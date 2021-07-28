Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on August 3, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call on August 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (844) 348-0017, or (213) 358-0877 for international calls, (Conference ID: 5061685) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.cdevinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on Centennial’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 5061685) for a seven-day period following the call.



