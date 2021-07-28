Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Results

_______________ 1 Adjusted Net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Net income/(loss) represents Net income/(loss) before gain/(loss) on derivatives, early redelivery income, impairment and loss on assets, loss on inventory valuation and gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 4. 2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents Net income/(loss) plus net interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization. See Table 4. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents EBITDA before gain/(loss) on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and, gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 4. 3 Earnings/(loss) per share and Adjusted Earnings/(loss) per share represent Net Income and Adjusted Net income less preferred dividend and mezzanine equity measurement divided by the weighted average number of shares respectively. See Table 4. 4 Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses divided by the number of available days. See Table 5. 5 Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 5. 6 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 5. 7 Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 5. 8 Total Cash represents Cash and cash equivalents plus Time deposits and Restricted cash. 9 Undrawn borrowing capacity under revolving reducing credit facilities. 10 Secured financing commitments for loan and sale and lease back financings. 11 Total Debt represents Long-term debt plus Current portion of long-term debt and Liability directly associated with assets held for sale, net of deferred financing costs.

MONACO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary



Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: ''We are happy to present to our shareholders the financial results for the second quarter 2021, with strong profitability, reduced debt and substantial actions towards fleet renewal.''

Update on COVID-19, company's actions and status

There has been a negative effect from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations and financial condition during the second quarter, due to higher crew and related costs of about $1.1 million. Any future impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition and any long-term impact of the pandemic on the dry bulk industry, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new waves of the pandemic and any new potential restrictions imposed as a result of the virus, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the virus and/or actions taken to contain or treat its impact, including distribution and effectiveness of the vaccines, as well as political implications that could further impact world trade and global growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the shipping industry and seafarers in general, as port lockdowns were imposed globally during 2020 and 2021. The Company has worked extensively to find solutions focusing on effectively managing crew changes despite the ongoing port closures and travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world. The Company has also taken measures to protect its seafarers' and shore employees' health and well-being, keep its vessels sailing with minimal disruption to their trading ability, service its charterers and mitigate and address the risks, effects and impact of COVID-19 on its operations and financial performance.

At-the-market equity offering program

In August 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it could offer and sell shares of its common stock (“Shares”) from time to time up to aggregate sales proceeds of $23.5 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”).

In May 2021, the Company filed a supplement to its prospectus supplement to increase the capacity under the ATM Program to allow for sales of Shares for aggregate gross offering proceeds of up to $100.0 million under the ATM Program. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had sold 17,271,006 shares of common stock under the ATM Program with aggregate net offering proceeds to the Company of $61.5 million. Shares of common stock with aggregate sales proceeds of up to approximately $38.5 million remain available for sale.

Chartering our fleet



Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions. Our customers represent some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The vessels we deploy on period time charters provide us with visible and relatively stable cash flow, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to maintain our flexibility in low charter market conditions and provide an opportunity for a potential upside in our revenue when charter market conditions improve.

During the second quarter of 2021, we operated 41.49 vessels on average earning a TCE12 of $21,098 compared to 41.82 vessels earning a TCE of $8,094 during the same period in 2020. Our contracted employment profile is presented below in Table 1.

_______________

12 Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate represents charter revenues net of commissions and voyage expenses divided by the number of available days.



Table 1: Contracted employment profile of fleet ownership days as of July 23, 2021

2021 (remaining) 75% 2021 (full year) 89% 2022 33% 2023 17%

The detailed employment profile of our fleet is presented in Table 6.

Fleet update

As of July 23, 2021, the orderbook of the Company consisted of eight Japanese, dry-bulk newbuilds of which five were Kamsarmax class vessels and three were Post-Panamax class vessels, with scheduled deliveries of two within 2022, four within 2023 and two within 2024. All eight newbuild vessels are designed to meet the Phase 3 requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to the reduction of green house gas emissions (''GHG -EEDI Phase 3'') as adopted by the International Maritime Organization, ("IMO") and also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III (IMO, MARPOL Annex VI, reg. 13).

As of July 23, 2021 the Company had entered into agreements to acquire one second-hand Panamax class vessel and to sell six vessels, of which four were Panamax and two were Kamsarmax class vessels.

In more detail:

Orderbook

In October 2020, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of one 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class newbuild vessel.

In December 2020, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of one 87,000 dwt, Post-Panamax class newbuild vessel.

In May 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of two 87,000 dwt, Post-Panamax class newbuild vessels.

In June 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of one 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class newbuild vessel.

In July 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of three 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class newbuild vessels.

Second-hand acquisitions

In March 2021, the Company took delivery of MV Paraskevi 2, a 2011-built Japanese Panamax class vessel at a gross price of $14.1 million.

In June 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the 2013-built Japanese Panamax class MV Koulitsa 2, at a gross price of $22.0 million which was delivered to us on July 26, 2021. The purchase was funded by the cash reserves of the Company.

Vessel sales

In January 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Panamax class MV Paraskevi, built 2003, at a gross sale price of $7.3 million. The vessel was delivered to her new owners in April 2021.

In January 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Panamax class MV Vassos, built 2004, at a gross sale price of $8.7 million. The vessel was delivered to her new owners in May 2021.

In May 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Kamsarmax class MV Pedhoulas Builder, built 2012, at a gross sale price of $22.5 million. The vessel was delivered to her new owners in in June 2021.

In May 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Kamsarmax class MV Pedhoulas Farmer, built 2012, at a gross sale price of $22.0 million. The sale is expected to be consummated in September 2021.

In May 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Panamax class MV Maria, built 2003, at a gross sale price of $12.0 million. The sale is expected to be consummated in August 2021.

In June 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Panamax class MV Koulitsa, built 2003, at a gross sale price of $13.6 million. The sale is expected to be consummated in October 2021.

New credit facility

In June 2021, the Company entered into a credit facility of $70.0 million with a five-year tenor, comprising of a term loan tranche of $30.0 million and a reducing revolving credit facility tranche providing for a draw down capacity of up to $40.0 million, with respect to seven vessels. The agreement contained financial covenants in line with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company. The proceeds from the credit facility refinanced loan facilities of $64.3 million maturing in 2023, in respect of eight vessels, seven of which secure the new credit facility and one of which remained debt free. We do not intend to utilize the full capacity of the revolving credit facility tranche at this time. The refinancing transaction was evaluated and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, excluding an independent member of the Board of the Company, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the financial institution that is the lender in the transaction.

Debt Profile

As of June 30, 2021, our consolidated debt before deferred financing costs was $496.1 million. The loan repayment schedule of the Company as of June 30, 2021, is presented below in Table 2.

During the second quarter of 2021, we voluntary prepaid debt in relation to vessels sales or debt refinancing in the aggregate amount of $182.3 million, made scheduled principal payments of $9.7 million and had loan drawdowns of $80.5 million.

Table 2: Loan repayment Schedule



(in USD millions)

Ending December 31, 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028-2031 Total June 30, 2021 31.3 46.2 76.0 168.0 62.9 56.9 43.5 11.3 496.1

Liquidity, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of June 30, 2021

We had $127.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits and restricted cash, $67.0 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under revolving reducing credit facilities and $54.7 million in secured commitments for loan and sale and lease back agreements, in relation to two newbuild vessels and refinancing of one existing vessel. Furthermore, excluding the vessels committed for sale, we have additional borrowing capacity in relation to one unencumbered existing vessel and to three newbuilds upon their delivery.

We had a fleet of 40 vessels, three of which have been committed to be sold but have not yet been delivered to their new owners. In addition, the Company had committed to the purchase of a second-hand Panamax, and had placed orders for five newbuild vessels.

The remaining capital expenditure requirements were $151.0 million in aggregate, consisting of $130.9 million in relation to the five newbuild vessels, $17.6 million in relation to the second-hand acquisition and $2.5 million in relation to one exhaust gas cleaning device (‘Scrubber’) and ballast water treatment systems (‘BWTS’) retrofits. The schedule of payments of the remaining capital expenditure requirements is $19.4 million in 2021, $57.4 million in 2022, and $74.2 million in 2023.

The remaining proceeds in relation to committed sale of the three vessels were $47.6 million.

We had $496.1 million of outstanding consolidated debt before deferred financing costs, reduced from $607.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

Liquidity, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of July 23, 2021

We had $115.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits, restricted cash, $67.0 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under revolving credit facilities and $54.7 million in secured commitments for loan and sale and lease back agreements, in relation to two newbuild vessels and refinancing of one existing vessel. Furthermore, excluding the vessels committed for sale, we have additional borrowing capacity in relation to one unencumbered existing vessel and to six newbuilds upon their delivery.

We had a fleet of 40 vessels, three of which have been committed to be sold but have not yet been delivered to their new owners. In addition, the Company had committed the purchase of one second-hand Panamax vessel, and had placed orders for eight newbuild vessels.

The remaining capital expenditure requirements were $230.0 million in aggregate, consisting of $210.0 million in relation to the eight newbuild vessels, $17.6 million in relation to the second-hand acquisition and $2.4 million in relation to one exhaust gas cleaning device (‘Scrubber’) and ballast water treatment systems (‘BWTS’) retrofits. The schedule of payments of the remaining capital expenditure requirements is $19.3 million were payable in 2021, $57.4 million in 2022, and $107.1 million in 2023 and $46.2 million in 2024.

The remaining proceeds in relation to committed sale of the three vessels were $47.6 million.

We had $482.2 million of outstanding consolidated debt before deferred financing costs, reduced from $496.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

Derivatives



In May 2021, the Company entered into a pay-fixed, receive-variable interest rate derivative contract commencing in May 2021 and maturing in May 2026, at a fixed rate of 0.95% and for a notional amount of $50.0 million. As of June 30, 2021, the aggregate notional amount of outstanding interest rate derivative contracts was $323.0 million or about 65% of the aggregate debt outstanding at that date.

During the second quarter the Company entered into forward freight agreements on the Panamax index for 90 days in aggregate for the period to June 2022, with the objective of reducing the risk arising from the volatility in the charter rates.

Subsequently, in July 2021, the Company entered into two pay-fixed, receive-variable interest rate derivative contracts commencing July 2021 and maturing July 2026: i) at a fixed rate of 0.829% for a notional amount of $10.0 million and ii) at a fixed rate of 0.77% for a notional amount of $20.0 million. As of July 23, 2021, the aggregate notional amount of outstanding interest rate derivative contracts was $353.0 million or about 73% of the aggregate debt outstanding at that date.

Environmental Social Responsibility - Environmental investments - Dry-dockings

The Company continues the retrofit of its vessels with ballast water treatment systems, having installed such systems on 31 of its vessels as of June 30, 2021. In February 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for an additional scrubber installation in one of its Capesize class vessels, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company has not scheduled dry-dockings for the third quarter of 2021 and has scheduled five dry-dockings for the fourth quarter 2021 with an estimated number of 120 down-time days.

Dividend Policy

The Company has not declared a dividend on the Company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The Company had 119,488,328 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 23, 2021.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from April 20, 2021 to July 29, 2021, which is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021 to the respective shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Management Discussion of Second Quarter 2021 Results

During the second quarter of 2021, we operated in an improved charter market environment compared to the first quarter of 2021, with lower interest expenses, while our net revenues of $81.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $48.3 million for the same period in 2020, were further increased by the earnings from scrubber fitted vessels and the reduced voyage expenses. During the second quarter of 2021, we had a TCE of $21,098 compared to a TCE of $8,094 during the same period in 2020. The net income for the second quarter of 2021, reached $32.4 million compared to net loss of $13.9 million during the same period in 2020. In more detail the change in net income resulted from the following main factors:

Net revenues: Net revenues increased by 69% to $81.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $48.3 million for the same period in 2020, mainly due to the increased TCE rate as a result of the improved market, assisted by the additional revenues earned by our scrubber fitted vessels.

Voyage expenses: Voyage expenses decreased to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2020, as a net effect of decreased vessel repositioning expenses, lower loss on bunkers sales and reduced bunker consumption costs for scrubber fitted vessels under charter agreements which provide for variable consideration based on the bunker consumption.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses increased by 2% to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $18.0 million for the same period in 2020, as a result of the combined effect of reduced dry-dockings and provision of technical services and increased crew repatriation expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In more detail: i) spares decreased to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020, ii) repairs and maintenance decreased to $2.3 million compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020, iii) dry docking expense decreased to $1.2 million related to two fully and one partially completed drydockings during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 million related to two fully and two partially completed dry dockings for the same period of 2020, iv) crew wages, repatriation and related costs increased to $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2020 and v) stores and provisions increased to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2020. The Company expenses dry-docking and pre-delivery costs as incurred, which costs may vary from period to period. Excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery costs of $1.1 million and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, vessel operating expenses increased to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of the increased crew repatriation expenses due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Dry-docking expense is related to the number of dry-dockings in each period and pre-delivery expenses to the number of vessel deliveries and second hand acquisitions in each period. Certain other shipping companies may defer and amortize dry-docking expense and many do not include dry-docking expenses within vessel operating expenses costs and present these separately.

Depreciation: Depreciation decreased by 3% to $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2020, as a result of the cessation of depreciation for the vessels Paraskevi and Vassos which were classified as assets held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021, respectively, and a result of the cessation of depreciation for the vessels Pedhoulas Builder, Pedhoulas Farmer, Koulitsa and Maria which were all classified as assets held for sale during the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by the acquisition of the MV Paraskevi 2 during the first quarter of 2021 .

Interest expense: Interest expense decreased to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2020, as a result of the reduction of the outstanding loans as well as the decreased USD LIBOR affecting the weighted average interest rate of our loans and credit facilities.

Impairment and loss on assets: Loss on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $2.0 million, compared to zero for the same period in 2020, as a result of a non-cash loss of $1.8 million from the sale of MV Pedhoulas Builder, of $0.1 million from the sale of MV Vassos and of $0.1 million from the sale of MV Paraskevi.

Daily vessel operating expenses: Daily vessel operating expenses, calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by the ownership days of the relevant period, increased by 3% to $4,874 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4,729 for the same period in 2020. Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses increased by 9% to $4,568 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4,207 for the same period in 2020.

Daily general and administrative expenses14: Daily general and administrative expenses, which include management fees payable to our Managers and daily company administrations expenses, increased by 8% to $1,488 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,374 for the same period in 2020, as a result of strengthened exchange rate of Euro versus USD affecting our management fees which are denominated in Euro, partly offset by the decreased company administration expenses.

Balance sheet

Assets held for sale/Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale: As of June 30, 2021, we had classified the assets and liabilities directly associated with the vessels Maria, Koulitsa and Pedhoulas Farmer as assets held for sale and presented them on the balance sheet separately under (a) current assets in the amount of $38.0 million, which represents the net book value of the vessels and their inventories, and (b) liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale of $17.2 million, representing the outstanding balance of the credit facility relating to the vessel Pedhoulas Farmer net of deferred finance charges.

Unaudited Interim Financial Information and Other Data

SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) Three-Months Period Ended

June 30, Six-Months Period Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 REVENUES: Revenues 50,054 84,963 97,640 150,185 Commissions (1,773 ) (3,385 ) (3,644 ) (6,089 ) Net revenues 48,281 81,578 93,996 144,096 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (18,583 ) (3,430 ) (31,787 ) (7,806 ) Vessel operating expenses (18,000 ) (18,406 ) (35,799 ) (36,294 ) Depreciation (13,459 ) (13,006 ) (26,565 ) (26,330 ) General and administrative expenses (5,230 ) (5,618 ) (10,345 ) (11,097 ) Impairment and loss on assets — (1,973 ) — (3,393 ) Early redelivery income — — — 7,555 Operating (loss)/income (6,991 ) 39,145 (10,500 ) 66,731 OTHER (EXPENSE) / INCOME: Interest expense (5,868 ) (4,062 ) (12,292 ) (8,314 ) Other finance cost (206 ) (73 ) (359 ) (224 ) Interest income 135 19 519 52 Loss on derivatives (783 ) (2,266 ) (736 ) (3,162 ) Foreign currency gain/(loss) 233 407 434 (175 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred finance charges (401 ) (724 ) (896 ) (1,144 ) Net (loss)/income (13,881 ) 32,446 (23,830 ) 53,764 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,746 5,746 5,571 Less/(Plus) Mezzanine equity measurement 53 — 135 (271 ) Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (16,808 ) 29,700 (29,711 ) 48,464 (Loss)/earnings per share basic and diluted (0.16 ) 0.27 (0.29 ) 0.45 Weighted average number of shares 102,726,265 109,696,378 103,067,556 106,547,372





Six-Months Period Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 (In millions of U.S. Dollars) CASH FLOW DATA Net cash provided by operating activities 20.4 85.9 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (40.9 ) 11.7 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 11.4 (83.2 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (9.1 ) 14.4

﻿

SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash, time deposits, and restricted cash 105,218 115,211 Other current assets 21,459 18,323 Assets held for sale 8,057 37,981 Vessels, net 942,164 859,960 Advances for vessels 9,126 31,205 Restricted cash non-current 18,754 12,150 Other non-current assets 851 2,630 Total assets 1,105,629 1,077,459 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt 75,784 27,270 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 3,983 17,235 Other current liabilities 24,948 23,256 Long-term debt, net of current portion 531,883 446,923 Other non-current liabilities 6,172 8,485 Mezzanine equity 18,112 — Shareholders’ equity 444,747 554,290 Total liabilities and equity 1,105,629 1,077,459









TABLE 4

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS)/INCOME, EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND

ADJUSTED (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE Three-Months Period Ended

June 30, Six-Months Period Ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) Net (Loss)/Income (13,881 ) 32,446 (23,830 ) 53,764 Plus Impairment and loss on assets — 1,973 — 3,393 Plus Loss on derivatives 783 2,266 736 3,162 Plus Foreign currency (gain)/loss (233 ) (407 ) (434 ) 175 Less Early Redelivery Income — — — (7,555 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income (13,331 ) 36,278 (23,528 ) 52,939 EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income (13,881 ) 32,446 (23,830 ) 53,764 Plus Net Interest expense 5,733 4,043 11,773 8,262 Plus Depreciation 13,459 13,006 26,565 26,330 Plus Amortization and write-off of deferred finance charges 401 724 896 1,144 EBITDA 5,712 50,219 15,404 89,500 Plus Impairment and loss on assets — 1,973 — 3,393 Less Early Redelivery Income — — — (7,555 ) Plus Loss on derivatives 783 2,266 736 3,162 Plus Foreign currency (gain)/loss (233 ) (407 ) (434 ) 175 ADJUSTED EBITDA 6,262 54,051 15,706 88,675 Earnings per share Net (loss)/income (13,881 ) 32,446 (23,830 ) 53,764 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,746 5,746 5,571 Less/(Plus) Mezzanine equity measurement 53 — 135 (271 ) Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (16,808 ) 29,700 (29,711 ) 48,464 Weighted average number of shares 102,726,265 109,696,378 103,067,556 106,547,372 (Loss)/Earnings per share (0.16 ) 0.27 (0.29 ) 0.45 Adjusted (Loss)/Earnings per share Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income (13,331 ) 36,278 (23,528 ) 52,939 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,746 5,746 5,571 Less/(Plus) Mezzanine equity measurement 53 — 135 (271 ) Adjusted Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (16,258 ) 33,532 (29,409 ) 47,639 Weighted average number of shares 102,726,265 109,696,378 103,067,556 106,547,372 Adjusted (Loss)/Earnings per share (0.16 ) 0.31 (0.29 ) 0.45

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share are not recognized measurements under US

GAAP.

- EBITDA represents Net income before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

- Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before loss on sale of assets, loss on derivatives, early redelivery income and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted Net income/(loss) represents Net income/(loss) before impairment and loss on assets, loss on derivatives, early redelivery income and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share represents Adjusted Net income/(loss) less preferred dividend and mezzanine equity measurement divided by the weighted average number of shares.

- EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. The Company believes that including these supplemental financial measures assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our financial and operational performance in assessing whether to continue investing in us. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance from period to period because the calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss generally further eliminates from EBITDA and Net Income/(Loss) respectively the effects from impairment and loss on assets, loss on derivatives, early redelivery income and gain/(loss) on foreign currency and loss on inventory valuation, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under US GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, are frequently used as measures of operating results and performance, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items.

TABLE 5: FLEET DATA, AVERAGE DAILY INDICATORS RECONCILIATION Three-Months Period Ended

June 30, Six-Months Period Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 FLEET DATA Number of vessels at period’s end 42 40 42 40 Average age of fleet (in years) 9.60 10.27 9.60 10.27 Ownership days (1) 3,806 3,776 7,537 7,580 Available days (2) 3,669 3,704 7,246 7,439 Average number of vessels in the period (3) 41.82 41.49 41.41 41.88 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (4) $ 8,094 $ 21,098 $ 8,585 $ 18,321 Daily vessel operating expenses (5) $ 4,729 $ 4,874 $ 4,750 $ 4,788 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses (6) $ 4,207 $ 4,568 $ 4,246 $ 4,463 Daily general and administrative expenses (7) $ 1,374 $ 1,488 $ 1,373 $ 1,464 TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT RATE RECONCILIATION (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate) Revenues $ 50,054 $ 84,963 $ 97,640 $ 150,185 Less commissions (1,773 ) (3,385 ) (3,644 ) (6,089 ) Less voyage expenses (18,583 ) (3,430 ) (31,787 ) (7,806 ) Time charter equivalent revenue $ 29,698 $ 78,148 $ 62,209 $ 136,290 Available days (2) 3,669 3,704 7,246 7,439 Time charter equivalent rate (4) $ 8,094 $ 21,098 $ 8,585 $ 18,321

_____________

(1) Ownership days represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us.

(2) Available days represent the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession, net of off-hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which includes major repairs, drydockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys.

(3) Average number of vessels in the period is calculated by dividing ownership days in the period by the number of days in that period.

(4) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents our charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during such period. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on period time charters and spot time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts, while charter rates for vessels on period time charters and spot time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. We have only rarely employed our vessels on voyage charters and, as a result, generally our TCE rates approximate our time charter rates.

(5) Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Vessel operating expenses include crewing, insurance, lubricants, spare parts, provisions, stores, repairs, maintenance including dry-docking, statutory and classification expenses and other miscellaneous items.

(6) Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Dry-docking expenses include costs of shipyard, paints and agent expenses and pre-delivery expenses include initially supplied spare parts, stores, provisions and other miscellaneous items provided to a newbuild or second hand acquisition prior to their operation.

(7) Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Daily general and administrative expenses include daily management fees payable to our Managers and daily company administration expenses.





Table 6: Detailed fleet and employment profile as of July 23, 2021

Vessel Name Dwt Year

Built 1 Country of

Construction Charter

Type Charter

Rate 2 Commissions

3 Charter Period 4 CURRENT FLEET Panamax Maria 19 76,000 2003 Japan Spot $ 25,000 3.75 % June 2021 August 2021 Koulitsa 20 76,900 2003 Japan Period $ 19,000 5.00 % April 2021 September 2021 Katerina



76,000



2004



Japan



Period 97.5% BPI 74 5.00 % December 2020 October 2021 Period $ 23,000 5.00 % October 2021 March 2022 Maritsa 76,000 2005 Japan Period 97.5% BPI 74 3.75 % December 2020 October 2021 Paraskevi2 75,000 2011 Japan Period $ 13,800 5.00 % April 2021 July 2022 Efrossini 75,000 2012 Japan Period 101.5% BPI 74 5.00 % December 2020 October 2021 Zoe 11



75,000



2013



Japan



Period $ 11,650 5.00 % September 2020 July 2021 Period 104.25% BPI 74 5.00 % August 2021 May 2022 Kypros Land 11 , 15



77,100



2014



Japan



Period



$ 13,800 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 August 2025 Kypros Sea 15



77,100



2014



Japan



Period



$ 13,800 3.75 % July 2020 July 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % July 2022 July 2025 Kypros Bravery 14



78,000



2015



Japan



Period



$ 11,750 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 August 2025 Kypros Sky 9 , 14



77,100



2015



Japan



Period



$ 11,750 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 August 2025 Kypros Loyalty 14



78,000



2015



Japan



Period



$ 11,750 3.75 % July 2020 July 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % July 2022 July 2025 Kypros Spirit 9, 15



78,000



2016



Japan



Period



$ 13,800 3.75 % July 2020 July 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97%

- $2,150 3.75 % July 2022 July 2025 Kamsarmax Pedhoulas Merchant 82,300 2006 Japan Period $ 25,250 5.00 % June 2021 October 2021 Pedhoulas Trader 82,300 2006 Japan Period 98% BPI 82 5.00 % February 2021 December 2021 Pedhoulas Leader 82,300 2007 Japan Period 98% BPI 82 5.00 % December 2020 August 2021 Pedhoulas Commander



83,700



2008



Japan



Period $ 9,950 5.00 % June 2020 August 2021 Period $ 20,500 5.00 % August 2021 July 2022 Pedhoulas Fighter 81,600 2012 China Period 12 $ 19,700 5.00 % April 2021 November 2021 Pedhoulas Farmer 5 81,600 2012 China Spot $ 23,000 5.00 % April 2021 July 2021 Pedhoulas Cherry 82,000 2015 China Period 13 $ 23,000 5.00 % June 2021 March 2022 Pedhoulas Rose 6 82,000 2017 China Period 13 $ 13,750 5.00 % December 2020 September 2021 Pedhoulas Cedrus18 82,000 2017 China Period $ 27,800 3.75 % July 2021 May 2022 Post-Panamax Marina 87,000 2006 Japan Spot12 $ 34,000 5.00 % July 2021 August 2021 Xenia



87,000



2006



Japan



Period 12 $ 20,750 5.00 % March 2021 September 2021 Period $ 24,200 5.00 % September 2021 June 2022 Sophia



87,000



2,007



Japan



Spot $ 27,250 5.00 % June 2021 July 2021 Spot $ 25,000 5.00 % July 2021 September 2021 Eleni 87,000 2008 Japan Spot12 $ 27,850 5.00 % June 2021 August 2021 Martine 87,000 2009 Japan Period13 $ 15,100 5.00 % June 2021 August 2022 Andreas K



92,000



2009



South Korea



Spot $ 29,000 5.00 % June 2021 July 2021 Spot $ 30,000 5.00 % July 2021 September 2021 Panayiota K 10 92,000 2010 South Korea Spot 13 $ 34,500 5.00 % July 2021 August 2021 Agios Spyridonas 10



92,000



2010



South Korea



Spot $ 30,850 3.75 % June 2021 August 2021 Spot $ 31,500 3.75 % August 2021 September 2021 Venus Heritage 11 95,800 2010 Japan Spot 12 $ 32,000 4.50 % June 2021 August 2021 Venus History 11 95,800 2011 Japan Spot13 $ 32,500 5.00 % June 2021 August 2021 Venus Horizon 95,800 2012 Japan Spot13 $ 35,500 5.00 % July 2021 August 2021 Troodos Sun 85,000 2016 Japan Spot BPI 82 5TC *

114% 5.00 % June 2021 March 2023 Troodos Air 85,000 2016 Japan Spot13 $ 16,350 5.00 % March 2021 May 2022 Troodos Oak 85,000 2020 Japan Spot $ 29,400 3.75 % July 2021 May 2022 Capesize Mount Troodos 16 181,400 2009 Japan Period 12 $ 26,600 5.00 % April 2021 January 2022 Kanaris 178,100 2010 China Period 7 $ 25,928 2.50 % September 2011 September 2031 Pelopidas 176,000 2011 China Period $ 38,000 5.00 % January 2012 January 2022 Lake Despina 21 181,400 2014 Japan Period 8 BCI * 119% 5.00 % February 2021 January 2022 TOTAL 3,705,100 Orderbook and Second-hand acquisition Koulitsa2 22 78,100 2013 Japan Period $ 24,000 3.75 % July 2021 June 2022 TBN17 82,000 Q2 2022 Japan TBN 82,000 Q4 2023 Japan TBN 82,000 Q4 2023 Japan TBN 82,000 Q1 2024 Japan TBN 82,000 Q1 2024 Japan TBN 87,000 Q3 2022 Japan TBN 87,000 Q1 2023 Japan TBN 87,000 Q2 2023 Japan

(1) For existing vessels, the year represents the year built. For any newbuilds, the date shown reflects the expected delivery dates.

(2) Quoted charter rates are the recognized daily gross charter rates. For charter parties with variable rates among periods or consecutive charter parties with the same charterer, the recognized gross daily charter rate represents the weighted average gross daily charter rate over the duration of the applicable charter period or series of charter periods, as applicable. In the case of a charter agreement that provides for additional payments, namely ballast bonus to compensate for vessel repositioning, the gross daily charter rate presented has been adjusted to reflect estimated vessel repositioning expenses. Gross charter rates are inclusive of commissions. Net charter rates are charter rates after the payment of commissions. In the case of voyage charters, the charter rate represents revenue recognized on a pro rata basis over the duration of the voyage from load to discharge port less related voyage expenses.

(3) Commissions reflect payments made to third-party brokers or our charterers.

(4) The start dates listed reflect either actual start dates or, in the case of contracted charters that had not commenced as of July 23, 2021, the scheduled start dates. Actual start dates and redelivery dates may differ from the referenced scheduled start and redelivery dates depending on the terms of the charter and market conditions and does not reflect the options to extend the period time charter.

(5) MV Pedhoulas Farmer was sold and leased back in 2015 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of 10 years, with a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period and purchase options in favor of the Company after the second year of the bareboat charter, at annual intervals and predetermined purchase prices. On May 7, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of MV Pedhoulas Farmer which sale is expected to be consummated in September 2021.

(6) MV Pedhoulas Rose was sold and leased back, in 2017 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of 10 years, with a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period and purchase options in favor of the Company after the second year of the bareboat charter, at annual intervals and predetermined purchase prices.

(7) Charterer agreed to reimburse us for part of the cost of the scrubbers and BWTS to be installed on the vessel, which is recorded by increasing the recognized daily charter rate by $634 over the remaining tenor of the time charter party.

(8) A period time charter of 11 to 13 months at a gross daily charter rate linked to the Baltic Exchange Capesize Index (“BCI'') times 119%.

(9) MV Kypros Sky and MV Kypros Spirit were sold and leased back in December 2019 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of eight years, with purchase options in favor of the Company commencing three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(10) MV Panayiota K and MV Agios Spyridonas were sold and leased back in January 2020 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of six years, with purchase options in favor of the Company commencing three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(11) MV Zoe, MV Kypros Land, MV Venus Heritage and MV Venus History were sold and leased back in November 2019, on a bareboat charter basis, one for a period of eight years and three for a period of seven and a half years, with a purchase option in favor of the Company five years and nine months following the commencement of the bareboat charter period at a predetermined purchase price.

(12) Scrubber benefit was agreed on the basis of fuel consumption of heavy fuel oil and the price differential between the heavy fuel oil and the compliant fuel cost for the voyage and is included on the daily gross charter rate presented.

(13) Scrubber benefit was agreed on the basis of fuel consumption of heavy fuel oil and the price differential between the heavy fuel oil and the compliant fuel cost for the voyage and is not included on the daily gross charter rate presented.

(14) A period time charter of 5 years at a daily gross charter rate of $11,750 for the first two years and a gross daily charter rate linked to the BPI-82 5TC times 97% minus $2,150, for the remaining period.

(15) A period time charter of 5 years at a daily gross charter rate of $13,800 for the first two years and a gross daily charter rate linked to the BPI-82 5TC times 97% minus $2,150, for the remaining period.

(16) A period time charter at a gross daily charter rate linked to the BCI' times 103.5% plus 80% of scrubber benefit.

(17) The newbuild vessel will be sold and leased back upon delivery in 1H 2022, on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(18) MV Pedhoulas Cedrus was sold and leased back in February 2021 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(19) The Company has entered an agreement to sell the vessel with expected delivery to her new owners in August 2021.

(20) The Company has entered an agreement to sell the vessel with expected delivery to her new owners in October 2021.

(21) MV Lake Despina was sold and leased back in April 2021 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of seven years with a purchase option in favor of the Company.five years and six months following the commencement of the bareboat charter period at a predetermined purchase price.

(22) On June 16, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the 2013-built Japanese Panamax class MV Koulitsa 2. The vessel was delivered to the Company on July 26, 2021 and chartered for 11 to 14 months at a gross daily charter rate of $24,000.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

