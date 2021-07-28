CarLotz to Present at J.P. Morgan’s Virtual Auto Conference

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced that Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stoltz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the CarLotz website, https://investors.carlotz.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.