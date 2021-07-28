Comfort Systems USA Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $1.84 billion as compared to $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2020. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2020 to $1.73 billion as of June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $33.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, as compared to $39.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $713.9 million compared to $743.5 million in 2020. The Company reported operating cash flow of $25.4 million in the current quarter compared to $141.9 million in 2020.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are happy to report an excellent second quarter. Our strong results were achieved despite sporadic revenue headwinds arising from pandemic-related delays in some areas and projects. Our sequential backlog increased by $180 million this quarter on a same-store basis, and that favorable trend supports our belief that any remaining effects from the pandemic are abating. Our essential workforce proved its mettle during the recent challenges, and they continue to excel as circumstances improve. We remain particularly grateful for their strength and perseverance.”

The Company reported net income of $59.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $57.2 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in 2020. The Company also reported revenue of $1.38 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.44 billion in 2020. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $110.1 million, as compared to $163.8 million in 2020.

Mr. Lane concluded, “With increasing backlog and the resulting new deployments, our cash flow reflects investments in working capital that we believe bode well for the future. In addition to our increased bookings, we are encouraged that our pipeline and bidding activity remain strong. In light of strong activity levels and our many investments in productivity and growth over the last few years, we are optimistic about our prospects for the next several quarters.”

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2021 % 2020 % 2021 % 2020 % Revenue $ 713,895 100.0 % $ 743,468 100.0 % $ 1,383,656 100.0 % $ 1,443,599 100.0 % Cost of services 587,440 82.3 % 597,773 80.4 % 1,133,732 81.9 % 1,180,811 81.8 % Gross profit 126,455 17.7 % 145,695 19.6 % 249,924 18.1 % 262,788 18.2 % SG&A 87,549 12.3 % 85,045 11.4 % 175,763 12.7 % 177,969 12.3 % Gain on sale of assets (491 ) (0.1 ) % (312 ) — (841 ) (0.1 ) % (866 ) (0.1 ) % Operating income 39,397 5.5 % 60,962 8.2 % 75,002 5.4 % 85,685 5.9 % Interest expense, net (1,357 ) (0.2 ) % (2,526 ) (0.3 ) % (2,851 ) (0.2 ) % (5,079 ) (0.4 ) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 4,581 0.6 % (3,871 ) (0.5 ) % 5,767 0.4 % (1,599 ) (0.1 ) % Other income 161 — — — 92 — 25 — Income before income taxes 42,782 6.0 % 54,565 7.3 % 78,010 5.6 % 79,032 5.5 % Provision for income taxes 9,817 15,070 18,554 21,821 Net income $ 32,965 4.6 % $ 39,495 5.3 % $ 59,456 4.3 % $ 57,211 4.0 % Income per share Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.08 $ 1.64 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 1.08 $ 1.63 $ 1.55 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 36,403 36,581 36,345 36,628 Diluted 36,566 36,737 36,533 36,821 Dividends per share $ 0.115 $ 0.105 $ 0.230 $ 0.210

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 % 2020 % 2021 % 2020 % Net income $ 32,965 $ 39,495 $ 59,456 $ 57,211 Provision for income taxes 9,817 15,070 18,554 21,821 Other income, net (161 ) — (92 ) (25 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (4,581 ) 3,871 (5,767 ) 1,599 Interest expense, net 1,357 2,526 2,851 5,079 Gain on sale of assets (491 ) (312 ) (841 ) (866 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,698 18,083 31,674 30,774 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,604 7.6 % $ 78,733 10.6 % $ 105,835 7.6 % $ 115,593 8.0 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,659 $ 54,896 Billed accounts receivable, net 630,446 619,544 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 53,624 45,596 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net 12,969 18,622 Other current assets, net 68,702 73,194 Total current assets 819,400 811,852 Property and equipment, net 113,589 117,206 Goodwill 472,046 464,392 Identifiable intangible assets, net 221,584 231,807 Other noncurrent assets 128,331 132,098 Total assets $ 1,754,950 $ 1,757,355 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,235 $ — Accounts payable 207,453 204,145 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 255,357 226,237 Other current liabilities 254,365 262,522 Total current liabilities 721,410 692,904 Long-term debt, net 156,272 235,733 Other long-term liabilities 125,256 132,289 Total liabilities 1,002,938 1,060,926 Total stockholders’ equity 752,012 696,429 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,754,950 $ 1,757,355

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 25,422 $ 141,866 $ 110,069 $ 163,786 Investing activities $ (5,944 ) $ (99,623 ) $ (20,974 ) $ (115,159 ) Financing activities $ (17,935 ) $ (122,254 ) $ (90,332 ) $ (46,162 ) Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 25,422 $ 141,866 $ 110,069 $ 163,786 Purchases of property and equipment (5,950 ) (7,042 ) (10,762 ) (14,539 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,032 688 1,530 1,378 Free cash flow $ 20,504 $ 135,512 $ 100,837 $ 150,625

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

