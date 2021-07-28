checkAd

Innoviva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” and “the Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Gross royalty revenues of $104.3 million from Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”) for the second quarter of 2021 included royalties of $65.9 million from global net sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, royalties of $12.0 million from global net sales of ANORO ELLIPTA and royalties of $26.4 million from global net sales of TRELEGY ELLIPTA.1
  • Increase in fair values of strategic equity and long-term investments of $45.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to higher net valuation, as of June 30, 2021.
  • Income before income taxes increased by 15% to $136.2 million, compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • Net cash and cash equivalents, excluding $3.2 million cash balance attributable to a variable interest entity, totaled $40.1 million, and receivables from GSK totaled $104.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva, Inc., stated, “Our royalty revenues grew 44% year over year, demonstrating continued strength and resilience in the face of the pandemic.”

“RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA global net sales increased meaningfully compared to the second quarter of 2020. U.S. net sales increased significantly, driven in part by a favorable adjustment. Non-U.S. sales increased by 13% as the ICS/LABA class growth decline was more than offset by beneficial adherence trends among existing patients. ANORO ELLIPTA global net sales increased by 7% in the second quarter of 2021. U.S. net sales decreased by 3% due to negative volume dynamics. Non-U.S. ANORO ELLIPTA net sales increased by 25% as the environment normalized. TRELEGY ELLIPTA global net sales increased by 69% in the second quarter of 2021, driven by strong volume growth and a favorable adjustment in the U.S. as well as strong launches in non-U.S. markets.”

Mr. Raifeld concluded, “Over the past quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy of creating shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic investments, deploying in excess of $400 million. We are pleased with the superior performance across all key aspects of our business, and we believe GSK equity stake repurchase to be a strategically and economically attractive transaction that ushered a new chapter in our story and strongly positioned us for continued success.”

Recent Highlights

  • GSK Net Sales:
    • Second quarter 2021 net sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA by GSK were $439.5 million, up 45% from $303.8 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $212.3 million in net sales from the U.S. market and $227.2 million from non-U.S. markets.
    • Second quarter 2021 net sales of ANORO ELLIPTA by GSK were $184.0 million, up 7% from $172.3 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $106.0 million net sales from the U.S. market and $78.0 million from non-U.S. markets.
    • Second quarter 2021 net sales of TRELEGY ELLIPTA by GSK were $405.9 million, up 69% from $240.5 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $285.5 million in net sales from the U.S. market and $120.4 million in net sales from non-U.S. markets.
  • Capital Allocation:
    • In May 2021, the Company repurchased 32,005,260 shares of its common stock from GSK at $12.25 per share for a total amount (including related transaction fees) of $394.1 million. The repurchased shares represented all of GSK’s equity stake in the Company, which was approximately 32% of the Company’s shares.
    • During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, invested $20.0 million to acquire 10 million shares of Entasis’ common stock and warrants to purchase up to an additional 10 million shares of common stock at $2.00 per share. With this additional investment, Innoviva collectively owned approximately 60.6% of Entasis’ common stock as of June 30, 2021 in addition to the warrants.

1 For TRELEGY ELLIPTA, the amount represents 100% of royalty payments made by GSK to Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC (“TRC”). Innoviva owns 15% of the economic interest in TRC.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. (referred to as “Innoviva”, the “Company”, or “we” and other similar pronouns), is a company with a portfolio of royalties that include respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, “FF/VI”), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, “UMEC/VI”) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (“LABA”) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA. Innoviva is also entitled to 15% of royalty payments made by GSK under its agreements originally entered into with us, and since assigned to Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC (“TRC”), relating to TRELEGY ELLIPTA and any other product or combination of products that may be discovered and developed in the future under the LABA Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK (referred to herein as the “GSK Agreements”), which have been assigned to TRC other than RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA.

ANORO, RELVAR, BREO, TRELEGY and ELLIPTA are trademarks of the GlaxoSmithKline group of companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives and future events. Innoviva intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Innoviva as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Innoviva to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: expected cost savings; lower than expected future royalty revenue from respiratory products partnered with GSK; the commercialization of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, ANORO ELLIPTA and TRELEGY ELLIPTA in the jurisdictions in which these products have been approved; the strategies, plans and objectives of Innoviva (including Innoviva’s growth strategy and corporate development initiatives beyond the existing respiratory portfolio); the timing, manner, and amount of potential capital returns to shareholders; the status and timing of clinical studies, data analysis and communication of results; the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of product candidates; expectations for product candidates through development and commercialization; the timing of regulatory approval of product candidates; and projections of revenue, expenses and other financial items; the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Other risks affecting Innoviva are described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained in Innoviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date hereof, and Innoviva assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months
Ended 		Six Months
Ended
June 30, June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue:
Royalty revenue from a related party, net (1)

$

100,806

 

$

68,946

 

$

186,324

 

$

147,624

 

Revenue from collaborative arrangements with a related party

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

Total net revenue

 

100,806

 

 

78,946

 

 

186,324

 

 

157,624

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

38

 

 

559

 

 

87

 

 

559

 

General and administrative

 

4,228

 

 

2,596

 

 

10,214

 

 

5,159

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,266

 

 

3,155

 

 

10,301

 

 

5,718

 

 
Income from operations

 

96,540

 

 

75,791

 

 

176,023

 

 

151,906

 

 
Other income (expense), net

 

(951

)

 

30

 

 

(1,384

)

 

98

 

Interest income

 

20

 

 

158

 

 

50

 

 

1,460

 

Interest expense

 

(4,745

)

 

(4,561

)

 

(9,439

)

 

(9,077

)

Changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments, net

 

45,315

 

 

46,698

 

 

100,360

 

 

68,613

 

Income before income taxes

 

136,179

 

 

118,116

 

 

265,610

 

 

213,000

 

Income tax expense, net

 

25,333

 

 

19,891

 

 

45,069

 

 

35,823

 

Net income

 

110,846

 

 

98,225

 

 

220,541

 

 

177,177

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

21,898

 

 

21,381

 

 

37,470

 

 

34,896

 

Net income attributable to Innoviva stockholders

$

88,948

 

$

76,844

 

$

183,071

 

$

142,281

 

 
Basic net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders

$

1.01

 

$

0.76

 

$

1.93

 

$

1.40

 

Diluted net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders

$

0.90

 

$

0.69

 

$

1.73

 

$

1.27

 

 
Shares used to compute basic net income per share

 

88,423

 

 

101,324

 

 

94,858

 

 

101,280

 

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

100,639

 

 

113,545

 

 

107,096

 

 

113,527

 

 
(1) Total net revenue from a related party is comprised of the following (in thousands):
 
Three Months
Ended 		Six Months
Ended
June 30, June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

(unaudited) (unaudited)
 
Royalties from a related party

$

104,262

 

$

72,402

 

$

193,236

 

$

154,536

 

Amortization of capitalized fees paid to a related party

 

(3,456

)

 

(3,456

)

 

(6,912

)

 

(6,912

)

Royalty revenue from a related party, net

$

100,806

 

$

68,946

 

$

186,324

 

$

147,624

 

 
INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
June 30, December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

 

(1)

 
Assets
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

43,265

$

246,487

 

Other current assets

 

104,996

 

95,571

 

Property and equipment, net

 

19

 

28

 

Equity and long-term investments

 

473,677

 

438,258

 

Capitalized fees paid to a related party, net

 

118,341

 

125,253

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

48,690

 

93,759

 

Other assets

 

162

 

214

 

Total assets

$

789,150

$

999,570

 

 
 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Other current liabilities

$

1,219

$

1,958

 

Accrued interest payable

 

4,152

 

4,152

 

Convertible subordinated notes, net

 

240,072

 

239,783

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

149,917

 

145,734

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

45

 

106

 

 
Innoviva stockholders’ equity

 

329,780

 

539,912

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

63,965

 

67,925

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

789,150

$

999,570

 

 
(1) The selected consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2020 are derived from audited financial statements.
INNOVIVA, INC.
Cash Flows Summary
(in thousands)
 
 
Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

168,721

 

$

153,275

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

63,627

 

 

9,044

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(435,570

)

 

(27,268

)

 

Innoviva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innoviva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” and “the Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Gross royalty revenues of $104.3 million from Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”) for the second quarter of 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Boston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste