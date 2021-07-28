checkAd

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Randomized in SUMMIT, a Phase 3 Efficacy Trial of STS101 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced randomization of the first subject in its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial of STS101 for the acute treatment of migraine.

Satsuma’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John Kollins, commented, “We are pleased to have initiated the SUMMIT trial and begun randomizing subjects in accordance with our previously communicated timeline objectives. We believe the likelihood of success for SUMMIT is high given the utilization of the second-generation STS101 nasal delivery device and improved subject training in combination with the trial design and conduct adjustments we’ve made based on our analyses of results from the previous EMERGE Phase 3 trial. We believe SUMMIT will provide the basis for STS101, with subsequent FDA approval, to become the first and only DHE product to have established efficacy on the current standard and FDA-accepted endpoints for acute treatment of migraine in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.”

The SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial of STS101 is a multi-center, single-dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study in approximately 1,400 subjects with migraine that is being conducted in the United States. The SUMMIT study was designed in accordance with FDA recommendations outlined in the FDA Guidance Migraine: Developing Drugs for Acute Treatment, February 2018. The study design and conduct take into account learnings from the Company’s previously-completed EMERGE Phase 3 efficacy trial. After establishing full eligibility, SUMMIT trial participants are randomized (1:1) to receive either STS101 5.2 mg or matching placebo and instructed to treat their next migraine attack of at least moderate pain severity with the allocated blinded study medication. The co-primary endpoints of the SUMMIT trial, to be assessed at two hours after STS101 administration, are freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia or nausea). The trial is designed for greater than 99% statistical power for the freedom from pain endpoint and greater than 95% statistical power for the freedom from most bothersome symptom endpoint. In addition, the SUMMIT trial incorporates a number of secondary endpoints and prospective evaluations of the clinical performance of STS101 that could differentiate the clinical profile of STS101.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Randomized in SUMMIT, a Phase 3 Efficacy Trial of STS101 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board