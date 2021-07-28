checkAd

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces that Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or About July 30, 2021

New York, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GACQU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and warrants included in its units commencing on or about July 30, 2021.

The common stock and warrants will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols GACQ and GACQW, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol GACQU. After separation, the common stock and warrants may be recombined to create units. 

About Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.'s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses inthe consumer products and services sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.
Rohan Ajila
Chief Executive Officer
1926 Rand Ridge Court, Marietta GA 30062 

(404) 939-9419





