Points International to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Points management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13721291

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of Points International’s IR site here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 25, 2021.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-512-2921
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13721291

About Points International Ltd.

Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
IR@points.com





