RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Completion of a Critical Electric Project

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced the completion of an Engineer-Procure-Construct (EPC) project which involved the installation of a new high-voltage substation for a major U.S. utility. The agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) involved the full design and construction of the important new Esperanza Substation that consists of a 138kV three (3) breaker ring bus and two (2) 28.8 MVAR capacitor banks in Matagorda County, Texas.

Through use of Integrated Design and Construction technology, RCM Engineering’s Energy Services team successfully designed and constructed the 138kV Substation in eleven (11) months to support AEP’s mission in powering their clients.

According to Jim Nivens, Project Manager for transmission projects at AEP, RCM was able to meet the utility’s desire for a turnkey solution, including scope and a finished project. AEP has been an important client of RCM’s and has involved RCM in numerous projects.

The recently completed project also included the design and installation of approximately 0.75 mile of double-circuit 138kV line which interconnected the new Esperanza Substation to the existing Blessing – Celanese 138kV Transmission Line. The new Esperanza Substation will interconnect 50MW of load from a local industrial user.

Frank Petraglia, President of RCM Engineering, commented, “I am proud of the Energy Services team in their continued focus to provide innovative, safe solutions to support our client’s success in business through our integrated design and construction tools and processes. Our approach to these large projects helps our customers meet their aggressive goals on time and on budget while preventing or mitigating most issues through construction.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85f13bc1-89f8-4356 ...

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

