increase of $1.4 million in noninterest income.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $1.4 million or $0.10 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net income in the second quarter of 2021 was largely due to a $2.8 million increase in net interest income compared with the first quarter of 2021, and nonrecurring gains of $974,000, partially offset by increased noninterest expenses of $3.6 million.

The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021 benefitted from the recording of tax benefits associated with the acceleration and vesting of certain restricted share awards and the exercise of certain stock options. The Company’s income tax would have been approximately $740,000 higher in the second quarter without those benefits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $15.4 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 35% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the acquisition of CalWest, the Company’s expansion into Los Angeles County and increased PPP fee income due to the accelerated pace of PPP loan forgiveness. Comparisons to the prior year also benefit from a reduction in interest expense of $450,000 resulting in cost of funding decreasing to 0.22% from 0.46% in the prior year.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.72%, compared with 3.74% in the same quarter of the prior year. Second quarter loan yields and yield on average earning assets were 4.61% and 3.92%, respectively, compared with 4.55% and 4.17%, respectively, in the prior year. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.73% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $15.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million from first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to organic loan growth; increased PPP net fee income of $3.2 million in the second quarter compared with $2.2 million in the previous quarter, related to the accelerated pace of PPP loan forgiveness; the accretion of fair value discount from a prior acquisition; and, an additional day of interest income in the second quarter.

Interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $867,000 a decrease of $95,000 or 9.9% from interest expense of $962,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily related to a reduction in average borrowings associated with the paying-off of borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Funding (PPPLF).

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.72%, compared to 3.38% in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 was largely due to an increase in the yield on average earning assets to 3.92%, from 3.63% in the prior quarter.

The yield on average loans in the second quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans, was 5.00%, an increase of 26 basis points from 4.74% in the prior quarter. Average PPP loan yields increased to 3.83% in the second quarter, compared to 2.90% in the prior quarter. The increase in PPP loan yields was primarily due to the increase in fee income due to the accelerated pace of loan forgiveness. The increase in non-PPP loan yields was primarily due to nonrecurring income of $437,000 related to elevated prepayment penalties and the fair value accretion of an acquired loan.

Cost of funding for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.22%, down from 0.28% in the previous quarter. A detailed comparison of interest income, yields, costs, and net interest income is included in the table below:

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Interest Income on: Total Loans $15,956,930 4.61% $13,314,474 4.08% Loans excl PPP 11,586,549 5.00% 9,954,156 4.74% PPP Loans 4,370,381 3.83% 3,360,318 2.90% Investments 262,758 3.05% 252,345 3.02% Fed Funds & Int Earning 58,653 0.10% 34,605 0.09% Total Interest Income 16,278,341 3.92% 13,601,424 3.63% Int Exp on Deposits 566,579 0.15% 582,931 0.18% Int Exp on Borrowings 300,692 4.93% 379,181 1.54% Total Interest Expense 867,271 0.22% 962,112 0.28% Net Interest Income $15,411,070 3.72% $12,639,312 3.38%

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million compared with $390,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 included a gain on sale of $920,000 for an acquired loan that had been on nonaccrual, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the second quarter of 2020, as well as a $221,000 increase in income on bank owned life insurance and a $172,000 increase in service charges, fees and other income.

Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $1.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the gain on sale of an acquired loan noted above, and a $197,000 increase in income on bank owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2021, were $1.8 billion, an increase of $199 million or 12.6% from December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily related to a $366.8 million increase in deposits, offset by a $179.3 million decrease in other borrowings, primarily PPPLF.

Loans

Total loans were $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.4 billion at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020. The Company’s non-PPP loan portfolio had net organic growth of $36.9 million or 4.1% in the second quarter of 2021, after payoffs and paydowns of $70 million, and ended the quarter at $940.1 million.

Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $169.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, of which $166.2 million was a reduction in total PPP loans. Loans secured by real estate grew by $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the prior quarter.

From April 2020 to May 2021 the Company originated 5,084 PPP loans for a total of $799.1 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company had submitted 2,650 PPP loans totaling $488.3 million for forgiveness, of which 2,544 PPP loans totaling $452.1 million were paid off. Total remaining PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, was $347.0 million.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $1.6 billion, an increase of $108.1 million from the end of the prior quarter and an increase of $405.1 million from the year-ago period. Noninterest-bearing deposits at June 30, 2021, were $747.7 million or 47.9% of total deposits, compared to $703.1 million or 48.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, and $524.0 million or 45.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $0.7 million or 0.04% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared with $0.8 million or 0.05% of total assets at March 31, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021 the Company recorded net recoveries of $20,000, compared with $374,000 in net recoveries in the second quarter of 2020 and $15,000 in net recoveries in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded no loan loss provision in the first and second quarters of 2021, after recording $4.6 million in provisions for the full year of 2020, and the allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) remained at $10.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The Company continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to COVID-19 and believes it is adequately provisioned for the current environment. Management will continue to monitor and manage the loan portfolio to minimize potential future losses.

As the initial onset of economic uncertainty became clearer, many customers who elected a payment deferral have been returned to paying status; a total of $183 million in loans have reinstated their normal loan payments. The remaining three loans currently on deferral total $2.9 million and include two health care loans and one real estate loan.

Relevant reserve ratios compared to the prior and year-ago quarter are as follows:

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 ALLL to Total Loans 0.80% 0.73% 0.61% ALLL and Loan Fair Value Credit Marks (LFVCM) to Total Loans 0.99% 1.00% 0.99% ALLL and LFVCM to Total Loans, excluding PPP Loans 1.36% 1.57% 1.62%

Liquidity and Capital

With 7.4% growth in total deposits in the second quarter, and a strong cash balance from the quick pace of forgiveness of PPP loans, the Bank has ample liquidity resources to meet its customers’ needs. Additionally, the Bank has borrowing capacity of $187 million from the FHLB, with no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2021.

The significant growth in PPP loans over the past 18 months has been funded through a combination of increased DDA accounts, generally associated directly with the PPP Loans, borrowings under PPPLF, and other sources. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s PPP loan portfolio was entirely funded by Bank deposits.

PPP loans are considered zero risk-weighted assets, and as such have helped maintain the Bank’s leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio at 9.74% and 17.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County.

Southern California Bancorp is a registered bank holding company formed for the purpose of acquiring control of the Bank. The Bank became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in a reorganization transaction that closed on May 15, 2020.

For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other similar outbreaks, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company’s markets, customers and employees; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives, including consummating the sale of three branches and consummating the merger with Bank of Santa Clarita, and including achieving the expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the merger with Bank of Santa Clarita; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Southern California Bancorp Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $15,126,065 $17,641,725 $11,950,639 $16,008,641 $20,893,528 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 382,300,000 140,615,764 238,866,116 105,543,557 83,029,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 397,426,065 158,257,489 250,816,755 121,552,198 103,923,032 Debt securities (AFS) 21,214,779 24,248,794 24,702,467 24,767,969 26,855,698 FRB, FHLB and other equity stock 11,177,350 10,143,550 8,872,900 8,872,900 8,899,450 Construction & land development 29,559,914 30,459,337 31,375,236 43,101,171 35,241,241 1-4 Family Residential 93,871,005 106,082,307 103,367,391 107,724,352 105,297,275 Multifamily 92,938,965 108,601,017 111,815,776 113,159,342 125,895,257 Other commercial real estate 513,061,625 443,612,515 404,856,966 403,795,137 403,110,978 Commercial & industrial 553,516,111 723,443,758 577,608,374 689,687,091 675,270,756 Other consumer 4,148,740 4,181,084 4,857,563 6,010,280 5,935,683 Total loans 1,287,096,360 1,416,380,018 1,233,881,306 1,363,477,373 1,350,751,190 Allowance for loan losses (10,289,921) (10,270,115) (10,255,005) (10,295,855) (8,300,176) Total loans and leases, net 1,276,806,439 1,406,109,903 1,223,626,301 1,353,181,518 1,342,451,014 Premises, equipment, and ROU, net 17,707,289 17,758,109 15,051,487 13,257,434 13,125,130 Other real estate owned 0 0 0 0 0 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,422,121 21,510,561 21,599,001 21,479,639 22,297,992 Bank owned life insurance 17,808,119 18,093,069 17,990,765 17,883,455 17,774,774 Accrued interest and other assets 14,518,617 17,047,915 16,388,640 14,291,215 10,629,800 Total Assets $1,778,080,779 $1,673,169,390 $1,579,048,316 $1,575,286,328 $1,545,956,890 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $747,738,727 $703,061,127 $533,923,009 $503,929,563 $524,041,064 Interest bearing checking 129,392,533 119,366,773 83,566,875 96,527,122 89,429,765 Money market and savings 586,849,245 520,487,029 458,529,872 410,847,164 394,126,519 Time deposits 97,525,691 110,458,582 118,719,534 126,736,990 148,854,654 Total deposits 1,561,506,196 1,453,373,511 1,194,739,290 1,138,040,839 1,156,452,002 Other borrowings 20,345,918 30,314,482 199,648,070 297,357,238 251,086,895 Accrued interest and other liabilities 22,656,173 18,415,653 15,775,916 11,967,887 12,997,372 Total liabilities 1,604,508,287 1,502,103,646 1,410,163,276 1,447,365,964 1,420,536,269 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock and APIC 147,727,489 147,690,044 146,895,943 103,932,450 103,595,385 Retained earnings 25,525,772 23,125,833 21,693,933 23,691,383 21,456,064 Accum. other comprehensive income 319,231 249,867 295,164 296,531 369,172 Total shareholders' equity 173,572,492 171,065,744 168,885,040 127,920,364 125,420,621 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,778,080,779 $1,673,169,390 $1,579,048,316 $1,575,286,328 $1,545,956,890

Southern California Bancorp Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 15,956,930 $ 13,314,474 $ 14,255,623 $ 14,772,183 $ 12,480,097 Debt securities and equity stock 262,758 252,345 222,737 226,211 195,036 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 58,653 34,605 41,094 26,303 57,300 Total interest income 16,278,341 13,601,424 14,519,454 15,024,697 12,732,433 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 566,579 582,931 726,717 930,474 869,786 Other borrowings 300,692 379,181 648,616 693,487 447,830 Total interest expense 867,271 962,112 1,375,333 1,623,961 1,317,616 Net interest income 15,411,070 12,639,312 13,144,121 13,400,736 11,414,817 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 2,000,000 2,252,000 Net interest income after provision 15,411,070 12,639,312 13,144,121 11,400,736 9,162,817 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 481,151 448,919 421,803 364,797 309,359 Income on bank owned life insurance 299,068 102,304 107,310 108,682 78,125 Gains on loan sales 919,722 0 0 0 0 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) 54,362 (3,522 ) (92,856 ) 250,009 2,149 Total noninterest income 1,754,303 547,701 436,257 723,488 389,633 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 10,596,884 7,377,063 11,120,598 4,151,278 3,171,772 Occupancy and equipment 1,096,564 1,115,406 1,048,852 1,071,270 854,976 Strategic and other non-operating expense 838,062 664,957 2,369,649 1,610,824 356,742 Other expense 2,284,924 2,019,687 1,894,352 2,135,533 1,441,300 Total noninterest expense 14,816,434 11,177,113 16,433,451 8,968,905 5,824,790 Income before income tax expense 2,348,939 2,009,900 (2,853,073 ) 3,155,319 3,727,660 Income tax expense (benefit) (51,000 ) 578,000 (855,623 ) 920,000 1,154,377 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,399,939 $ 1,431,900 $ (1,997,450 ) $ 2,235,319 $ 2,573,283 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Average shares outstanding 13,289,796 13,272,693 9,661,860 9,429,538 9,422,608 Operating profit (loss) (before non-operating items) 1 $ 2,212,917 $ 2,678,379 $ (390,568 ) $ 6,516,134 $ 6,334,253 1 Op profit (before non-operating items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before noninterest income gains (losses) and non-operating expense.

Southern California Bancorp Income Statements – Year to Date (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $29,271,404 $21,448,976 $17,481,355 $10,582,729 Investment securities 515,103 410,514 552,199 426,789 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 93,258 411,327 656,544 395,108 Total interest income 29,879,765 22,270,817 18,690,098 11,404,626 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,149,510 2,222,942 3,045,959 1,252,063 Other borrowings 679,873 647,885 321,322 19,693 Total interest expense 1,829,383 2,870,827 3,367,281 1,271,756 Net interest income 28,050,382 19,399,990 15,322,817 10,132,870 Provision for loan losses 0 2,552,000 500,000 700,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,050,382 16,847,990 14,822,817 9,432,870 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 930,070 668,312 744,033 619,656 Income on bank owned life insurance 401,372 144,788 113,053 113,370 Gains on loan sales 919,722 0 93,874 967,270 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) 50,840 323,863 (12,307) 250 Total noninterest income 2,302,004 1,136,963 938,653 1,700,546 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 17,973,947 6,418,735 6,439,295 4,512,649 Occupancy and equipment 2,211,970 1,664,824 1,511,675 924,457 Strategic and other non-operating expense 1,503,019 637,580 0 414,773 Other expense 4,304,611 2,797,818 2,951,507 1,853,084 Total noninterest expense 25,993,547 11,518,957 10,902,477 7,704,963 Income before income tax expense 4,358,839 6,465,996 4,858,993 3,428,453 Income tax expense 527,000 1,981,377 1,438,000 1,050,000 Net Income $3,831,839 $4,484,619 $3,420,993 $2,378,453 Diluted earnings per share $0.28 $0.47 $0.40 $0.37 Average shares outstanding 13,281,244 9,415,774 8,409,897 6,136,312 Operating profit (before non-operating items) 1 $4,891,296 $9,331,713 $5,277,426 $3,575,706 1 Op profit (before non-operating items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before noninterest income gains (losses) and non-operating expense.

Southern California Bancorp Quarterly and YTD Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarterly 6 Months YTD 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ($$ in thousands except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 2021 2020 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 15,411 12,639 13,144 13,401 11,415 28,050 19,400 Provision for loan losses $ 0 0 0 2,000 2,252 0 2,552 Noninterest income $ 1,754 548 436 723 390 2,302 1,137 Noninterest expense $ 14,816 11,177 16,433 8,969 5,825 25,994 11,519 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (51) 578 (856) 920 1,154 527 1,981 Net income (loss) $ 2,400 1,432 (1,997) 2,235 2,573 3,832 4,485 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.18 0.11 (0.21) 0.24 0.27 0.29 0.48 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 0.10 (0.21) 0.23 0.27 0.28 0.47 Average shares outstanding 13,289,796 13,272,693 9,661,860 9,429,538 9,422,608 13,281,244 9,415,774 Ending shares outstanding 13,509,081 13,278,005 13,267,380 9,455,065 9,424,565 13,509,081 9,424,565 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.55% 0.36% -0.50% 0.57% 0.80% 0.46% 0.84% Return on average common equity 5.54% 3.41% -6.06% 7.00% 8.33% 4.49% 7.31% Yield on loans 4.61% 4.08% 4.36% 4.31% 4.55% 4.36% 4.84% Yield on earning assets 3.92% 3.63% 3.83% 4.03% 4.17% 3.79% 4.40% Cost of deposits 0.15% 0.18% 0.25% 0.32% 0.35% 0.16% 0.53% Cost of funding 0.22% 0.28% 0.38% 0.45% 0.46% 0.25% 0.61% Net interest margin 3.72% 3.38% 3.47% 3.60% 3.74% 3.55% 3.83% Efficiency ratio 86.3% 84.8% 121.0% 63.5% 49.3% 85.6% 56.1% CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.66% 9.05% 9.46% 6.85% 6.77% 8.66% 6.77% Book value (BV) per common share $ 12.85 12.88 12.73 13.53 13.31 12.85 13.31 Tangible BV per common share $ 11.26 11.26 11.10 11.26 10.94 11.26 10.94 ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (20) (15) 41 4 (374) (35) (385) Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 10,290 10,270 10,255 10,296 8,300 10,290 8,300 ALLL to total loans 0.80% 0.73% 0.83% 0.76% 0.61% 0.80% 0.61% Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM) $ 2,510 3,872 4,333 5,205 5,076 2,510 5,076 ALLL & LFVCM to total loans 0.99% 1.00% 1.18% 1.14% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% ALLL & LFVCM to total loans (excl PPP) 1.36% 1.57% 1.76% 1.88% 1.62% 1.36% 1.62% Nonperforming loans $ 697 808 896 1,125 1,734 697 1,734 Other real estate owned $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04% 0.05% 0.06% 0.07% 0.11% 0.04% 0.11% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans $ 1,287,096 1,416,380 1,233,881 1,363,477 1,350,751 1,287,096 1,350,751 Total assets $ 1,778,081 1,673,169 1,579,048 1,575,286 1,545,957 1,778,081 1,545,957 Deposits $ 1,561,506 1,453,374 1,194,739 1,138,041 1,156,452 1,561,506 1,156,452 Loans to deposits 82.4% 97.5% 103.3% 119.8% 116.8% 82.4% 116.8% Shareholders' equity $ 173,572 171,066 168,885 127,920 125,421 173,572 125,421 Full-time equivalent employees 184 169 147 118 122 184 122 AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD) Total loans $ 1,387,131 1,321,964 1,297,794 1,358,291 1,100,180 1,354,728 888,502 Earning assets $ 1,663,735 1,518,715 1,503,951 1,477,910 1,225,376 1,591,579 1,014,590 Total assets (net of AFS valuation) $ 1,744,886 1,600,686 1,578,118 1,556,364 1,296,741 1,673,184 1,076,069 Deposits $ 1,529,016 1,313,485 1,162,979 1,142,686 983,294 1,421,846 839,818 Shareholders' equity $ 173,644 170,362 130,818 126,670 123,899 172,003 122,972

