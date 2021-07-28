Sema4 to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

STAMFORD, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced that members of the Sema4 management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in August. Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also participate at the Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

