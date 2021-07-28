Brookline Bancorp Announces Record Second Quarter Results

“We are pleased to report earnings of $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 representing $0.40 per share,” Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company continued, “Brookline Bancorp and its employees continue to execute on our strategy of high performance for both our customers and our stockholders. We look forward to continued success in the second half of 2021.”

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $26.5 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $19.6 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2021 decreased $97.8 million to $8.5 billion from $8.6 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased $607.7 million from $9.1 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, total loans and leases were $7.0 billion, representing a decrease of $247.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $387.4 million from June 30, 2020.

The Company funded a total of 4,700 of SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the aggregate amount of $872.1 million. As of June 30, 2021, $348.4 million in PPP loans remain outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs of $10.3 million. Excluding PPP loan activity, the core loan portfolio grew $9.1 million in the quarter compared to a decline of $117.6 million in the first quarter.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2021 decreased $36.3 million to $694.2 million from $730.4 million at March 31, 2021, and decreased $162.3 million from $856.5 million at June 30, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 increased $189.5 million to $320.4 million from $130.9 million at March 31, 2021, and increased $65.5 million from $254.9 million at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.0 percent of total assets as compared to 10.1 percent and 12.3 percent as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 increased $27.9 million to $6.89 billion from $6.87 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $454.5 million from $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2021 decreased $183.0 million to $363.0 million from $546.0 million at March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.0 billion from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.49 percent at June 30, 2021, as compared to 11.04 percent at March 31, 2021, and 10.21 percent at June 30, 2020. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2021, as compared to 9.31 percent at March 31, 2021, and 8.56 percent at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.34 from $10.01 at March 31, 2021 to $10.35 at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.67 at June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $71.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $69.1 million at the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.52 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.39 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million to $5.9 million from $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.7 million in deposit fees and an increase of $1.0 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in loan level derivative income, net and a decrease of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily driven by a combination of a decrease in charge-offs of equipment financing loans and commercial loans of $0.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, and an increase in recoveries of equipment financing loans and home equity loans of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 3 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 from 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.52 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.51 percent at March 31, 2021, and 1.61 percent at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.60 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.65 percent at March 31, 2021, and 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021, an increase from 0.43 percent at March 31, 2021. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $3.2 million to $34.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $31.0 million at March 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.41 percent at June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.44 percent at March 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.8 million to $34.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $37.4 million at March 31, 2021.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of January 1, 2022 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 90 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 151 credits totaling $96.0 million or 1.4 percent of total loans outstanding are operating under modified terms.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2.8 million to $38.0 million from $40.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.6 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and $1.8 million in other non-interest expense due to a $2.1 million gain on sale of other real estate owned.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.4 percent and 25.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 24.9 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 24.9 percent and a negative 2.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.48 percent during the second quarter 2021 from 1.21 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 13.21 percent during the second quarter of 2021 from 11.18 percent for the first quarter of 2021. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 15.92 percent for the second quarter of 2021 from 13.51 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.12 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 71,106 $ 69,109 $ 68,225 $ 65,938 $ 64,288 (Credit) provision for credit losses (3,331 ) (2,147 ) (2,103 ) 4,528 5,347 Non-interest income 5,910 4,794 4,219 4,862 6,235 Non-interest expense 37,966 40,811 40,038 40,947 39,109 Income before provision for income taxes 42,381 35,239 34,509 25,325 26,067 Net income 31,602 26,454 26,663 18,679 19,571 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.23 % 3.08 % 3.09 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.34 % 3.15 % 3.03 % 2.85 % 2.75 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.48 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 0.83 % 0.88 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.51 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 0.84 % 0.90 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 13.21 % 11.18 % 11.38 % 7.99 % 8.45 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 15.92 % 13.51 % 13.79 % 9.70 % 10.28 % Efficiency ratio (2) 49.30 % 55.22 % 55.27 % 57.83 % 55.46 % Per Common Share Data: Net income (loss) — Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Net income (loss) — Diluted 0.40 0.34 0.34 0.24 0.25 Cash dividends declared 0.120 0.120 0.115 0.115 0.115 Book value per share (end of period) 12.44 12.10 12.05 11.84 11.75 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.35 10.01 9.96 9.77 9.67 Stock price (end of period) 14.95 15.00 12.04 8.65 10.08 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 Total loans and leases 7,020,275 7,267,552 7,269,553 7,396,358 7,407,697 Total deposits 6,894,701 6,866,786 6,910,696 6,792,523 6,440,233 Total stockholders’ equity 972,252 945,399 941,778 935,558 926,413 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 34,588 $ 37,403 $ 44,963 $ 39,365 $ 42,754 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.61 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 595 $ 1,760 $ 4,381 $ 4,963 $ 1,383 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.08 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.49 % 11.04 % 10.53 % 10.39 % 10.21 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.75 % 9.31 % 8.86 % 8.73 % 8.56 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 36,079 $ 41,284 $ 36,069 $ 33,818 $ 38,522 Short-term investments 284,370 89,643 398,848 283,515 216,394 Total cash and cash equivalents 320,449 130,927 434,917 317,333 254,916 Investment securities available-for-sale 694,151 729,901 745,822 783,867 854,505 Investment securities held-to-maturity - - - - - Equity securities held-for-trading - 518 526 525 1,992 Total investment securities 694,151 730,419 746,348 784,392 856,497 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 3,815,581 3,790,341 3,823,826 3,835,372 3,837,703 Commercial loans and leases 2,038,851 2,324,202 2,274,899 2,354,613 2,361,463 Consumer loans 1,165,843 1,153,009 1,170,828 1,206,373 1,208,531 Total loans and leases 7,020,275 7,267,552 7,269,553 7,396,358 7,407,697 Allowance for loan and lease losses (106,474 ) (109,837 ) (114,379 ) (119,971 ) (119,553 ) Net loans and leases 6,913,801 7,157,715 7,155,174 7,276,387 7,288,144 Restricted equity securities 31,627 40,400 49,786 61,715 71,638 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 71,240 72,524 71,568 72,441 73,127 Right-of-use asset operating leases 22,682 23,180 24,143 23,492 24,343 Deferred tax asset 41,324 42,857 40,129 42,269 42,683 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,692 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 372 6,383 6,515 1,413 1,454 Other assets 203,199 192,058 250,265 256,859 292,663 Total assets $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,926,713 $ 1,724,170 $ 1,592,205 $ 1,550,267 $ 1,603,037 NOW accounts 495,598 481,988 513,948 459,902 417,622 Savings accounts 782,482 724,504 701,659 716,630 657,758 Money market accounts 2,250,651 2,192,468 2,018,977 1,878,258 1,809,868 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,178,131 1,273,105 1,389,998 1,492,913 1,601,768 Brokered deposit accounts 261,126 470,551 693,909 694,553 350,180 Total deposits 6,894,701 6,866,786 6,910,696 6,792,523 6,440,233 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 204,154 378,646 648,849 841,169 1,267,570 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,821 83,783 83,746 83,707 83,668 Other borrowed funds 75,039 83,574 87,652 80,169 55,431 Total borrowed funds 363,014 546,003 820,247 1,005,045 1,406,669 Operating lease liabilities 22,682 23,180 24,143 23,492 24,343 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,231 6,483 5,901 6,429 6,467 Reserve for unfunded credits 13,142 13,705 13,071 13,964 14,816 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 189,942 158,254 226,588 223,181 250,726 Total liabilities 7,489,712 7,614,411 8,000,646 8,064,634 8,143,254 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 738,557 737,882 737,178 736,294 738,155 Retained earnings, partially restricted 304,466 282,301 264,892 247,336 237,808 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,089 2,082 16,490 18,782 19,538 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,536,478, 6,534,602, 6,525,783, 5,629,854, and 5,859,708 shares, respectively (77,493 ) (77,463 ) (77,343 ) (67,376 ) (69,572 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 37,890, 44,502, 51,114, 58,227, and 65,334 shares, respectively (219 ) (255 ) (291 ) (330 ) (368 ) Total stockholders' equity 972,252 945,399 941,778 935,558 926,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 75,026 $ 75,009 $ 76,583 $ 76,240 $ 77,416 Debt securities 3,121 3,118 3,335 3,746 3,701 Marketable and restricted equity securities 233 301 490 672 908 Short-term investments 42 39 59 46 99 Total interest and dividend income 78,422 78,467 80,467 80,704 82,124 Interest expense: Deposits 5,380 6,707 8,825 10,583 12,778 Borrowed funds 1,936 2,651 3,417 4,183 5,058 Total interest expense 7,316 9,358 12,242 14,766 17,836 Net interest income 71,106 69,109 68,225 65,938 64,288 (Credit) provision for credit losses (3,331 ) (2,147 ) (2,103 ) 4,528 5,347 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,437 71,256 70,328 61,410 58,941 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 3,015 2,281 2,358 2,305 1,929 Loan fees 607 599 588 397 513 Loan level derivative income, net 7 474 145 527 1,440 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 1 (7 ) - 54 586 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 538 709 67 632 299 Other 1,742 738 1,061 947 1,468 Total non-interest income 5,910 4,794 4,219 4,862 6,235 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 25,161 25,821 25,054 26,092 24,619 Occupancy 3,832 4,004 3,806 3,802 3,825 Equipment and data processing 4,697 4,493 4,193 4,293 4,155 Professional services 1,245 1,226 1,338 1,112 1,056 FDIC insurance 657 1,044 1,630 1,363 858 Advertising and marketing 1,110 1,100 1,010 1,024 1,017 Amortization of identified intangible assets 228 232 312 312 311 Other 1,036 2,891 2,695 2,949 3,268 Total non-interest expense 37,966 40,811 40,038 40,947 39,109 Income before provision for income taxes 42,381 35,239 34,509 25,325 26,067 Provision for income taxes 10,779 8,785 7,846 6,646 6,496 Net income $ 31,602 $ 26,454 $ 26,663 $ 18,679 $ 19,571 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,150,364 78,143,752 78,533,351 78,948,139 78,849,282 Diluted 78,470,451 78,404,063 78,680,873 79,055,901 79,015,274 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.120 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 150,035 $ 156,975 Debt securities 6,239 6,677 Marketable and restricted equity securities 534 1,686 Short-term investments 81 308 Total interest and dividend income 156,889 165,646 Interest expense: Deposits 12,087 29,018 Borrowed funds 4,587 10,628 Total interest expense 16,674 39,646 Net interest income 140,215 126,000 (Credit) provision for credit losses (5,478 ) 59,461 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 145,693 66,539 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 5,296 4,387 Loan Fees 1,160 1,063 Loan level derivative income, net 481 3,596 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net (6 ) 1,916 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,247 419 Other 2,526 4,182 Total non-interest income 10,704 15,563 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 50,982 49,838 Occupancy 7,836 7,778 Equipment and data processing 9,190 8,858 Professional services 2,471 2,707 FDIC insurance 1,701 1,236 Advertising and marketing 2,210 2,092 Amortization of identified intangible assets 460 647 Other 3,927 6,701 Total non-interest expense 78,777 79,857 Income before provision for income taxes 77,620 2,245 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,564 (50 ) Net income $ 58,056 $ 2,295 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,147,076 79,165,372 Diluted 78,437,275 79,340,524 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.235 $ 0.230





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 11,657 $ 3,611 $ 3,300 $ 10,841 $ 10,139 Multi-family mortgage - - - - - Construction - 3,853 3,853 - - Total commercial real estate loans 11,657 7,464 7,153 10,841 10,139 Commercial 3,207 3,161 7,702 7,751 12,427 Equipment financing 14,872 15,772 16,757 13,372 13,100 Condominium association 97 106 112 117 190 Total commercial loans and leases 18,176 19,039 24,571 21,240 25,717 Residential mortgage 3,638 3,722 5,587 4,634 4,157 Home equity 744 793 1,136 1,235 1,278 Other consumer 1 2 1 2 9 Total consumer loans 4,383 4,517 6,724 5,871 5,444 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 34,216 31,020 38,448 37,952 41,300 Other real estate owned - 5,328 5,415 - - Other repossessed assets 372 1,055 1,100 1,413 1,454 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,588 $ 37,403 $ 44,963 $ 39,365 $ 42,754 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 3,154 $ 1,179 $ 11,975 $ 1,180 $ 1,974 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 14,387 16,770 11,483 11,309 10,172 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 6,410 6,293 7,476 5,742 5,972 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,797 $ 23,063 $ 18,959 $ 17,051 $ 16,144 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.56 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.47 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 CECL adjustment to retained earnings - - - - - Charge-offs (1,221 ) (2,143 ) (4,810 ) (5,511 ) (1,803 ) Recoveries 626 383 429 548 420 Net charge-offs (595 ) (1,760 ) (4,381 ) (4,963 ) (1,383 ) (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * (2,768 ) (2,782 ) (1,211 ) 5,381 7,755 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.61 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ 17 $ - $ 3,444 $ 70 $ (94 ) Commercial loans and leases 695 1,809 1,011 4,917 1,498 Consumer loans (117 ) (49 ) (74 ) (24 ) (21 ) Total net charge-offs $ 595 $ 1,760 $ 4,381 $ 4,963 $ 1,383 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.08 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.6) million, $0.6 million, $(0.9) million, $(0.9) million and $2.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 721,029 $ 3,121 1.73 % $ 754,699 $ 3,118 1.65 % $ 773,523 $ 3,719 1.92 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 34,989 233 2.67 % 45,673 301 2.64 % 71,058 915 5.15 % Short-term investments 234,317 42 0.07 % 191,751 39 0.08 % 245,577 99 0.16 % Total investments 990,335 3,396 1.37 % 992,123 3,458 1.39 % 1,090,158 4,733 1.74 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,780,920 34,320 3.59 % 3,785,897 34,245 3.62 % 3,761,667 36,829 3.87 % Commercial loans (3) 1,115,910 13,040 4.62 % 1,249,824 12,746 4.08 % 1,234,537 10,450 3.35 % Equipment financing (3) 1,074,469 17,963 6.69 % 1,079,039 18,043 6.69 % 1,069,192 18,973 7.10 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 788,296 6,927 3.51 % 780,785 7,232 3.71 % 814,431 8,068 3.96 % Other consumer loans (3) 368,845 2,833 3.08 % 375,590 2,795 3.02 % 411,326 3,153 3.07 % Total loans and leases 7,128,440 75,083 4.21 % 7,271,135 75,061 4.13 % 7,291,153 77,473 4.25 % Total interest-earning assets 8,118,775 78,479 3.87 % 8,263,258 78,519 3.80 % 8,381,311 82,206 3.92 % Non-interest-earning assets 421,453 450,900 488,229 Total assets $ 8,540,228 $ 8,714,158 $ 8,869,540 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 499,883 146 0.12 % $ 477,893 130 0.11 % $ 395,158 114 0.12 % Savings accounts 774,406 248 0.13 % 712,728 235 0.13 % 663,782 357 0.22 % Money market accounts 2,247,997 1,497 0.27 % 2,084,503 1,486 0.29 % 1,784,343 2,074 0.47 % Certificates of deposit 1,226,668 3,102 1.01 % 1,328,112 4,154 1.27 % 1,637,486 8,364 2.05 % Brokered deposit accounts 418,166 387 0.37 % 610,824 702 0.47 % 381,709 1,869 1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,167,120 5,380 0.42 % 5,214,060 6,707 0.52 % 4,862,478 12,778 1.06 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 250,102 663 1.05 % 488,537 1,370 1.12 % 1,102,079 3,751 1.35 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,802 1,242 5.93 % 83,764 1,242 5.93 % 83,647 1,263 6.04 % Other borrowed funds 74,285 31 0.17 % 92,391 39 0.17 % 70,795 44 0.25 % Total borrowings 408,189 1,936 1.88 % 664,692 2,651 1.60 % 1,256,521 5,058 1.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,575,309 7,316 0.53 % 5,878,752 9,358 0.65 % 6,118,999 17,836 1.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,785,023 1,643,373 1,512,089 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 222,689 245,551 312,213 Total liabilities 7,583,021 7,767,676 7,943,301 Stockholders’ equity 957,207 946,482 926,239 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,540,228 $ 8,714,158 $ 8,869,540 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 71,163 3.34 % 69,161 3.15 % 64,370 2.75 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 57 52 82 Net interest income $ 71,106 $ 69,109 $ 64,288 Net interest margin (5) 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.09 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 737,771 $ 6,239 1.69 % $ 689,704 $ 6,743 1.96 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 40,302 534 2.65 % 64,968 1,701 5.24 % Short-term investments 213,152 81 0.08 % 164,943 308 0.37 % Total investments 991,225 6,854 1.38 % 919,615 8,752 1.90 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,783,394 68,565 3.60 % 3,729,339 77,297 4.10 % Commercial loans (3) 1,182,498 25,786 4.34 % 1,008,923 18,778 3.68 % Equipment financing (3) 1,076,741 36,006 6.69 % 1,061,019 37,919 7.15 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 784,562 14,159 3.61 % 812,507 16,002 3.94 % Other consumer loans (3) 372,198 5,628 3.05 % 414,570 7,108 3.43 % Total loans and leases 7,199,393 150,144 4.17 % 7,026,358 157,104 4.47 % Total interest-earning assets 8,190,618 156,998 3.83 % 7,945,973 165,856 4.17 % Non-interest-earning assets 436,121 471,710 Total assets $ 8,626,739 $ 8,417,683 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 488,949 276 0.11 % $ 377,399 230 0.12 % Savings accounts 743,738 483 0.13 % 645,363 1,000 0.31 % Money market accounts 2,166,702 2,983 0.28 % 1,731,496 6,315 0.73 % Certificates of deposit 1,277,110 7,256 1.15 % 1,660,193 17,615 2.13 % Brokered deposit accounts 513,963 1,089 0.43 % 369,856 3,858 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,190,462 12,087 0.47 % 4,784,307 29,018 1.22 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 368,661 2,033 1.10 % 937,271 7,848 1.66 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,783 2,484 5.93 % 83,628 2,547 6.09 % Other borrowed funds 83,288 70 0.17 % 80,924 233 0.58 % Total borrowings 535,732 4,587 1.70 % 1,101,823 10,628 1.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,726,194 16,674 0.59 % 5,886,130 39,646 1.35 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,714,589 1,323,202 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 234,082 272,162 Total liabilities 7,674,865 7,481,494 Stockholders’ equity 951,874 936,189 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,626,739 $ 8,417,683 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 140,324 3.24 % 126,210 2.82 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 109 210 Net interest income $ 140,215 $ 126,000 Net interest margin (5) 3.45 % 3.19 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 31,602 $ 19,571 $ 58,056 $ 2,295 Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) 1 440 (4 ) 1,958 Operating earnings $ 31,601 $ 19,131 $ 58,060 $ 337 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.24 $ 0.74 $ - Diluted 0.40 0.24 0.74 - Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,150,364 78,849,282 78,147,076 79,165,372 Diluted 78,470,451 79,015,274 78,437,275 79,340,524 Return on average assets * 1.48 % 0.88 % 1.35 % 0.05 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.02 % - % 0.04 % Operating return on average assets * 1.48 % 0.86 % 1.35 % 0.01 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.51 % 0.90 % 1.37 % 0.06 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.02 % - % 0.05 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.51 % 0.88 % 1.37 % 0.01 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.21 % 8.45 % 12.20 % 0.49 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.19 % - % 0.42 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 13.21 % 8.26 % 12.20 % 0.07 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.92 % 10.28 % 14.73 % 0.59 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.24 % - % 0.50 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.92 % 10.04 % 14.73 % 0.09 % * Ratios at and for the three and six months ended are annualized.









At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 31,602 $ 26,454 $ 26,663 $ 18,679 $ 19,571 Average total assets $ 8,540,228 $ 8,714,158 $ 8,874,467 $ 9,018,672 $ 8,869,540 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,224 163,457 163,758 164,072 164,385 Average tangible assets $ 8,377,004 $ 8,550,701 $ 8,710,709 $ 8,854,600 $ 8,705,155 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.51 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 0.84 % 0.90 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 957,207 $ 946,482 $ 937,294 $ 934,632 $ 926,239 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,224 163,457 163,758 164,072 164,385 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 793,983 $ 783,025 $ 773,536 $ 770,560 $ 761,854 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 15.92 % 13.51 % 13.79 % 9.70 % 10.28 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 972,252 $ 945,399 $ 941,778 $ 935,558 $ 926,413 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,692 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 809,133 $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 771,667 $ 762,211 Total assets $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,692 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 Tangible assets $ 8,298,845 $ 8,396,463 $ 8,778,845 $ 8,836,301 $ 8,905,465 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.75 % 9.31 % 8.86 % 8.73 % 8.56 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 809,133 $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 771,667 $ 762,211 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 6,536,478 6,534,602 6,525,783 5,629,854 5,859,708 Unallocated ESOP shares 37,890 44,502 51,114 58,227 65,334 Unvested restricted shares 448,105 449,981 458,800 487,318 398,188 Number of common shares outstanding 78,154,699 78,148,087 78,141,475 79,001,773 78,853,942 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.35 $ 10.01 $ 9.96 $ 9.77 $ 9.67 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 Total loans and leases $ 7,020,275 $ 7,267,552 $ 7,269,553 $ 7,396,358 $ 7,407,697 Less: Total PPP loans 348,411 604,790 489,216 568,383 565,768 Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 6,671,864 $ 6,662,762 $ 6,780,337 $ 6,827,975 $ 6,841,929 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.60 % 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.75 %

