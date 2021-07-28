Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Multi-Year Projects to Transform the Legendary Churchill Downs Racetrack

LOUISVILLE, K.Y., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced three major multi-year capital investments to transform key areas of Churchill Downs Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”). These projects will ultimately provide new, unique and extraordinary guest experiences for the Kentucky Derby in the coming years. These investments round out the previously-announced Turf Course replacement project which is currently underway and is on schedule to be ready for racing at the 148 th Kentucky Derby in May 2022.

Homestretch Club to Debut at the 148th Kentucky Derby in 2022, a new Turn 1 Experience for the 149th Kentucky Derby in 2023 and a Redesigned Paddock Area for the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024

Homestretch Club

The Homestretch Club will renovate and update the grandstand area adjacent to the Twin Spires along the famed track’s homestretch. The project will convert what is currently outdoor bleacher seating next to the Winner’s Circle Suites and below the Jockey Club Suites into three unique seating options with all-inclusive amenities. This location offers an ideal view of the starting gate, a superior vantage of the track’s Big Board and a bird’s eye view of the homestretch as the horses thunder to the finish line. Ticketed guests in the Homestretch Club will have access to 18,600 sq. ft. of new interior premium hospitality space in the first-floor concourse area that will be transformed into a newly reimagined, high-end air-conditioned club atmosphere to place a bet, enjoy the all-inclusive food and beverage offerings and other amenities. This premium hospitality space will be accented by a grand staircase and a 100 ft. feature bar making it an elegant and desirable option for special events at historic Churchill Downs.

The new all-inclusive ticket offerings for the Homestretch Club will include:

30 Trackside Lounges along the rail for up to 200 guests offering a “courtside seat” experience

66 Terraced Dining Tables for up to 440 guests, creating covered outdoor dining

2,610 Stadium Club seats, providing a cushioned, comfortable and upgraded experience

5 private VIP Hospitality Lounges for up to 60 guests

In total, the project will provide for 3,250 all-inclusive seats, which is 1,950 fewer reserved seats than were previously in this area. The $45 million Homestretch Club is scheduled for completion in time for the 148th Kentucky Derby in 2022.