Innoviva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA global net sales increased meaningfully compared to the second quarter of 2020. U.S. net sales increased significantly, driven in part by a favorable adjustment. Non-U.S. sales increased by 13% as the ICS/LABA class growth decline was more than offset by beneficial adherence trends among existing patients. ANORO ELLIPTA global net sales increased by 7% in the second quarter of 2021. U.S. net sales decreased by 3% due to negative volume dynamics. Non-U.S. ANORO ELLIPTA net sales increased by 25% as the environment normalized. TRELEGY ELLIPTA global net sales increased by 69% in the second quarter of 2021, driven by strong volume growth and a favorable adjustment in the U.S. as well as strong launches in non-U.S. markets.”

Mr. Raifeld concluded, “Over the past quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy of creating shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic investments, deploying in excess of $400 million. We are pleased with the superior performance across all key aspects of our business, and we believe GSK equity stake repurchase to be a strategically and economically attractive transaction that ushered a new chapter in our story and strongly positioned us for continued success.”

Recent Highlights

GSK Net Sales: Second quarter 2021 net sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA by GSK were $439.5 million, up 45% from $303.8 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $212.3 million in net sales from the U.S. market and $227.2 million from non-U.S. markets. Second quarter 2021 net sales of ANORO ELLIPTA by GSK were $184.0 million, up 7% from $172.3 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $106.0 million net sales from the U.S. market and $78.0 million from non-U.S. markets. Second quarter 2021 net sales of TRELEGY ELLIPTA by GSK were $405.9 million, up 69% from $240.5 million in the same quarter of 2020, with $285.5 million in net sales from the U.S. market and $120.4 million in net sales from non-U.S. markets.

Capital Allocation: In May 2021, the Company repurchased 32,005,260 shares of its common stock from GSK at $12.25 per share for a total amount (including related transaction fees) of $394.1 million. The repurchased shares represented all of GSK’s equity stake in the Company, which was approximately 32% of the Company’s shares. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, invested $20.0 million to acquire 10 million shares of Entasis’ common stock and warrants to purchase up to an additional 10 million shares of common stock at $2.00 per share. With this additional investment, Innoviva collectively owned approximately 60.6% of Entasis’ common stock as of June 30, 2021 in addition to the warrants.



1 For TRELEGY ELLIPTA, the amount represents 100% of royalty payments made by GSK to Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC (“TRC”). Innoviva owns 15% of the economic interest in TRC.

Innoviva, Inc. (referred to as “Innoviva”, the “Company”, or “we” and other similar pronouns), is a company with a portfolio of royalties that include respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, “FF/VI”), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, “UMEC/VI”) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (“LABA”) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA. Innoviva is also entitled to 15% of royalty payments made by GSK under its agreements originally entered into with us, and since assigned to Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC (“TRC”), relating to TRELEGY ELLIPTA and any other product or combination of products that may be discovered and developed in the future under the LABA Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK (referred to herein as the “GSK Agreements”), which have been assigned to TRC other than RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives and future events. Innoviva intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Innoviva as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Innoviva to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: expected cost savings; lower than expected future royalty revenue from respiratory products partnered with GSK; the commercialization of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, ANORO ELLIPTA and TRELEGY ELLIPTA in the jurisdictions in which these products have been approved; the strategies, plans and objectives of Innoviva (including Innoviva’s growth strategy and corporate development initiatives beyond the existing respiratory portfolio); the timing, manner, and amount of potential capital returns to shareholders; the status and timing of clinical studies, data analysis and communication of results; the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of product candidates; expectations for product candidates through development and commercialization; the timing of regulatory approval of product candidates; and projections of revenue, expenses and other financial items; the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Other risks affecting Innoviva are described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained in Innoviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date hereof, and Innoviva assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INNOVIVA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Royalty revenue from a related party, net (1) $ 100,806 $ 68,946 $ 186,324 $ 147,624 Revenue from collaborative arrangements with a related party - 10,000 - 10,000 Total net revenue 100,806 78,946 186,324 157,624 Operating expenses: Research and development 38 559 87 559 General and administrative 4,228 2,596 10,214 5,159 Total operating expenses 4,266 3,155 10,301 5,718 Income from operations 96,540 75,791 176,023 151,906 Other income (expense), net (951 ) 30 (1,384 ) 98 Interest income 20 158 50 1,460 Interest expense (4,745 ) (4,561 ) (9,439 ) (9,077 ) Changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments, net 45,315 46,698 100,360 68,613 Income before income taxes 136,179 118,116 265,610 213,000 Income tax expense, net 25,333 19,891 45,069 35,823 Net income 110,846 98,225 220,541 177,177 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 21,898 21,381 37,470 34,896 Net income attributable to Innoviva stockholders $ 88,948 $ 76,844 $ 183,071 $ 142,281 Basic net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders $ 1.01 $ 0.76 $ 1.93 $ 1.40 Diluted net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 1.73 $ 1.27 Shares used to compute basic net income per share 88,423 101,324 94,858 101,280 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 100,639 113,545 107,096 113,527

(1) Total net revenue from a related party is comprised of the following (in thousands): Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Royalties from a related party $ 104,262 $ 72,402 $ 193,236 $ 154,536 Amortization of capitalized fees paid to a related party (3,456 ) (3,456 ) (6,912 ) (6,912 ) Royalty revenue from a related party, net $ 100,806 $ 68,946 $ 186,324 $ 147,624

INNOVIVA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (1) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 43,265 $ 246,487 Other current assets 104,996 95,571 Property and equipment, net 19 28 Equity and long-term investments 473,677 438,258 Capitalized fees paid to a related party, net 118,341 125,253 Deferred tax assets, net 48,690 93,759 Other assets 162 214 Total assets $ 789,150 $ 999,570 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Other current liabilities $ 1,219 $ 1,958 Accrued interest payable 4,152 4,152 Convertible subordinated notes, net 240,072 239,783 Convertible senior notes, net 149,917 145,734 Other long-term liabilities 45 106 Innoviva stockholders’ equity 329,780 539,912 Noncontrolling interest 63,965 67,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 789,150 $ 999,570 (1) The selected consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2020 are derived from audited financial statements.

INNOVIVA, INC. Cash Flows Summary (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 168,721 $ 153,275 Net cash provided by investing activities 63,627 9,044 Net cash used in financing activities (435,570 ) (27,268 )

