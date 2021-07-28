Histogen to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Histogen’s financial results for the second quarter will be released after the close of market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



