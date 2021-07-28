FIGS to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after market close. FIGS will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook.
FIGS Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Conference ID: 9988906
Live Call: (866) 211-4956 (US) or (873) 415-0263 (International)
Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
(The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 19, 2021)
Webcast: https://ir.wearfigs.com/
About FIGS
FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005985/en/FIGS Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare