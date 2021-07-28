FIGS to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after market close. FIGS will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook.

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Conference ID: 9988906

Live Call: (866) 211-4956 (US) or (873) 415-0263 (International)

Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 19, 2021)

Webcast: https://ir.wearfigs.com/

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

