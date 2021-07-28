TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales were $567.4 million

GAAP net income of $28.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $40.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was $56.9 million, or 10% of revenues

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $567.4 million, compared to $570.3 million from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $23.0 million from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $28.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $40.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $33.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $75.6 million, or 13.3 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million, or 13.5 percent of net sales, from continuing operations, in the second quarter of 2020.

“In the second quarter, TTM delivered revenue and non-GAAP earnings above the high end of the previously guided range despite significant challenges from COVID-19 and tight supply conditions for certain raw materials. The solid performance was driven by better than expected sales in our commercial end markets led by strong year on year growth from the automotive and data center computing end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Additionally, strict financial discipline drove strong and consistent operating cash flow in the quarter. These achievements reflect the strategic changes made to strengthen TTM, particularly the divestiture of the volatile mobility business which historically caused weak seasonal results in the first half of the year.”

Business Outlook

The stronger than expected revenues in Q2 pulled forward some demand from Q3 and the tight raw material supply conditions will have a greater impact in our third quarter. As a result, TTM estimates that revenue for the third quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $530 million to $570 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.31 to $0.37 per diluted share.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products and raw materials used in TTM’s products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -





TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2021 2020* 2021 2020* CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 567,383 $ 570,298 $ 1,093,815 $ 1,067,944 Cost of goods sold 467,473 469,868 912,305 886,172 Gross profit 99,910 100,430 181,510 181,772 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 14,605 15,969 30,887 32,138 General and administrative 30,634 33,309 58,929 67,648 Research and development 4,182 5,181 8,652 9,943 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,042 9,561 18,563 19,123 Restructuring charges 559 13,414 3,791 13,742 Total operating expenses 59,022 77,434 120,822 142,594 Operating income 40,888 22,996 60,688 39,178 Interest expense (11,079 ) (18,572 ) (22,468 ) (38,353 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (15,217 ) - Other, net 306 455 2,813 2,957 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 30,115 4,879 25,816 3,782 Income tax (provision) benefit (1,854 ) 4,467 (747 ) 2,344 Net income from continuing operations 28,261 9,346 25,069 6,126 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 172,421 - 174,467 Net income $ 28,261 $ 181,767 $ 25,069 $ 180,593 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - 1.62 - 1.64 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 1.71 $ 0.23 $ 1.70 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 1.60 - 1.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 1.69 $ 0.23 $ 1.68 *Prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error to income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share from discontinued operations, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations and diluted earnings per share. Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 107,148 106,295 106,987 105,990 Diluted 109,795 107,485 109,250 107,431 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 107,148 106,295 106,987 105,990 Dilutive effect of warrants 802 - 401 - Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,845 1,190 1,862 1,441 Diluted shares 109,795 107,485 109,250 107,431 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA June 28, 2021 December 28, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 558,291 $ 451,565 Accounts and notes receivable, net 378,762 381,105 Contract assets 300,697 273,256 Inventories 126,355 115,651 Total current assets 1,404,515 1,248,758 Property, plant and equipment, net 650,764 650,435 Operating lease right of use asset 20,134 24,340 Other non-current assets 950,323 972,411 Total assets 3,025,736 2,895,944 Accounts payable $ 364,005 $ 327,102 Total current liabilities 554,750 518,046 Debt, net of discount 926,523 842,853 Total long-term liabilities 1,000,615 933,889 Total equity 1,470,371 1,444,009 Total liabilities and equity 3,025,736 2,895,944 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross margin 17.6 % 17.6 % 16.6 % 17.0 % Operating margin 7.2 % 4.0 % 5.5 % 3.7 % End Market Breakdown, excludes Mobility: Second Quarter 2021 2020 Aerospace/Defense 33 % 33 % Automotive 18 % 12 % Data Center Computing 14 % 13 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 19 % 21 % Networking/Communications 15 % 20 % Other 1 % 1 % Stock-based Compensation: Second Quarter 2021 2020 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 861 $ 620 Selling and marketing 442 291 General and administrative 2,015 1,690 Research and development 32 46 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,350 $ 2,647 Operating Segment Data: Second Quarter Net sales: 2021 2020 PCB $ 553,480 $ 536,843 RF&S Components 13,903 12,091 Other1 - 21,364 Total net sales $ 567,383 $ 570,298 Operating segment income: PCB $ 73,055 $ 77,714 RF&S Components 4,730 4,310 Corporate & Other1 (26,472 ) (48,083 ) Total operating segment income 51,313 33,941 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (10,425 ) (10,945 ) Total operating income 40,888 22,996 Total other expense (10,773 ) (18,117 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 30,115 $ 4,879 RECONCILIATIONS2 Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 99,910 $ 100,430 $ 181,510 $ 181,772 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,383 1,384 2,767 2,767 Accelerated depreciation - 2,397 - 2,397 Stock-based compensation 861 620 2,026 1,470 Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (99 ) - (99 ) - Restructuring and other charges - - 254 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,055 $ 104,831 $ 186,458 $ 188,406 Non-GAAP gross margin 18.0 % 18.4 % 17.0 % 17.6 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: GAAP operating income from continuing operations $ 40,888 $ 22,996 $ 60,688 $ 39,178 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,425 10,945 21,330 21,890 Accelerated depreciation - 2,754 - 2,754 Stock-based compensation 3,350 2,647 7,559 7,482 (Gain) on sale of assets (11 ) - (421 ) - Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (99 ) - (99 ) - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 566 14,273 3,851 15,869 Non-GAAP operating income $ 55,119 $ 53,615 $ 92,908 $ 87,173 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.7 % 9.4 % 8.5 % 8.2 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 28,261 $ 9,346 $ 25,069 $ 6,126 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,425 10,945 21,330 21,890 Accelerated depreciation - 2,754 - 2,754 Stock-based compensation 3,350 2,647 7,559 7,482 Non-cash interest expense 536 3,604 1,073 7,157 (Gain) on sale of assets (11 ) (274 ) (991 ) (507 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,027 ) - (1,199 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 15,217 - Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (99 ) - (99 ) - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 566 14,273 3,851 15,869 Income taxes6 (1,958 ) (10,292 ) (6,509 ) (11,107 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 40,043 $ 33,003 $ 65,301 $ 49,664 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.60 $ 0.46 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 28,261 $ 9,346 $ 25,069 $ 6,126 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,854 (4,467 ) 747 (2,344 ) Interest expense 11,079 18,572 22,468 38,353 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,425 10,945 21,330 21,890 Depreciation expense 21,241 25,756 42,717 50,128 Stock-based compensation 3,350 2,647 7,559 7,482 (Gain) on sale of assets (11 ) (274 ) (991 ) (507 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,027 ) - (1,199 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 15,217 - Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (99 ) - (99 ) - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 566 14,273 3,851 15,869 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,639 $ 76,798 $ 136,669 $ 136,997 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.3 % 13.5 % 12.5 % 12.8 % Free cash flow reconciliation8: Operating cash flow $ 56,909 $ 100,820 $ 98,054 $ 107,447 Capital expenditures, net (22,727 ) (21,339 ) (43,693 ) (45,271 ) Free cash flow $ 34,182 $ 79,481 $ 54,361 $ 62,176 1Other represents the SH E-MS and SZ results. 2This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring and other charges. 4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 7Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. 8 Free Cash Flow in 2020 has been restated to exclude the Mobility business which was sold in Q2 of 2020.

