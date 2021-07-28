checkAd

CBTX, Inc. Reports Quarterly Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2021.

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company stated, “We are proud to present our second quarter financial results which we think are indicative of a transition from a COVID dominated economy to a more robust, growth economy. We have seen credit steadily improve, deposits continue to grow, customers beginning to develop new projects and look to expand their operations, and our local economy rally with improvement in the unemployment picture. We are seeing a more natural flow of payoffs as people sell projects or modify them into more permanent financing.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “Our officers are increasing their pace of in-person meetings, and we are seeing our pipeline expand as we continue into the third quarter. We expect to continue to see new and improved activity through the third and fourth quarter.”

Mr. Franklin added, “We have been provided significant liquidity by our customer base. Our job is to stay focused and disciplined on our credit culture as we put these funds to work. Competition for business is stiff and the rate environment is challenging; however, these are issues we have dealt with since our inception. We are happy to be in a more robust economy and will continue to use that growth to continue to build CBTX for the future.”

Highlights

  • Net income was $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Recapture of allowance for credit losses, or ACL, of $5.1 million, primarily due to continued improvements in the national economy and forward-looking national economic forecasts, improved loan quality and the reduction of loan balances and unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and average balances for the loan portfolio.
  • Cash and equivalents increased $183.7 million to $788.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to net deposit inflows and loan payments received.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan rates and lower average loans, partially offset by the impact of one additional day, higher average securities and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income includes $1.5 million of net fees recognized on Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on interest-earning assets, lower average loans and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher average securities and other interest-earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.32% for the second quarter of 2021, 0.34% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.71% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was a recapture of credit losses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The recapture of credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 includes a recapture of $4.2 million related to the loan portfolio and a recapture of $893,000 related to unfunded commitments and was primarily the result of certain qualitative factor adjustments used to determine the ACL.

The provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the first quarter of 2021 reflected an increase in specific reserves for loans individually evaluated within the portfolio, partially offset by the impact of a reduction in the loan portfolio and minimal adjustments to the qualitative factors utilized to determine the ACL.

The provision for credit losses of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, which led to the adjustment of certain factors utilized to determine the ACL.

At June 30, 2021, the ACL for loans was $37.2 million, or 1.36% to loans excluding loans held for sale, $40.9 million, or 1.41% to loans excluding loans held for sale, at March 31, 2021 and $39.7 million or 1.35% to loans excluding loans held for sale at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for loans at June 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the assessment of certain qualitative factors utilized in the Company’s ACL estimate. Due to the continued improvements in the national economy, economic forecasts and loan quality, the Company adjusted its economic forecasts and certain loan qualitative factors. A decrease in the collectively evaluated loan portfolio also resulted in a decrease in the ACL at June 30, 2021.

The ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $5.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase of $380,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the increase of $582,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 were both primarily due to gains on sales of assets and higher card interchange fees during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense of $1.9 million between the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $738,000 increase in professional and director fees, mainly from consulting and legal fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters, a $546,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense of $225,000 and a $147,000 increase in security and protection expense.

The increase in noninterest expense of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020, was primarily due to a $900,000 increase in professional and director fees, a $722,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $369,000 increase in data processing and software, a $241,000 increase in advertising, marketing and business development expense and a $186,000 increase in security and protection expense.

Total consulting related fees associated with BSA/AML compliance matters were $796,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $661,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and $214,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were $592,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $290,000 for the second quarter of 2020. No legal fees related to the BSA/AML compliance matters were recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 18.70% for the second quarter of 2021, 19.87% for the first quarter of 2021 and 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest income and bank-owned life insurance earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans excluding loans held for sale were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2021, $2.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the decrease from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 were both primarily due to higher loan paydowns versus loan originations.

The decrease in loans was impacted by the Company’s participation in the PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which facilitates loans to small businesses. PPP loans, net of deferred fees and unearned discounts, were $179.1 million at June 30, 2021, $268.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $323.7 million at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, $20.4 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $110.4 million were received. During the first quarter of 2021, $122.3 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $123.4 million were received.

In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 9 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal balances of $20.5 million, compared to 16 loans totaling $34.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and 689 loans totaling $545.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021, $3.4 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits of $32.0 million between March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $96.7 million in interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by net deposit outflows of $64.6 million in non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in deposits of $162.6 million between June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $119.5 million and $43.0 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing accounts, respectively.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $50.0 million and $52.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 17.72% at June 30, 2021, compared to 17.00% at March 31, 2021 and 16.56% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.63% at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.90% at March 31, 2021 and 11.96% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.68% at June 30, 2021, 13.54% at March 31, 2021 and 13.77% at June 30, 2020.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2021, 11.67% at March 31, 2021 and 11.84% at June 30, 2020. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 1036609. To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent 8-Ks.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a community bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company’s market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the Company’s ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company’s markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company’s ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company’s business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company’s primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company’s borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for PPP loans and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company’s reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   6/30/2021   6/30/2020
Profitability:                                          
Net income   $ 11,703     $ 10,019     $ 10,236     $ 6,421     $ 2,163     $ 21,722     $ 9,704  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.48     $ 0.41     $ 0.42     $ 0.26     $ 0.09     $ 0.89     $ 0.39  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.48     $ 0.41     $ 0.41     $ 0.26     $ 0.09     $ 0.88     $ 0.39  
                                           
Return on average assets(1)     1.14 %     1.03 %     1.05 %     0.66 %     0.23 %     1.09 %     0.54 %
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)     8.49 %     7.39 %     7.47 %     4.70 %     1.60 %     7.95 %     3.60 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1)     3.29 %     3.71 %     3.62 %     3.55 %     3.68 %     3.49 %     3.87 %
Efficiency ratio(2)     73.02 %     64.32 %     65.64 %     66.77 %     64.15 %     68.56 %     62.26 %
                                           
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:                                          
Total shareholders' equity to total assets     13.68 %     13.54 %     13.84 %     14.18 %     13.77 %     13.68 %     13.77 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(3)     11.84 %     11.67 %     11.94 %     12.22 %     11.84 %     11.84 %     11.84 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     16.46 %     15.75 %     15.45 %     15.41 %     15.30 %     16.46 %     15.30 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     16.46 %     15.75 %     15.45 %     15.41 %     15.30 %     16.46 %     15.30 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     17.72 %     17.00 %     16.71 %     16.67 %     16.56 %     17.72 %     16.56 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.63 %     11.90 %     12.00 %     11.90 %     11.96 %     11.63 %     11.96 %
                                           
Credit Quality:                                          
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale     1.36 %     1.41 %     1.39 %     1.49 %     1.35 %     1.36 %     1.35 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.52 %     0.59 %     0.61 %     0.41 %     0.29 %     0.52 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale     0.77 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.53 %     0.38 %     0.77 %     0.38 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)     (0.07 )%     0.01 %     0.49 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     (0.03 )%     (0.02 )%
                                           
Other Data:                                          
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic     24,447       24,508       24,621       24,748       24,752       24,477       24,839  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     24,571       24,616       24,678       24,770       24,780       24,591       24,885  
Common shares outstanding at period end     24,450       24,442       24,613       24,713       24,755       24,450       24,755  
Dividends per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.26     $ 0.20  
Book value per share   $ 22.75     $ 22.31     $ 22.20     $ 21.89     $ 21.71     $ 22.75     $ 21.71  
Tangible book value per share(3)   $ 19.28     $ 18.84     $ 18.74     $ 18.44     $ 18.26     $ 19.28     $ 18.26  
Employees - full-time equivalents     529       517       511       515       523       529       523  


      (1)   Annualized.
      (2)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
      (3)   Non-GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

                               
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
                               
Loans excluding loans held for sale   $ 2,729,496     $ 2,891,632     $ 2,924,117     $ 2,964,526     $ 2,934,888  
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (37,183 )     (40,874 )     (40,637 )     (44,069 )     (39,678 )
Loans, net     2,692,313       2,850,758       2,883,480       2,920,457       2,895,210  
                               
Cash and equivalents     788,409       604,671       538,007       377,572       492,400  
Securities     309,233       289,091       237,281       226,101       235,438  
Premises and equipment     59,987       60,551       61,152       61,732       50,729  
Goodwill     80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangible assets     3,846       3,991       4,171       4,303       4,496  
Loans held for sale     808       1,005       2,673       1,763        
Operating lease right-to-use asset     12,514       12,900       13,285       12,893       14,081  
Other assets     118,474       124,722       128,218       128,901       128,421  
Total assets   $ 4,066,534     $ 4,028,639     $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725  
                               
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,556,784     $ 1,621,408     $ 1,476,425     $ 1,460,983     $ 1,513,748  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,860,002       1,763,339       1,825,369       1,709,681       1,740,455  
Total deposits     3,416,786       3,384,747       3,301,794       3,170,664       3,254,203  
                               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     50,000       50,000       50,000       50,000       50,000  
Repurchase agreements                       2,153       2,500  
Operating lease liabilities     15,590       16,060       16,447       15,759       16,983  
Other liabilities     27,931       32,483       34,525       35,175       40,683  
Total liabilities     3,510,307       3,483,290       3,402,766       3,273,751       3,364,369  
                               
Total shareholders’ equity     556,227       545,349       546,451       540,921       537,356  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,066,534     $ 4,028,639     $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725  


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands)

                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020   6/30/2021   6/30/2020
Interest income                                          
Interest and fees on loans   $ 30,793     $ 33,165   $ 32,886     $ 32,318     $ 32,857   $ 63,958     $ 66,474
Securities     1,332       1,173     1,070       1,107       1,228     2,505       2,591
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     223       177     168       176       169     400       1,224
Equity investments     158       146     170       162       171     304       347
Total interest income     32,506       34,661     34,294       33,763       34,425     67,167       70,636
Interest expense                                          
Deposits     1,267       1,350     1,549       1,831       2,022     2,617       5,788
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     221       221     221       221       240     442       461
Other interest-bearing liabilities               4       3       5           9
Total interest expense     1,488       1,571     1,774       2,055       2,267     3,059       6,258
Net interest income     31,018       33,090     32,520       31,708       32,158     64,108       64,378
Provision (recapture) for credit losses                                          
Provision for credit losses for loans     (4,190 )     286     229       4,569       8,537     (3,904 )     13,276
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments     (893 )     126     (364 )     (461 )     1,333     (767 )     1,643
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses     (5,083 )     412     (135 )     4,108       9,870     (4,671 )     14,919
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses     36,101       32,678     32,655       27,600       22,288     68,779       49,459
Noninterest income                                          
Deposit account service charges     1,167       1,193     1,270       1,176       1,095     2,360       2,580
Card interchange fees     1,095       976     999       995       915     2,071       1,837
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     390       390     407       1,187       412     780       828
Net gain on sales of assets     366       192     379       114       139     558       262
Other     473       360     467       551       348     833       1,729
Total noninterest income     3,491       3,111     3,522       4,023       2,909     6,602       7,236
Noninterest expense                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     14,734       14,188     12,848       14,332       14,012     28,922       28,235
Occupancy expense     2,597       2,521     2,628       2,496       2,558     5,118       4,982
Professional and director fees     2,441       1,703     3,209       2,446       1,541     4,144       2,693
Data processing and software     1,661       1,576     1,330       1,525       1,292     3,237       2,514
Regulatory fees     501       556     748       471       476     1,057       579
Advertising, marketing and business development     510       285     438       429       269     795       633
Telephone and communications     550       463     455       486       392     1,013       811
Security and protection expense     537       390     423       299       351     927       725
Amortization of intangibles     186       191     197       198       230     377       451
Other expenses     1,480       1,412     1,382       1,176       1,374     2,892       2,961
Total noninterest expense     25,197       23,285     23,658       23,858       22,495     48,482       44,584
Net income before income tax expense     14,395       12,504     12,519       7,765       2,702     26,899       12,111
Income tax expense     2,692       2,485     2,283       1,344       539     5,177       2,407
Net income   $ 11,703     $ 10,019   $ 10,236     $ 6,421     $ 2,163   $ 21,722     $ 9,704


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                                 
    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   6/30/2020
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/
    Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Total loans(2)   $ 2,835,995     $ 30,793   4.36 %   $ 2,901,291     $ 33,165   4.64 %   $ 2,908,204     $ 32,857   4.54 %
Securities     302,808       1,332   1.76 %     259,341       1,173   1.84 %     240,343       1,228   2.05 %
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     670,508       223   0.13 %     475,279       177   0.15 %     378,405       169   0.18 %
Equity investments     15,338       158   4.13 %     15,353       146   3.86 %     15,147       171   4.54 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,824,649     $ 32,506   3.41 %     3,651,264     $ 34,661   3.85 %     3,542,099     $ 34,425   3.91 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (40,806 )               (41,078 )               (31,443 )          
Noninterest-earning assets     317,115                 321,334                 305,821            
Total assets   $ 4,100,958               $ 3,931,520               $ 3,816,477            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,839,812     $ 1,267   0.28 %   $ 1,802,175     $ 1,350   0.30 %   $ 1,687,991     $ 2,022   0.48 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     50,000       221   1.77 %     50,000       221   1.79 %     70,769       240   1.36 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities                                 2,101       5   0.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,889,812     $ 1,488   0.32 %     1,852,175     $ 1,571   0.34 %     1,760,861     $ 2,267   0.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,611,565                 1,478,183                 1,462,271            
Other liabilities     46,774                 51,634                 49,958            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,658,339                 1,529,817                 1,512,229            
Shareholders’ equity     552,807                 549,528                 543,387            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,100,958               $ 3,931,520               $ 3,816,477            
Net interest income         $ 31,018             $ 33,090             $ 32,158    
Net interest spread(3)               3.09 %               3.51 %               3.39 %
Net interest margin(4)               3.25 %               3.68 %               3.65 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)               3.29 %               3.71 %               3.68 %


      (1)   Annualized.
      (2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
      (3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
      (4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
      (5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $321,000, $299,000 and $247,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin – Year to Date
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021
 		  2020
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate(1)
Assets                                
Interest-earning assets:                                
Total loans(2)   $ 2,868,463     $ 63,958   4.50 %   $ 2,771,355     $ 66,474   4.82 %
Securities     281,196       2,505   1.80 %     237,130       2,591   4.20 %
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     573,433       400   0.14 %     346,753       1,224   0.71 %
Equity investments     15,346       304   3.99 %     14,404       347   4.84 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,738,438     $ 67,167   3.62 %     3,369,642     $ 70,636   4.22 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (40,941 )               (28,637 )          
Noninterest-earning assets     318,520                 301,281            
Total assets   $ 4,016,017               $ 3,642,286            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,821,098     $ 2,617   0.29 %   $ 1,669,031     $ 5,788   0.70 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     50,000       442   1.78 %     60,385       461   1.54 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities                   1,432       9   1.26 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,871,098     $ 3,059   0.33 %     1,730,848     $ 6,258   0.73 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,545,242                 1,323,520            
Other liabilities     48,503                 45,595            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,593,745                 1,369,115            
Shareholders’ equity     551,174                 542,323            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,016,017               $ 3,642,286            
Net interest income         $ 64,108             $ 64,378    
Net interest spread(3)               3.29 %               3.49 %
Net interest margin(4)               3.46 %               3.84 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)               3.49 %               3.87 %


      (1)   Annualized.
      (2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
      (3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
      (4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
      (5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $621,000 and $496,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2021,
    Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
    Increase (Decrease) due to      
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume   Days   Total
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (1,994 )   $ (747 )   $ 369   $ (2,372 )
Securities     (52 )     197       14     159  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     (28 )     72       2     46  
Equity investments     10             2     12  
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (2,064 )     (478 )     387     (2,155 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (126 )     28       15     (83 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (2 )           2      
Other interest-bearing liabilities                      
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (128 )     28       17     (83 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (1,936 )   $ (506 )   $ 370   $ (2,072 )


                         
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2021,
    Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
    Increase (Decrease) due to    
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (1,249 )   $ (815 )   $   $ (2,064 )
Securities     (214 )     318           104  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     (77 )     131           54  
Equity investments     (15 )     2           (13 )
Total decrease in interest income     (1,555 )     (364 )         (1,919 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (936 )     181           (755 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     51       (70 )         (19 )
Other interest-bearing liabilities     (5 )               (5 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (890 )     111           (779 )
Decrease in net interest income   $ (665 )   $ (475 )   $   $ (1,140 )


                         
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2021,
    Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
    Increase (Decrease) due to    
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (4,478 )   $ 2,328     $ (366 )   $ (2,516 )
Securities     (554 )     482       (14 )     (86 )
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     (1,618 )     800       (6 )     (824 )
Equity investments     (64 )     23       (2 )     (43 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (6,714 )     3,633       (388 )     (3,469 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (3,669 )     529       (31 )     (3,171 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     64       (80 )     (3 )     (19 )
Other interest-bearing liabilities           (9 )           (9 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (3,605 )     440       (34 )     (3,199 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (3,109 )   $ 3,193     $ (354 )   $ (270 )


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend(1)

                     
    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
                     
Interest-earning assets:                    
Total loans   4.36 %   4.64 %   4.42 %   4.37 %   4.54 %
Securities   1.76 %   1.84 %   1.80 %   1.87 %   2.05 %
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   0.13 %   0.15 %   0.17 %   0.18 %   0.18 %
Equity investments   4.13 %   3.86 %   4.41 %   4.20 %   4.54 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.41 %   3.85 %   3.79 %   3.75 %   3.91 %
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing deposits   0.28 %   0.30 %   0.35 %   0.42 %   0.48 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.77 %   1.79 %   1.76 %   1.76 %   1.36 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities                   0.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.32 %   0.34 %   0.39 %   0.46 %   0.52 %
                     
Net interest spread(2)   3.09 %   3.51 %   3.40 %   3.29 %   3.39 %
Net interest margin(3)   3.25 %   3.68 %   3.59 %   3.52 %   3.65 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4)   3.29 %   3.71 %   3.62 %   3.55 %   3.68 %


      (1)   Annualized.
      (2)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
      (3)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
      (4)   Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances
(In thousands)

                               
    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
                               
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Total loans(1)   $ 2,835,995     $ 2,901,291     $ 2,961,622     $ 2,945,320     $ 2,908,204  
Securities     302,808       259,341       236,233       236,015       240,343  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     670,508       475,279       388,936       383,626       378,405  
Equity investments     15,338       15,353       15,346       15,334       15,147  
Total interest-earning assets     3,824,649       3,651,264       3,602,137       3,580,295       3,542,099  
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (40,806 )     (41,078 )     (44,233 )     (40,135 )     (31,443 )
Noninterest-earning assets     317,115       321,334       321,303       326,590       305,821  
Total assets   $ 4,100,958     $ 3,931,520     $ 3,879,207     $ 3,866,750     $ 3,816,477  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,839,812     $ 1,802,175     $ 1,744,557     $ 1,730,812     $ 1,687,991  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     50,000       50,000       50,163       50,000       70,769  
Other interest-bearing liabilities                 1,426       2,230       2,101  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,889,812       1,852,175       1,796,146       1,783,042       1,760,861  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,611,565       1,478,183       1,482,753       1,484,557       1,462,271  
Other liabilities     46,774       51,634       55,174       55,386       49,958  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,658,339       1,529,817       1,537,927       1,539,943       1,512,229  
Shareholders’ equity     552,807       549,528       545,134       543,765       543,387  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,100,958     $ 3,931,520     $ 3,879,207     $ 3,866,750     $ 3,816,477  


      (1)   Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loans and Deposits Period End Balances
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                                   
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
    Amount   %   Amount   %   Amount   %   Amount   %   Amount   %
                                                   
Loan Portfolio:                                                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 658,733     24.0 %   $ 756,707     26.1 %   $ 742,957     25.3 %   $ 832,686     28.0 %   $ 837,667     28.4 %
Real estate:                                                  
Commercial real estate     1,060,968     38.7 %     1,072,263     36.9 %     1,041,998     35.5 %     949,933     31.9 %     908,027     30.8 %
Construction and development     426,007     15.5 %     464,091     16.0 %     522,705     17.8 %     506,216     17.0 %     552,879     18.8 %
1-4 family residential     211,328     7.7 %     224,880     7.7 %     239,872     8.2 %     253,868     8.5 %     272,253     9.2 %
Multi-family residential     265,252     9.7 %     271,719     9.4 %     258,346     8.8 %     298,733     10.0 %     255,273     8.7 %
Consumer     31,444     1.1 %     32,767     1.1 %     33,884     1.1 %     35,637     1.2 %     36,338     1.2 %
Agriculture     8,283     0.4 %     6,974     0.2 %     8,670     0.3 %     9,753     0.3 %     7,795     0.3 %
Other     78,607     2.9 %     74,387     2.6 %     88,238     3.0 %     91,501     3.1 %     77,535     2.6 %
Gross loans     2,740,622     100.0 %     2,903,788     100.0 %     2,936,670     100.0 %     2,978,327     100.0 %     2,947,767     100.0 %
Less allowance for credit losses     (37,183 )         (40,874 )         (40,637 )         (44,069 )         (39,678 )    
Less deferred fees and unearned discount     (10,318 )         (11,151 )         (9,880 )         (12,038 )         (12,879 )    
Less loans held for sale     (808 )         (1,005 )         (2,673 )         (1,763 )              
Loans, net   $ 2,692,313         $ 2,850,758         $ 2,883,480         $ 2,920,457         $ 2,895,210      
                                                   
Deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts   $ 375,543     11.0 %   $ 368,124     10.9 %   $ 380,175     11.5 %   $ 346,406     10.9 %   $ 366,281     11.2 %
Money market accounts     1,101,091     32.2 %     995,945     29.4 %     1,039,617     31.5 %     916,668     28.9 %     878,006     27.0 %
Savings accounts     115,823     3.4 %     112,467     3.3 %     108,167     3.3 %     103,062     3.3 %     98,485     3.0 %
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater     142,343     4.2 %     145,762     4.3 %     152,592     4.6 %     171,854     5.4 %     200,505     6.2 %
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000     125,202     3.6 %     141,041     4.2 %     144,818     4.4 %     171,691     5.4 %     197,178     6.1 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,860,002     54.4 %     1,763,339     52.1 %     1,825,369     55.3 %     1,709,681     53.9 %     1,740,455     53.5 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,556,784     45.6 %     1,621,408     47.9 %     1,476,425     44.7 %     1,460,983     46.1 %     1,513,748     46.5 %
Total deposits   $ 3,416,786     100.0 %   $ 3,384,747     100.0 %   $ 3,301,794     100.0 %   $ 3,170,664     100.0 %   $ 3,254,203     100.0 %


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality
(In thousands, except percentages)

                               
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Nonperforming Assets (at period end):                              
Nonaccrual loans:                              
Commercial and industrial   $ 10,038     $ 12,230     $ 12,588     $ 6,699     $ 5,519  
Real estate:                              
Commercial real estate     10,572       10,664       10,665       4,811       4,811  
Construction and development           236       238       241       506  
1-4 family residential     363       378       526       325       332  
Multi-family residential                              
Consumer                              
Agriculture                              
Other                       3,500        
Nonaccrual loans     20,973       23,508       24,017       15,576       11,168  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                              
Total nonperforming loans     20,973       23,508       24,017       15,576       11,168  
Foreclosed assets           106                    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,973     $ 23,614     $ 24,017     $ 15,576     $ 11,168  
                               
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):                              
Commercial and industrial   $ 12,260     $ 13,812     $ 13,035     $ 13,347     $ 12,108  
Real estate:                              
Commercial real estate     13,260       14,280       13,798       12,745       12,424  
Construction and development     4,453       5,445       6,089       6,334       7,050  
1-4 family residential     2,172       2,458       2,578       2,871       3,173  
Multi-family residential     2,382       2,714       2,513       3,117       2,880  
Consumer     494       434       440       507       529  
Agriculture     115       107       137       164       134  
Other     2,047       1,624       2,047       4,984       1,380  
Total allowance for credit losses for loans   $ 37,183     $ 40,874     $ 40,637     $ 44,069     $ 39,678  
                               
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):                              
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.52 %     0.59 %     0.61 %     0.41 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale     0.77 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.53 %     0.38 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans     177.29 %     173.87 %     169.20 %     282.93 %     355.28 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale     1.36 %     1.41 %     1.39 %     1.49 %     1.35 %


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
(In thousands, except percentages)

                               
    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
                               
Beginning balance   $ 40,874     $ 40,637     $ 44,069     $ 39,678     $ 31,194  
                               
Provision (recapture):                              
Commercial and industrial     (1,955 )     872       (7 )     1,270       2,555  
Real estate:                              
Commercial real estate     (1,020 )     482       910       456       2,872  
Construction and development     (992 )     (644 )     (245 )     (716 )     1,255  
1-4 family residential     (286 )     (120 )     (293 )     (297 )     809  
Multi-family residential     (332 )     201       (604 )     237       467  
Consumer     (36 )     (10 )     (68 )     (15 )     45  
Agriculture     8       (72 )     (27 )     30       (7 )
Other     423       (423 )     563       3,604       541  
Total provision (recapture)     (4,190 )     286       229       4,569       8,537  
                               
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:                              
Commercial and industrial     403       (95 )     (305 )     (31 )     18  
Real estate:                              
Commercial real estate                 143       (135 )     (24 )
Construction and development                              
1-4 family residential                       (5 )     (66 )
Multi-family residential                              
Consumer     96       4       1       (7 )     7  
Agriculture           42                   12  
Other                 (3,500 )            
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries     499       (49 )     (3,661 )     (178 )     (53 )
                               
Ending balance   $ 37,183     $ 40,874     $ 40,637     $ 44,069     $ 39,678  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)     (0.07 )%     0.01 %     0.49 %     0.02 %     0.01 %


      (1)   Annualized.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

                               
    6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Tangible Equity                              
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 556,227     $ 545,349     $ 546,451     $ 540,921     $ 537,356  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles     3,846       3,991       4,171       4,303       4,496  
Tangible equity   $ 471,431     $ 460,408     $ 461,330     $ 455,668     $ 451,910  
Tangible Assets                              
Total assets   $ 4,066,534     $ 4,028,639     $ 3,949,217     $ 3,814,672     $ 3,901,725  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles     3,846       3,991       4,171       4,303       4,496  
Tangible assets   $ 3,981,738     $ 3,943,698     $ 3,864,096     $ 3,729,419     $ 3,816,279  
                               
Common shares outstanding     24,450       24,442       24,613       24,713       24,755  
                               
Book value per share   $ 22.75     $ 22.31     $ 22.20     $ 21.89     $ 21.71  
Tangible book value per share   $ 19.28     $ 18.84     $ 18.74     $ 18.44     $ 18.26  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets     13.68 %     13.54 %     13.84 %     14.18 %     13.77 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets     11.84 %     11.67 %     11.94 %     12.22 %     11.84 %


Investor Relations:

Justin M. Long
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com 

Media Contact:

Ashley K. Warren
713.210.7622
awarren@CBoTX.com

 





