SeaSpine to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the Company will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.



A live and archived webcast of the event will be available from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.seaspine.com.