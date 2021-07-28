Tetra Tech Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue in the third quarter totaled $802 million, up 13% year-over-year. Tetra Tech achieved record quarterly revenue, net of subcontractor costs (net revenue)1, of $638 million, up 14% year-over-year. EPS was $0.95 up 14% and up 22% on an adjusted basis year-over-year. Cash flow from operations was $69 million and days sales outstanding (“DSO”) declined five days year-over-year to 65 days, the lowest level in over 10 years. Backlog grew to an all-time high of $3.25 billion with increased orders for water and environmental services.

Acquisition of Hoare Lea

After the completion of the third quarter, on July 27, 2021, Tetra Tech announced that it has acquired Hoare Lea, a leader in sustainable engineering design. Established in 1862, Hoare Lea is an award-winning, high-end consultancy firm in the United Kingdom, with more than 900 employees. The addition of Hoare Lea further advances Tetra Tech’s industry-leading sustainable buildings solutions for commercial and government clients.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

On July 26, 2021, Tetra Tech’s Board of Directors declared a $0.20 per share dividend, an 18% increase over the prior year, payable on September 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2021. In the third quarter, Tetra Tech repurchased $15 million of common stock. Additionally, as of June 27, 2021, the Company had $163 million remaining under the approved share repurchase program.

Chairman and CEO Comments

Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Batrack, commented, “Our business generated record third quarter results driven by strong double-digit revenue growth in both our U.S. state & local and international businesses. The demand to address the challenges of global climate change and sustainable infrastructure priorities are well aligned with our market leading positions in water and environment. Our Leading with Science approach is in more demand than ever and augmented by Tetra Tech Delta, our suite of proprietary technologies and analytical tools. We continued to invest in long-term strategic growth areas by adding Hoare Lea who joins our global High Performance Buildings practice. Given our results to date and outlook, we are increasing our guidance outlook for fiscal 2021.”

________________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measures which the Company believes provide valuable perspectives on its business results. Refer to Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Items.

Nine-Month Results

For the nine-month period, Tetra Tech achieved record results, including all-time highs for revenue, net revenue, operating income, EPS and cash flow. Revenue for the nine-month period was $2.32 billion and net revenue was $1.84 billion. Operating income was $197 million, up 13% compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, and EPS increased 17% to $2.74. Cash flow from operations was $227 million, up 16% year-over-year.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and the actual results could differ materially. These statements do not include the potential impact of transactions that may be completed or developments that become evident after the date of this release. The Business Outlook section should be read in conjunction with the information on forward-looking statements at the end of this release.

Tetra Tech expects EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to range from $0.95 to $1.00 and net revenue to range from $650 million to $700 million. For fiscal 2021, Tetra Tech is increasing its guidance outlook and now expects EPS to range from $3.69 to $3.74, and net revenue to range from $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion2.

Webcast

Investors will have the opportunity to access a live audio-visual webcast and supplemental financial information concerning the third quarter of fiscal 2021 results through a link posted on the Company’s website at tetratech.com on July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (PT).

________________________ 2 Reconciliation of the net revenue guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict the magnitude and timing of all the components required to provide such reconciliation with sufficient precision.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Items In thousands (except EPS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 %

Y/Y June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 %

Y/Y Revenue $ 801,633 $ 709,771 13 % $ 2,321,500 $ 2,241,527 4 % Subcontractor costs (163,590 ) (149,494 ) (478,461 ) (482,768 ) Net revenue $ 638,043 $ 560,277 14 % $ 1,843,039 $ 1,758,759 5 % EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.83 14 % $ 2.74 $ 2.34 17 % Earn-out adjustments – 0.01 – (0.01 ) Non-core dispositions – (0.06 ) – (0.10 ) COVID-19 – – – 0.11 Adjusted EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.78 22 % $ 2.74 $ 2.34 17 %

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "could," "may," "intend," "plan" and "believe," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; continuing worldwide political and economic uncertainties; the U.S. Administration’s potential changes to fiscal policies; the cyclicality in demand for our overall services; the fluctuation in demand for oil and gas, and mining services; risks related to international operations; concentration of revenues from U.S. government agencies and potential funding disruptions by these agencies; dependence on winning or renewing U.S. government contracts; the delay or unavailability of public funding on U.S. government contracts; the U.S. government’s right to modify, delay, curtail or terminate contracts at its convenience; compliance with government procurement laws and regulations; credit risks associated with certain clients in certain geographic areas or industries; acquisition strategy and integration risks; goodwill or other intangible asset impairment; the failure to comply with worldwide anti-bribery laws; the failure to comply with domestic and international export laws; the failure to properly manage projects; the loss of key personnel or the inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the ability of our employees to obtain government granted eligibility; the use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of financial statements; the ability to maintain adequate workforce utilization; the use of the percentage-of-completion method of accounting; the inability to accurately estimate and control contract costs; the failure to adequately recover on our claims for additional contract costs; the failure to win or renew contracts with private and public sector clients; growth strategy management; backlog cancellation and adjustments; risks relating to cyber security breaches; the failure of partners to perform on joint projects; the failure of subcontractors to satisfy their obligations; requirements to pay liquidated damages based on contract performance; the adoption of new legal requirements; changes in resource management, environmental or infrastructure industry laws, regulations or programs; changes in capital markets and the access to capital; credit agreement covenants; industry competition; liability related to legal proceedings, investigations, and disputes; the availability of third-party insurance coverage; the ability to obtain adequate bonding; employee, agent, or partner misconduct; employee risks related to international travel; safety programs; conflict of interest issues; liabilities relating to reports and opinions; liabilities relating to environmental laws and regulations; force majeure events; protection of intellectual property rights; stock price volatility; the ability to impede a business combination based on Delaware law and charter documents; and other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Tetra Tech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Tetra Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2020, and Tetra Tech’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2021, as well as in Tetra Tech’s other filings with the SEC. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since such information speaks only as of the date of this release. Tetra Tech does not intend to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in this release.

