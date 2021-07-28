Myriad Genetics to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released prior to the market opening on August 3, 2021. During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad Genetics’ performance for the second quarter of 2021.



The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-920-2191. International callers may dial +1-212-271-4651. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21996351. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.