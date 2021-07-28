INmune Bio, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Wednesday, August 4

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to provide a corporate update.

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Please ask for the INmune Bio Second Quarter Conference Call when reaching an operator.

Date: August 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in: 1-877-407-0784

Participant Dial-in (international): 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13721921

A transcript will follow approximately 24 hours from the scheduled call. A replay will also be available through August 11 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering PIN no. 13721921.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc . is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (Quellor), cancer (INB03), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com .

INmune Bio Contact:

David Moss, CFO

(858) 964-3720

DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Investor Contact:

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 741-7792

Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com